ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Sarabande Foundation Founded by Lee Alexander Mcqueen Is Coming to Paris Fashion Week

By Hikmat Mohammed
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IciVn_0hcVNGPC00

LONDON — The Sarabande Foundation founded by the late fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen will host its first designer showroom during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29 at Soho House Paris.

The display will include presentations from its fashion and jewelry designers. As part of Sarabande’s spring 2023 showroom, designers Paolo Carzana and Yoav Hadari will be presenting their collections to wholesale clients and international press.

More from WWD

Sarabande jewelers Conor Joseph, Emily Frances Barrett and Mairi Millar will also be showing their pieces for sale.

Joseph and Millar have collaborated with Carzana and Hadari on special pieces.

“It’s been a dream to offer a free showroom for the designers in Sarabande for a long time,” said Trino Verkade, director of Sarabande, adding that “while London has a wealth of creative talent, Paris is the holy grail for sales and visibility. We decided to arrange the showroom about a month ago, after a conversation with the designers in the studio on their ambitions and the costs associated.”

Sarabande designer Paolo Carzana will be making their London Fashion Week debut with the support of the BFC Newgen at the Old Selfridges Hotel on Sept. 17. The collection is dedicated to Lee McQueen, titled “Imagine we could be the ones to change it all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTnHe_0hcVNGPC00
Sarabande designer Paolo Carzana will be making their London Fashion Week debut with the support of the BFC Newgen at the Old Selfridges Hotel on Sept. 17.

Carzana has used donated fabrics from Alexander McQueen and Joanna Johnston and tapestry sponsored by Welsh mill Melin Tregwynt, as well as bamboo silk, Pinatex pineapple leather and recycled polyester tulle. He collaborated with fellow colleagues Mairi Millar on jewelry; Semin Hong on textiles, and Nasir Mazhar on hats.

“It was important to include a mix of designers and jewelers, and within that include those who would benefit the most from the showroom based on current business size and their collection,” explained Verkade on how she handpicked the designers.

“All of the designers showing are creating exciting collections but they have a creative and commercial variety. Being stocked in global boutiques and leading retailers is the next stage in their distribution strategy.”

The mission for Verkade at Sarabande is to invest in new designers, nurturing and growing their businesses with them.

“We need new creative ideas that are fresh and perhaps challenging. And we also need to be able to work with younger designers in a more flexible wholesale model,” she said.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Virgil Abloh broke the mold in terms of the skill set a creative director can — and should — possess. The late designer, the mastermind behind the Off-White brand and Louis Vuitton’s explosive menswear business, has become a leading role model for fashion students with his multidisciplinary, inclusive and community-minded approach to fashion, according to Valérie Berdah-Levy, director of Istituto Marangoni’s Paris school.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022Brooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening Equally popular is Japanese streetwear pioneer Nigo, now the creative director of Kenzo. Berdah-Levy explained that he is a multihyphenate with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Julianne Moore Gleams in Oversize Celine Tuxedo at Venice Film Festival 2022 Jury Photocall

Julianne Moore made an elegant entrance Wednesday at the start of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the festival jury’s photocall alongside fellow members Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. She arrived in an off-white ensemble of a Celine tuxedo with an oversize silhouette, tailored lapels and wide-leg pants. Her blazer and pant set were worn with pointed-toe ballet shoes. Moore’s accessories featured a three-tiered Cartier necklace and rings.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court As she...
MOVIES
WWD

A Look Back at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments

Zendaya, who turns 26 today, has become one of the biggest style stars to watch. The “Euphoria” actress has worked with fashion stylist Law Roach for a decade, together creating some of her most memorable fashion moments, including some major red carpet appearances in recent years. For the 2020 Emmy Awards — where Zendaya won the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria” — the actress wore a Christopher John Rogers dress from fall 2020 dress with a plunging neckline, black puffy sleeves and a voluminous purple skirt. Roach uploaded images on Instagram, as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
WWD

Julianne Moore Wears Armani Privé Couture Dress at ‘Tár’ Premiere During Venice Film Festival

Julianne Moore went with an elegant look for her latest appearance during the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of “Tár” on Thursday night during the second day of the film festival. For the red carpet, Moore wore a black plunging-neck dress from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection. She accented the look with jewelry from Cartier, wearing Cartier Sixième Sens High Jewelry diamond drop earrings set in platinum and a matching diamond necklace. The look was styled by Kate Young.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
NEWARK, NJ
WWD

Hillary Clinton Makes Rare Appearance in Sparkling Caftan at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on opening night of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The former secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate attended the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival. Clinton walked the red carpet wearing a powder blue caftan embellished with crystals, pairing the look with silver rings and bangles. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was among many attendees at the film’s premiere, including Julianne Moore,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Design#London Fashion Week#The Sarabande Foundation#Fendi Couture Fall#Paris Flagship Party
WWD

Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Nazanin Boniadi Wears Embellished Elie Saab Dress and Crystal Headpiece at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere

Nazanin Boniadi made a fashion statement at the latest premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in London. On Tuesday, the British actress wore an embellished lime minidress with a matching draped coat and crystal headpiece by Elie Saab from the label’s spring 2022 couture collection. She wore her hair up in a bun and her makeup simple with a dark magenta lip.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was styled by Erin Walsh, who also works with...
MOVIES
WWD

Matty Bovan to Present Ceiling-height Sweater at Now Gallery

Fashion designer Matty Bovan, who took home last year’s Woolmark Prize, is the latest artist to take over the Now Gallery in London’s Greenwich Peninsula to present his art installation Ribbons. From Nov. 30 to Feb. 20, 2023, the gallery space will be filled with a ceiling-height hand-knitted sweater that invites visitors to explore the colorful tent-like structure and watch the experimental film “Ribbons,” which documented how Bovan created the giant piece of knitwear. More from WWDA Look at 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibition to Bow in BentonvilleJohn Alexander Skelton Men's Spring 2023Eudon Choi Resort 2023 The space will also have...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hillary Clinton Attends DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton was among the attendees at the DVF Awards hosted Thursday night during the Venice Film Festival. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, was held in Venice for the first time and was the 13th edition of the annual event. Clinton, fresh off her red carpet appearance during the premiere of “White Noise” on Wednesday during the opening night of the Venice Film Festival, was among the night’s honorees.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Clinton wore a...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

LONDON — Burberry is exploring a new creative path, and speaking to designers who could potentially replace chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, whose contract expires in early 2023. According to industry sources, one of those designers is Daniel Lee, who made an abrupt departure from the Kering-owned Bottega Veneta late last year, shortly after the brand’s spring 2022 runway show in Detroit, Michigan.More from WWDA Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour ShopsBurberry Resort 2023Inside the Burberry x Lucien Dinner One source said Lee and Burberry were in advanced discussions, although no deal has been signed.  Burberry said Wednesday it does not comment...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Victoria Beckham Explains Why She Designs With Herself in Mind When It Comes to Leather Goods

LONDON — The design world of Victoria Beckham is expanding. The British designer’s leather goods collection is now available for customers to buy from the brand’s stores and online store and includes eight styles of bags in four different fabrications.More from WWDVictoria Beckham RTW Fall 2022Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2022'Wannabe' Turns 25: Looking Back on the Spice Girls' Success The brand revealed that leather goods will be joining the permanent categories of ready-to-wear, eyewear and footwear back in February. Beckham drew inspiration from the hardware details from the jewelry in her spring 2022 collection, which was inspired by men’s watch straps. “Launching into...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Le Bon Marché Turns 170 in a Burst of Orange

ORANGE YOU GLAD: Le Bon Marché is celebrating its 170th anniversary with a burst of color, unleashing its signature orange color throughout the store in playful pop-ups filled with exclusive limited-edition products. Visitors entering the Paris department store are greeted by an orange Mini Moke electric car with black seats, although with a price tag of 29,900 euros, it can be customized in any color. Further along is a ping pong table by Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek that will set you back just over 15,000 euros, though customers have been enjoying the odd game on it for free.More from WWDRoger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Balmain Does Beauty?

Is the Estée Lauder Cos. looking to double down on fashion? Hot on the heels of reports that the beauty giant is considering an acquisition of Tom Ford’s fashion operations, the company is said to be in talks with Balmain for a beauty license.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Representatives from both companies declined to comment on the published reports. Balmain would add another high luxury name to Lauder’s stable, which in addition to Ford includes Michael Kors. The company played more in the designer fragrance arena in the early Aughts, with licenses including Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger and Tory Burch, but shed those brands over the last couple of years in favor of a strategy focused on luxury niche fragrance brands like Editions de Parfum Frédéric Malle, By Killian and Le Labo.  Currently, Balmain, owned by Mayhoola, has a luxury hair care range, but doesn’t have a significant presence in beauty. Best of WWDA Look Back at Lady Gaga’s Best Red Carpet Looks: From 'Meat Dress' to Met GalaMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the YearsMargot Robbie’s Most Stylish Moments Over the Years
BUSINESS
WWD

Alessandra Ambrosio Embraces Statement Color in Pink Silk Dress With 3D Floral Details for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Alessandra Ambrosio had an eye-catching fashion moment on the first day of the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The model attended the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night during the 79th edition of the annual film festival, wearing a gown by Italian label Ermanno Scervino. Ambrosio’s silk chiffon gown featured a fitted bodice accented with floral appliqué designs, thigh-high slits and a matching cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With DisabilitiesA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS She attended the premiere along with celebrities like Tessa...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Emma Chamberlain Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress for ‘Bones & All’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Emma Chamberlain looked to vintage fashion for her latest appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The YouTube star attended the premiere of “Bones & All” on Friday night at the 79th edition of the film festival wearing a vintage dress from Roberto Cavalli. Chamberlain’s look was a white formfitting dress accented with a subtle sequined detailing. She paired the look with Cartier jewelry — Chamberlain is a Cartier brand ambassador — such as the Cartier Sixième Sens high jewelry earrings and necklace featuring emeralds, onyx and diamonds and two matching Cartier rings. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksRoberto...
MOVIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain Goes With Pokémon Collaboration

PLAY TIME: Pokémon can now be found on French luxury goods — winking on wallets, waving from jacket pockets and collapsed on T-shirts, the character’s lightning-bolt tail jutting skyward. Balmain has partnered with the Japanese creator of the kooky creatures on a Trainer Fashion Set that will live in both physical and digital worlds. It includes hoodies, jeans, sneakers and backpacks, too.More from WWDFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balmain RTW Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour “Pokémon’s bright pop aesthetic and captivating creatures have always appealed to me,” Rousteing said. “Today, they make me think...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Yohji Yamamoto Marks 50 Years of Y’s

CAPTURING THE MOMENT: Yohji Yamamoto is marking the 50th anniversary of his first brand Y’s by revisiting fashion moments by British photographer Max Vadukul, who has been shooting for the Japanese designer since the ’80s. Eight images, some assembled into collages, will appear on a capsule collection of clothing and accessories, including T-shirts, to be released in November. However, four of them will be pre-sold exclusively at the Y’s store on Ometesando in Tokyo from Friday. More from WWDYohji Yamamoto Men's Fall 2022Yohji Yamamoto Men's Spring 2022Yohji Yamamoto RTW Fall 2021 The images derive from six collections done between 1999 and 2002,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy