Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Draws Backlash Following Jacob deGrom Praise
The Dodgers lost to Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, scoring just one run in a tight 2-1 game. That one run came on a 415-foot home run from Mookie Betts, his 32nd of the season to tie his career high. After the game, as Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports, Betts had a pretty glowing review of deGrom, not just on Wednesday but for his career.
Dodgers: Big Injury Updates, Graterol to IL, Miguel Vargas Replacing Hanser? Treinen & More!
As the Dodgers settle in to September baseball back at home at Dodger Stadium, they do so a little more bruised and banged up than you’d hope for this time of year. The team just got lockdown reliever Blake Treinen back but lost Brusdar Graterol for at least a few weeks with a forearm issue.
Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before
Dodgers fans have seen this show before!
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Brusdar Graterol Injury News
The Dodgers pitchers continue to battle injuries with Brusdar Graterol now scheduled for an MRI on Friday. Graterol had recently come back from a shoulder strain that had kept him out for over a month, but after four appearances Graterol is back on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Tony...
Los Angeles Angels Up for Sale: What to Know
The Los Angeles Angels could have new ownership very soon. Team owner Arte Moreno recently announced he's looking into selling the Angels 20 years after purchasing the franchise. This news comes as the Angels were close to purchasing Angel Stadium and the surrounding acreage for development earlier this year. The...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario
Deep down, most of us fear aging. We know this isn’t the type of thing you’re looking to read in an NBA article, but it remains a reality: life provides too many reminders of our own mortality. At the same time, there are fewer advantages in life more...
Report: Austin Reaves wants pay raise from Lakers and remain with team beyond this season
Young guard Austin Reaves put himself on the map with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season. Although the Lakers had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, the 24-year-old gave fans something to smile about with his encouraging rookie campaign. As a result of his strong...
