Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
Should you get one of the new COVID boosters that targets Omicron?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus. It's the kind of calculation many Americans will face...
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Three Covid Vaccine Doses Better Than Two Against Omicron Infections, New Study Reinforces
Three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine provide stronger protection against the highly contagious omicron variant than two primary series doses, according to a new Danish study, a finding that provides more support for the effectiveness of boosters as the U.S. government prepares to roll out shots specifically targeting the omicron strain.
FDA set to authorize updated COVID-19 booster shots for newer Omicron strains without completed human tests: Agency will assess new jabs based on mice research and older vaccines
New COVID-19 booster shots are set to be authorized this week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will be available to most Americans before human testing has even been completed. The shots have been modified to target the latest Omicron variant, but won't have finished testing in humans...
Moderna seeks FDA nod for booster shot aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Tuesday sought U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron and said if cleared it would be ready to deliver the doses in September.
FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech omicron-specific boosters
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that target the highly contagious omicron variant as the federal government prepares to roll out the boosters in the coming weeks.
U.S. FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna updated COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target Omicron subvariants. The updated boosters contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of SARS-CoV-2 virus, one of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the...
CDC Recommends Updated COVID Booster Targeting Omicron Strains
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an advisory recommending updated booster shots for teens to fight against the recent Omicron variant surge. A day earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also authorized the usage of a COVID-19 booster vaccine dosage made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.
This week is the last chance to order free at-home COVID tests
People have increasingly turned to COVID-19 rapid tests to help diagnose illness. Deposit PhotosFree tests can still be obtained at several federally-funded community sites and health clinics across the US.
You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster
The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.
Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination
Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
Omicron COVID-19 booster shots are coming: Everything you need to know
The next generation of COVID-19 booster shots — tailored specifically to combat the super-infectious family of Omicron subvariants — could roll out early next month. The long-in-the-works offering would mark an ambitious new phase in the nation’s vaccination campaign and, officials say, give residents another option to protect themselves ahead of a possible coronavirus resurgence in the fall and winter.
FDA still skeptical of ALS drug ahead of high-stakes meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health regulators remain unconvinced about the benefits of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, even as they prepare to give its drugmaker a rare second opportunity to make a public case for the treatment. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’...
Biden administration suspends free at-home COVID tests program
The federal government on Friday suspended its program for ordering free at-home COVID tests "because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests." Why it matters: The Biden administration is suspending new orders to preserve "limited supply" to ensure there are tests available in...
What to know about new COVID boosters
The first updated COVID-19 boosters are days away from going into the arms of Americans. But the expedited way in which they're being rolled out, and unknowns on how well they'll work, have left many people leery and full of questions. Why it matters: Experts generally agree COVID vaccinations were...
