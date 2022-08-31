Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
wjol.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
IDOT Road Closed Sign (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
starvedrock.media
New Era Begins With Streator Police Department
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin was officially sworn in Thursday as Streator's new police chief. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
wjol.com
Overnight closures on Rowell Avenue in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, a full closure will be required over three consecutive nights on Rowell Avenue to remove the existing bridge. To complete the work, Rowell...
Naperville police push for heavier punishment as fleeing police incidents surge
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Since 2019, the Naperville Police Department has seen a sharp increase in the number of drivers fleeing police traffic stops, leading to leadership advocating for heavier punishments when drivers do so. “Pre-2020, we had about 15-19—what we call ‘fleeing and eluding’—[when] someone we attempt to traffic stop takes off from us,” said […]
Suburban man gets more than 12 years for possessing guns, explosives
John Feeney, 23, of Minooka, was found to be in possession of two handguns, three explosive devices, magazines with ammunition and drug paraphernalia in January 2020, authorities said.
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
lakecountybanner.com
REAL IDs required in 2023 to fly, access Federal facilities
County Clerk’s office issuing IDs for Lake Co. residents. County Clerk’s office issuing IDs for Lake Co. residents The REAL ID Act of 2005 makes it a requirement for people who board flights in the United States to do so using a REAL ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, residents 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID to access federal buildings, fly.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Court victory keeps boy close to his father
When a father gets divorced, it’s usually great if his children live nearby – and that was the situation for an Illinois dad and his 10-year-old son. However, according to court documents, the mother suddenly decided to move with the boy out of state, to North Carolina. Dad...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 2nd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 63-year-old, Lamarris Creal, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
wjol.com
Forest Preserve’s Recycle Your Bicycle program expands to second location in Bolingbrook
Bikes collected during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s semiannual Recycle Your Bicycle program are donated to Working Bikes, which refurbishes them and gives them to people in need locally and around the world. This year’s fall collection will be held Sept. 17 to Oct. 2 at Monee Reservoir and, new this year, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
starvedrock.media
No Labor Day Parade In Streator
A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
firefighternation.com
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
WSPY NEWS
Take an early ride on the centerpiece of the Sandwich Fair; 70 years of steam
For 70 years, trains have been a way of life in this family. First Augie, now sons Norman and Allen have always shared the ride. There was the Iron Pony, named in a storefront display contest. That was the Iron Pony whistle, still running to this day, although on Channel...
wjol.com
Chicago Ready For Influx Of Travelers Over Labor Day Weekend
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Chicago...
