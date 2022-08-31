ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

No states requiring student vaccinations this school year

By Nichole Berlie, Paul Gerke, Joshua Eferighe
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Up9UI_0hcVL5i200

( NewsNation ) — As a new school year gets underway, COVID restrictions that once occupied classrooms for the past two years are noticeably absent, as no state in the country is planning to require student vaccinations.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 75% of U.S. schools required them at the start of last school year .

Now, requirements of the like are rare: Only Washington, D.C. has a mandatory vaccine policy in place this year for adolescents 12 and up.

Masks, on the other hand, are optional almost everywhere.

Only four of the largest 500 school districts in the country will mandate masks when instruction begins.

Most Americans support school mask, vaccine mandates, poll finds

Philadelphia schools will require them for the first ten days, but could drop the regulations after that. The other outliers are in Jefferson county, Kentucky; Prince George’s County in Maryland and Newark, New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1xHT_0hcVL5i200
Source: Burbio  Created with Datawrapper
  • JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY (97.9K)
  • PHILADELPHIA CITY, PA (132.5K)
  • PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MD (132.7K)
  • NEWARK PUBLIC SCHOOLS, NJ  (40.4K)

The need to quarantine or isolate after exposure is also mostly gone — on par with the CDC’s latest recommendations.

Many school districts, including New York City, are scrapping their “test to stay” programs and dropping random testing.

Students who test positive in most places will still have to isolate and wear masks upon their return to the classroom. In New York, the new rule is five days away, and five days back with a mask.

All of these measures are designed to ensure more kids are in the classroom more often, which is overdue according to some administrators.

Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

“Kids are actually slipping in their grade level, in their reading levels. They’re also slipping in their socio-emotional learning. And so it’s very important to have those kids in school, with their peers, with their teachers,” said Charles Patterson of Clark County schools to NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Tuesday.

While it’s back to normal for most students, such is not the case for some teachers as some major school districts still require vaccinations, including New York.

In addition, those who were fired over the mandates or phony vaccine cards are still finding it difficult to find employment today.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level

New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Weehawken BOE votes to repeal COVD-19 vaccination requirements for school staff

The Weehawken Board of Education voted to repeal COVID-19 vaccination requirements for school staff at a special meeting on Monday that lasted only about five minutes. Following a recommendation from Superintendent of Schools Eric Crespo, the governing body voted to repeal the vaccination requirement for school employees, effective immediately. The...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
CBS New York

NYC schools to revamp reading program after test scores decline

NEW YORK -- A disturbing national study shows the COVID pandemic's devastating educational costs for the first time. The report compared scores of 9-year-olds across the country from this year to 2020. In reading, the average score decreased five points - the largest drop since 1990. In math, scores dropped seven points - the first time ever that math scores dropped. Thursday, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke about the issue with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer. While the study is certainly upsetting, especially since it notes minority students were hit the hardest, Banks said he was by no means shocked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
State
Kentucky State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Newark schools: Come clean on this shady deal | Editorial

A private developer has agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district, a shady and secretive deal that demands deeper scrutiny. Start with this: Why are both the district and the developer refusing to discuss the terms or answer any questions about their agreement? If this is a legitimate deal, why all the mystery?
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Cdc#Philadelphia City#Americans#Nj
manhattantimesnews.com

“The buses keep coming” “Los autobuses siguen llegando”

Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers. Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day. Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

NYCHA to Prison Pipeline Revealed in Study by Columbia University and PNAS

Content Distributed by NYC Newswire | Courtesy Columbia University Center for Justice & PNAS. The National Executive Council at the Center for Justice partnered with The CUNY Graduate Center to highlight structural incarceration. Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Concealed Carry Laws Passed In Response To Supreme Court Decision Take Effect September 1, 2022

Governor Kathy Hochul has reminded New Yorkers that strengthened gun laws enacted following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down the state's century-old pistol permitting process take effect Thursday, September 1. The laws contain strengthened background checks and firearm safety and live-fire training for individuals seeking to obtain concealed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seniorresource.com

Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules

Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy