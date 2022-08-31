Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
nbc15.com
Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
drydenwire.com
So Far This Year, 11 People Have Died In ATV/UTV Crashes In Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to use their safety equipment and smart operating skills as trails and routes are expected to be busy over the holiday weekend. So far...
nbc15.com
Back to school traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Monona Police Department announced a new traffic safety initiative on Wednesday for the new school year. As the school year begins the city of Monona gets an influx of traffic. Although Monona is smaller than the city of Madison, it still receives about the same amount of traffic. The two cities will be teaming up to do more traffic enforcement starting this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 5...
WISN
Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers
Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
nbc15.com
MMSD Superintendent greets area families ahead of first day
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR advises hunters to watch for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With deer hunting season approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a highly infectious and fatal disease affecting Wisconsin’s deer population. Deer contract CWD through an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces....
nbc15.com
MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
nbc15.com
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS offering free at home COVID-19 tests
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 2...
Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Flex Lane will not be open for Saturday Badgers game vs Illinois State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the season opener of Badger football this Saturday, it is sure to be a busy weekend on the roads in Madison. Even so, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the Flex Lane on U.S. 12/18 will remained closed this weekend. DOT said they would be...
nbc15.com
MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed. In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential police impersonator
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities are warning of a potential police impersonator after a woman was stopped by someone who she thought was a law enforcement official. The woman was driving around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road, in Rock Township, when she...
nbc15.com
Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop on a Beltline exit took a dangerous turn early Wednesday morning when a Madison Police Dept. cruiser was struck by another passing driver. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. after an officer spotted someone allegedly going nearly 80 mph along the Beltline,...
Comments / 0