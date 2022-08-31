ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Ohio State fans roast Notre Dame for conference drama

Ohio State fans rip Notre Dame over their independent status on ESPN’s College GameDay. Death, taxes and Notre Dame remaining forever independent…. In a day and age where teams are switching leagues faster than we can keep up with, the Fighting Irish will refuse to join a conference in football under any circumstances. Ahead of their Week 1 road date at THE Ohio State, Buckeyes fans had a little fun at their expense during ESPN’s College GameDay. This sign was a better representation of the sport than Jack Harlow could ever muster.
The NFL is concerned Deshaun Watson is playing us and duh

The drama with Deshaun Watson is far from over. In order for the disgraced and embattled quarterback that is Deshaun Watson to return to the Cleveland Browns, he’s going to have to prove he’s a changed man. It’s part of his suspension with the NFL. Watson must attend mandatory therapy and he must put in the genuine effort while there. Many people, myself included, feel his apologies are hollow. His constant desire to proclaim his innocence despite there being overwhelming evidence to the contrary is a sure sign that Watson refuses to take responsibility.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to major playoff expansion news

While College Football Playoff expansion talks were briefly put on the back burner as conference realignment took hold of the college football world over the past several months, it looks like playoff expansion talks are heating up once again with university presidents taking charge of the matter. According to a...
Lane Kiffin get honest about Rebels quarterback situation

The biggest question coming into this season for the Ole Miss Rebels is who will take the place of quarterback Matt Corral?. When Lane Kiffin was asked who is in the lead between returning backup Luke Altmyer and incoming transfer Jaxson Dart, Kiffin only offered this response: “They’re both even,” Kiffin said on Wednesday, says Ole Miss insider Brad Logan.
