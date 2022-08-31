ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres' Granato is very comfortable with Thompson's contract extension

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42U80n_0hcVKdPA00

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Tage Thompson is a player that Sabres head coach Don Granato knows very well. Granato joined Jeremy White and Joe DiBiase on Wednesday to talk about Thompson’s seven-year contract extension. Granato said he’s been coaching Thompson since he was a teenager, “I’ve known Tage and watched him since he was about 15 and it was in Buffalo at the USA Hockey development camp and I was coaching the national team and we needed to bring in two players for our U-18 year and I walked in here and honestly within one scrimmage, right away saw Tage Thompson and Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks) and said these are two kids that I want to work with as a coach and he’s never let me down since then as he’s returned all the favors.

“He comes every day to work, he works for his teammates, he’s open minded, he self evaluates very well, he owns his performance good or bad and I’ve watched him persevere since that moment when I selected him.”

Now that Thompson is in the fold for the next eight seasons, the head coach couldn’t be happier, “The numbers and the duration show that we feel that he is a strong piece for the future and we’re very comfortable in doing that because he’s proven lots of things in many ways through tangible attributes and intangibles that are very important to success.”

Granato’s idea of moving him to center is what started Thompson to his big season. He said, “I felt he was capable and I felt it would be something that would pull him out of the past and push him forward to drive to more.”

There of course was getting Thompson away from the wall and into the center of the ice which allowed him to play free, but Granato said it was other things too, “I wanted him to focus on something that would be demanding because what we try to do is remove the unnecessary or negative pressure or the impediments and that gave him something new to strive for and a challenge in the way that we knew wouldn’t be overwhelming to him.”

When Thompson netted his 30th goal on April 1 against the Nashville Predators, Granato interrupted the celebration, “What I did say to him on the bench while everybody was celebrating, I snuck up next to him and I said, ‘We can celebrate this, but you and I both know there’s a lot more,’ and he smiled. He likes that and he has that attitude and has a very high internal determination and we all watched his perseverance. A lot of players would’ve crushed under the pressure he had been under the last few years.”

Kevyn Adams has said from the start that they will develop their own players and then pay them. Thompson is the first example of that and Granato thinks that will drive the group to see that if they work, they’ll be rewarded, “They see the hours that Tage puts in and the selflessness, he is a team player and they see that and feel that and Tage has gotten rewarded and I think the players that have watched him and you have two categories of people, one that says I deserve this money for what I did while the other group says they paid me this much money, so I owe them this much back and it’s totally two different mindsets and Tage is in that category and he’ll work for this now.”

Granato gets to see the prospects play three games during the Prospects Challenge which starts Sept. 15 in Harborcenter against the Montreal Canadiens.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Are Happy to Have Mike Vellucci Back with the Team

The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a very productive offseason. Not only have they re-signed important players and added several new ones, but they have also made some big moves on the management side of things. Former assistant coach Todd Reirden was promoted to associate coach and given a two-year contract extension, while head coach Mike Sullivan signed a three-year contract extension, and assistant coach Mike Vellucci signed a two-year extension. Vellucci’s new contract came as a bit of a surprise, as he spent much of the offseason interviewing with other teams for a head coaching position. However, the Penguins are lucky that he will still be behind their bench for the 2022-23 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thompson, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
markerzone.com

MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKING STRONG PUSH FOR TWO RANGERS PROSPECTS

Just the other day, New York sports' writing legend Larry Brooks reported that New York Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist has no intentions of reporting to camp this summer. Naturally, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders, suggesting possible landing spots for the young Swede. Another issue facing the Rangers' prospect pipeline, is the fate of Russian standout Vitaly Kravtsov, who New York drafted 9th overall in 2018. The Rangers have yet to work out a long-term solution for Kravtsov, leading many to suspect that he won't be a Ranger for long.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Should Trade for Rangers’ Nils Lundqvist

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers are actively looking to trade “frustrated” defenseman Nils Lundkvist:. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kulikov Trade Opens Cap Space for Moves

As September arrives and we inch closer to the start of training camp, the Minnesota Wild finally made some offseason moves that saw free agent Sam Steel sign a one-year contract and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov sent off to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations (also known as cap space). The Steel signing is a zero-risk depth move, but the Kulikov trade may be a smaller piece of something larger yet to come, as the cap space created is extremely valuable.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Yandle, Subban, Cassidy & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the lack of depth on the back end to begin the 2022-23 season has sparked some talk about bringing a defenseman to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO), perhaps Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban . Meanwhile, Keltie Jeri Leon will be attending camp this fall on a PTO of his own. Last but not least, former head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his thoughts on Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Troy Terry
Yardbarker

New York Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey to Professional Tryout

The New York Rangers have brought back a familiar face in Jimmy Vesey. Per CapFriendly, the forward has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) deal and will be at training camp to fight for a roster spot. Larry Brooks was the first to report the Rangers interest in a possible reunion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza. Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Worked Out Three Players

McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
NFL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Re-Sign J.T. Miller to 7-Year Deal

After months of trade speculation and contract negotiations, the J.T. Miller saga finally has a conclusion as the Vancouver Canucks re-signed the 29-year-old versatile forward to a 7-year contract extension worth $56 million Friday afternoon. This comes after reports that his agent was going to put a deadline on future talks, which may have accelerated the process. The deal will start in 2023-24 as he still has one more season left at $5.25 million.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#Nashville Predators
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers sign D Ryan Murray to one-year, $750K deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Ryan Murray to a one-year, $750K contract, adding some depth to their group. Murray, 28, is coming off a year spent with the Colorado Avalanche, one which resulted in a Stanley Cup championship–though he had little to do with it. The veteran defenseman didn’t play a single game in the playoffs for Colorado and suited up just 37 times during the regular season, recording four assists.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Kraken, Ducks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins could be prepared to extend a couple of PTOs to some veteran defenseman. Would either accept? Meanwhile, with the Seattle Kraken name a captain for this coming season? The Anaheim Ducks acquired Dmitry Kulikov, will they keep him or flip him? Finally, how healthy is Dylan Holloway for the Edmonton Oilers?
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Offseason Grades, Palat’s Contract & More

It is time for the second edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on social media asking for questions, and once again they did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss the team’s offseason, Ondrej Palat’s contract, and which player will be a dark horse when training camp opens up.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Miller, Podkolzin, Poolman & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, contract talks involving J.T. Miller continue as the forward’s camp puts a deadline on negotiations. Also, Vasily Podkolzin feels at home as he heads into his second NHL season. There are a few updates on the Canucks blue line as Tucker Poolman is expected to be ready for training camp.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

‘Stabilizing’ Flyers present opportunity for prospects, veterans in 2022-2023

Upon the arrival of the 2022-2023 season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ youth and depth present the brightest points in the current roster. Perspective and expectations go hand-in-hand. This Flyers team isn’t expected to break into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Chuck Fletcher seeks to stabilize the roster. In this rebuild, the progression in the development of the prospects is critical.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: MINNESOTA WILD TRADE D DMITRY KULIKOV FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS

The Minnesota Wild have announced that they have traded Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Frank Seravalli had the scoop first:. Kulikov played one season for the Wild, posting a +23 rating with 24 points. The Russian blue liner carries a cap hit of $2.25 million, which is apparently too rich for Wild GM Bill Guerin, who is going to be bootstrapped to Ryan Suter and Zach Parise's combined $12+ million over the next three years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Five More Years of Mike Sullivan as Penguins Head Coach

It's not often that NHL head coaches reach ten years with one organization. The shelf life for a head coach has grown increasingly shorter no matter how good the coach is, as exemplified by the abrupt firings of Bruce Cassidy and Barry Trotz this summer. The Pittsburgh Penguins proved that they are an outlier in that area by extending head coach Mike Sullivan's contract through the 2026.27 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Montreal Canadiens a Fit for Rangers’ Nils Lundkvist

As what usually happens as teams approach training camps, there will be players jockeying for their best chances to earn NHL jobs. Some enter camp ready to compete, others see franchise cornerstones and top young assets as their competition. The latter is the case for New York Rangers defenceman Nils Lundkvist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
829
Followers
3K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy