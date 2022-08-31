Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Texas A&M football fans needed only 1 quarter to be ready to bench Haynes King
Texas A&M football fans have seen enough and want Haynes King to grab a clipboard now. After a less-than-stellar first half vs. Sam Houston State, Texas A&M football fans have seen enough: They want Haynes King to be benched yesterday. King won the starting quarterback job over LSU transfer Max...
NCAA approves big change to college football transfer portal
A big change is coming to the college football transfer portal as the NCAA has announced the introduction of so-called transfer windows. The new changes will affect how often players can go from one school to another without penalty, while another major rule change was voted down. The approved ...
College football is officially back now that Iowa punted inside opponent’s 40
Nothing hits quite like Iowa punting the football inside of the opposition’s 40-yard line. It is not college football season until we see Iowa do what Iowa does on offense in Week 1. The Hawkeyes have the longest-tenured head coach in the Power Five in Kirk Ferentz. While Iowa...
Look: Ohio State fans roast Notre Dame for conference drama
Ohio State fans rip Notre Dame over their independent status on ESPN’s College GameDay. Death, taxes and Notre Dame remaining forever independent…. In a day and age where teams are switching leagues faster than we can keep up with, the Fighting Irish will refuse to join a conference in football under any circumstances. Ahead of their Week 1 road date at THE Ohio State, Buckeyes fans had a little fun at their expense during ESPN’s College GameDay. This sign was a better representation of the sport than Jack Harlow could ever muster.
BYU to be without star receiver Gunner Romney for opener against South Florida
Fifth-year receiver from Chandler, Arizona, is believed to be week to week with an undisclosed injury
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star PG vaults into Rivals rankings, hosed by ESPN
Syracuse basketball made its first scholarship offers to a 2025 prospect in July, and that offer went out to prolific-scoring guard Jerry Easter II from Ohio. The 6-foot-4 Easter, described by recruiting services as either a point guard or a shooting guard, was an All-American in his freshman campaign. Personally,...
The NFL is concerned Deshaun Watson is playing us and duh
The drama with Deshaun Watson is far from over. In order for the disgraced and embattled quarterback that is Deshaun Watson to return to the Cleveland Browns, he’s going to have to prove he’s a changed man. It’s part of his suspension with the NFL. Watson must attend mandatory therapy and he must put in the genuine effort while there. Many people, myself included, feel his apologies are hollow. His constant desire to proclaim his innocence despite there being overwhelming evidence to the contrary is a sure sign that Watson refuses to take responsibility.
Multiple schools have reached out about wanting to join the Pac-12
The Pac-12 has been reportedly fielding calls left and right by schools interested in joining
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to major playoff expansion news
While College Football Playoff expansion talks were briefly put on the back burner as conference realignment took hold of the college football world over the past several months, it looks like playoff expansion talks are heating up once again with university presidents taking charge of the matter. According to a...
Lane Kiffin get honest about Rebels quarterback situation
The biggest question coming into this season for the Ole Miss Rebels is who will take the place of quarterback Matt Corral?. When Lane Kiffin was asked who is in the lead between returning backup Luke Altmyer and incoming transfer Jaxson Dart, Kiffin only offered this response: “They’re both even,” Kiffin said on Wednesday, says Ole Miss insider Brad Logan.
