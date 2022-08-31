ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
MAYWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

IDOT Road Closed Sign (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
starvedrock.media

New Era Begins With Streator Police Department

There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin was officially sworn in Thursday as Streator's new police chief. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
STREATOR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Joliet, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Joliet, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd

From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
DYER, IN
wjol.com

Overnight closures on Rowell Avenue in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, a full closure will be required over three consecutive nights on Rowell Avenue to remove the existing bridge. To complete the work, Rowell...
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Labor Day Weekend#Traffic Safety Campaign#Joliet Police#The Illinois State Police
fox32chicago.com

Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
COOK COUNTY, IL
lakecountybanner.com

REAL IDs required in 2023 to fly, access Federal facilities

County Clerk’s office issuing IDs for Lake Co. residents. County Clerk’s office issuing IDs for Lake Co. residents The REAL ID Act of 2005 makes it a requirement for people who board flights in the United States to do so using a REAL ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, residents 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID to access federal buildings, fly.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
suburbanchicagoland.com

Court victory keeps boy close to his father

When a father gets divorced, it’s usually great if his children live nearby – and that was the situation for an Illinois dad and his 10-year-old son. However, according to court documents, the mother suddenly decided to move with the boy out of state, to North Carolina. Dad...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, September 2nd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 63-year-old, Lamarris Creal, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Forest Preserve’s Recycle Your Bicycle program expands to second location in Bolingbrook

Bikes collected during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s semiannual Recycle Your Bicycle program are donated to Working Bikes, which refurbishes them and gives them to people in need locally and around the world. This year’s fall collection will be held Sept. 17 to Oct. 2 at Monee Reservoir and, new this year, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
BOLINGBROOK, IL
starvedrock.media

No Labor Day Parade In Streator

A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
STREATOR, IL
firefighternation.com

Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Chicago Ready For Influx Of Travelers Over Labor Day Weekend

Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy