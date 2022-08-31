Sabres' Granato is very comfortable with Thompson's contract extension

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Tage Thompson is a player that Sabres head coach Don Granato knows very well. Granato joined Jeremy White and Joe DiBiase on Wednesday to talk about Thompson’s seven-year contract extension. Granato said he’s been coaching Thompson since he was a teenager, “I’ve known Tage and watched him since he was about 15 and it was in Buffalo at the USA Hockey development camp and I was coaching the national team and we needed to bring in two players for our U-18 year and I walked in here and honestly within one scrimmage, right away saw Tage Thompson and Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks) and said these are two kids that I want to work with as a coach and he’s never let me down since then as he’s returned all the favors.

“He comes every day to work, he works for his teammates, he’s open minded, he self evaluates very well, he owns his performance good or bad and I’ve watched him persevere since that moment when I selected him.”

Now that Thompson is in the fold for the next eight seasons, the head coach couldn’t be happier, “The numbers and the duration show that we feel that he is a strong piece for the future and we’re very comfortable in doing that because he’s proven lots of things in many ways through tangible attributes and intangibles that are very important to success.”

Granato’s idea of moving him to center is what started Thompson to his big season. He said, “I felt he was capable and I felt it would be something that would pull him out of the past and push him forward to drive to more.”

There of course was getting Thompson away from the wall and into the center of the ice which allowed him to play free, but Granato said it was other things too, “I wanted him to focus on something that would be demanding because what we try to do is remove the unnecessary or negative pressure or the impediments and that gave him something new to strive for and a challenge in the way that we knew wouldn’t be overwhelming to him.”

When Thompson netted his 30th goal on April 1 against the Nashville Predators, Granato interrupted the celebration, “What I did say to him on the bench while everybody was celebrating, I snuck up next to him and I said, ‘We can celebrate this, but you and I both know there’s a lot more,’ and he smiled. He likes that and he has that attitude and has a very high internal determination and we all watched his perseverance. A lot of players would’ve crushed under the pressure he had been under the last few years.”

Kevyn Adams has said from the start that they will develop their own players and then pay them. Thompson is the first example of that and Granato thinks that will drive the group to see that if they work, they’ll be rewarded, “They see the hours that Tage puts in and the selflessness, he is a team player and they see that and feel that and Tage has gotten rewarded and I think the players that have watched him and you have two categories of people, one that says I deserve this money for what I did while the other group says they paid me this much money, so I owe them this much back and it’s totally two different mindsets and Tage is in that category and he’ll work for this now.”

Granato gets to see the prospects play three games during the Prospects Challenge which starts Sept. 15 in Harborcenter against the Montreal Canadiens.