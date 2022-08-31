ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Disruption of Water Service Scheduled for Numerous Streets in the Area of 6th Avenue in Lake Charles on September 1, Boil Advisory will be Implemented

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31

West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Eastbound Lane and On-Ramp Closure at Beglis Parkway in Sulphur September 1

I-10 Eastbound Lane and On-Ramp Closure at Beglis Parkway in Sulphur September 1. Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the outside lane of I-10 Eastbound and the Eastbound on-ramp from Beglis Parkway will be closed on September 1, 2022, beginning at 8 am, until 10 am the same day.
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

$75.7 Million I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024

I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, construction is expected to begin on a $75.7 million project to remove and replace the I-10 Overpass bridges over US 165 near Iowa, Louisiana.
IOWA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30

LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that motorists can expect a traffic shift on LA 12 at the Mud Lake Bridge, Hursey Slough Bridge, and Ashworth Slough Bridge near the Louisiana-Texas state line, beginning Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29

2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Services#Water Quality#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Boil Advisory#6th Streets#3rd Streets
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm After Drugs, a Gun, and Other Evidence Were Found During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm After Drugs, a Gun, and Other Evidence Were Found During a Traffic Stop. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Ryan Spencer George, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1, 2022, in U.S. District Court, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. George was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 108 months (9 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. George pleaded guilty on May 26, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control to Spray this Weekend After Excessive Rainfall During the Week

Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control to Spray this Weekend After Excessive Rainfall During the Week. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced on August 26, 2022, that Mosquito Control will be spraying this weekend due to the increase in the rain this past week. Mosquitoes multiply when it rains. Because of the recent rain, Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control specialists will be working this weekend to perform ground and aerial treatments throughout the parish.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Calcasieu Parish News

Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office

Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 30, 2022, that on August 23, CPSO deputies received a complaint from the corporate office of a store located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, regarding an employee who was stealing from the store.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay

Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Dan Herman made contact with an individual who needed a place to stay overnight. Lt. Herman paid for a hotel room with his own money to ensure the individual had a place to sleep for the night.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sam Houston High School Student Arrested on Terrorizing Charges After Alleged Threats of a School Shooting

Sam Houston High School Student Arrested on Terrorizing Charges After Alleged Threats of a School Shooting. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that on Friday, August 26, at approximately 5:30 p.m. CPSO was advised of a possible threat made by a student at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy