The Dodgers lost to Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, scoring just one run in a tight 2-1 game. That one run came on a 415-foot home run from Mookie Betts, his 32nd of the season to tie his career high. After the game, as Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports, Betts had a pretty glowing review of deGrom, not just on Wednesday but for his career.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO