Sheriff: Highland middle-schooler shared ‘graphic’ photo

MEDINA , Ohio (WJW) — A Highland Middle School student was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly sharing a photo of a possible homicide with other students, then threatening those who reported it to adults.

It happened at a Friday night football game, according to a notice from Highland Local Schools Superintendent Catherine Aukerman. “Numerous students and parents” reported it to the middle school principal, she said.

The student was not allowed to attend school Monday, she said.

Medina County sheriff’s deputies worked with Highland Local Schools administrators to determine the student verbally threatened and sent multiple messages over social media and Google Classroom to the students who reported the student to school officials and police, officials said.

The student was transported to the Medina County Juvenile Detention Center and is being held, pending arraignment.

“We want to commend our students and their parents for coming forward with this important information,” Aukerman wrote. “We continue to stress, if you see something, say something and our students and parents did just that.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact middle school Principal Rob Henry or the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 330-725-0028.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.