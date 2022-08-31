Disruption of Water Service Scheduled for Numerous Streets in the Area of 6th Avenue in Lake Charles on September 1, Boil Advisory will be Implemented

Read full article on original website
Louisiana Department of Health Announces Opening of Temporary Health Unit in Cameron Parish
Louisiana Department of Health Announces Opening of Temporary Health Unit in Cameron Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health announced on September 2, 2022, that Region 5’s (Southwest) Office of Public Health servicing Cameron Parish will begin operations on September 6 from a temporary location in Cameron. The Cameron Parish...
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
I-10 Eastbound Lane and On-Ramp Closure at Beglis Parkway in Sulphur September 1
I-10 Eastbound Lane and On-Ramp Closure at Beglis Parkway in Sulphur September 1. Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the outside lane of I-10 Eastbound and the Eastbound on-ramp from Beglis Parkway will be closed on September 1, 2022, beginning at 8 am, until 10 am the same day.
$75.7 Million I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024
I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, construction is expected to begin on a $75.7 million project to remove and replace the I-10 Overpass bridges over US 165 near Iowa, Louisiana.
LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30
LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that motorists can expect a traffic shift on LA 12 at the Mud Lake Bridge, Hursey Slough Bridge, and Ashworth Slough Bridge near the Louisiana-Texas state line, beginning Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Theft on West Parish Road in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a white 2000 Dodge three-quarter-ton that occurred in the 200 block of West Parish Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 25th at 7 PM and August 27th at 6 PM. CPSO is...
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm After Drugs, a Gun, and Other Evidence Were Found During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm After Drugs, a Gun, and Other Evidence Were Found During a Traffic Stop. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Ryan Spencer George, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1, 2022, in U.S. District Court, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. George was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 108 months (9 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. George pleaded guilty on May 26, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control to Spray this Weekend After Excessive Rainfall During the Week
Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control to Spray this Weekend After Excessive Rainfall During the Week. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced on August 26, 2022, that Mosquito Control will be spraying this weekend due to the increase in the rain this past week. Mosquitoes multiply when it rains. Because of the recent rain, Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control specialists will be working this weekend to perform ground and aerial treatments throughout the parish.
Moss Bluff Middle School Student Arrested for Alleged Threats
Moss Bluff Middle School Student Arrested for Alleged Threats. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 2, 2022, that on September 1, at around 5:00 p.m., CPSO deputies responded to a call about a student making threats at Moss Bluff Middle School. During...
Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office
Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 30, 2022, that on August 23, CPSO deputies received a complaint from the corporate office of a store located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, regarding an employee who was stealing from the store.
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Dan Herman made contact with an individual who needed a place to stay overnight. Lt. Herman paid for a hotel room with his own money to ensure the individual had a place to sleep for the night.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt. On August 29, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the fourth victim, a young boy, from the waters of the Sabine River. The victim was found between 8:30 and 8:40...
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer. On August 26, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are attempting to locate Mirandia Garlington, of Singer, Louisiana. According to authorities, Mirandia was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 pm. It is believed she could...
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
Sam Houston High School Student Arrested on Terrorizing Charges After Alleged Threats of a School Shooting
Sam Houston High School Student Arrested on Terrorizing Charges After Alleged Threats of a School Shooting. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that on Friday, August 26, at approximately 5:30 p.m. CPSO was advised of a possible threat made by a student at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.
