Sioux Falls high school hopes to find resolution to keep student in school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length .

You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night:

O’Gorman High School freshman Braxton Schafer’s family said on Monday he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. The 14-year-old Braxton has locs that reach his shoulders, and he doesn’t want to cut them.

Braxton will be allowed to stay at O’Gorman this semester, but his father Derrick Schafer said on Monday that Braxton won’t be at the school next semester.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.