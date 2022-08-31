ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
MADISON, WI
drydenwire.com

So Far This Year, 11 People Have Died In ATV/UTV Crashes In Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to use their safety equipment and smart operating skills as trails and routes are expected to be busy over the holiday weekend. So far...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Back to school traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Monona Police Department announced a new traffic safety initiative on Wednesday for the new school year. As the school year begins the city of Monona gets an influx of traffic. Although Monona is smaller than the city of Madison, it still receives about the same amount of traffic. The two cities will be teaming up to do more traffic enforcement starting this fall.
MONONA, WI
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers

Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MMSD Superintendent greets area families ahead of first day

Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 2...
MADISON, WI
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR advises hunters to watch for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With deer hunting season approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a highly infectious and fatal disease affecting Wisconsin’s deer population. Deer contract CWD through an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces....
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
LYNDON STATION, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DHS offering free at home COVID-19 tests

Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 2...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed. In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential police impersonator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities are warning of a potential police impersonator after a woman was stopped by someone who she thought was a law enforcement official. The woman was driving around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road, in Rock Township, when she...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop on a Beltline exit took a dangerous turn early Wednesday morning when a Madison Police Dept. cruiser was struck by another passing driver. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. after an officer spotted someone allegedly going nearly 80 mph along the Beltline,...
MADISON, WI

