ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls high school hopes to find resolution to keep student in school

By Dan Santella
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIqIT_0hcVNw2M00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length .

You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night:

Rotary Club of Sioux City packs birthday bags for kids

O’Gorman High School freshman Braxton Schafer’s family said on Monday he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. The 14-year-old Braxton has locs that reach his shoulders, and he doesn’t want to cut them.

Braxton will be allowed to stay at O’Gorman this semester, but his father Derrick Schafer said on Monday that Braxton won’t be at the school next semester.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Students report unknown man offering ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time in less than a week, the Sioux Falls School District has shared a safety reminder with parents. Thursday evening, the district sent a message to families about an incident reported to Sioux Falls Police. Police received a call about an...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs

A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-2-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football is fully underway across the Dakota News Now viewing area with Southwest Minnesota preps kicking off this week to join South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!. Our third show featured highlights from 16 games across the region. In the video viewer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#Sioux City#K12#Highschool#Keloland News#O Gorman High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cut your hair or find a new school was the ultimatum placed before 14-year-old O’Gorman freshman, Braxton Schafer. His parents are now speaking out, calling the timing of the decision unfair. “He’s had one haircut his entire life, so cutting his hair...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

How local news in Sioux Falls is changing

Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Botski’s limits weekend hours, menu due to staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another popular Sioux Falls restaurant is adjusting hours and menu offerings this week because of staffing. Botski’s Bar and Grill on the east side of Sioux Falls is temporarily limiting its menu and breakfast hours on the weekends. “When I took over we...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy