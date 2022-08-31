ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Below Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q2 Results

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees Q3 earnings of $0.08 to $0.19 per share and sales of $600 million to $619 million. Five Below shares rose 3.4% to $132.20 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to...
Benzinga

$2.5 Million Bet On B. Riley Financial? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

1-800-Flowers.com's Earnings Outlook

1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that 1-800-Flowers.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26. 1-800-Flowers.com bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
investing.com

S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite

Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022

RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kohl's, Broadcom, Lululemon and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Kohl's — Shares of the retailer jumped 5.64% after a Reuters report that private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of Kohl's property and have the retailer lease back its stores. Reuters cited people familiar with the matter.
NASDAQ

The total return for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 215% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 15% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.
