It amazes me that America say that Russia is losing and is uncapable of being a superior nation, yet America is so concerned about Russia when we have real dictators around the world that are murdering innocent people on a daily basis for nothing but the pleasure of it. America tell lies and it need to stop. There is was never any Russia collusion, Ukraine is not the innocent nation that America say it is, the border is wide open and allowing for America to be invaded by terrorists and you stupid people think 9/11 was something, just wait.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude
A German oil refinery in Schwedt has begun blending US crude with Russian Urals, Bloomberg reported Monday. The refinery, which is partly owned by Rosneft, is typically reliant on Russian crude but has started to turn to alternative supplies. Germany's Economy Minister has previously noted that Schwedt faces the biggest...
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Mystery over ‘suicide’ of nightclub tycoon & Putin critic who suddenly died in DC ‘after releasing dog with note & cash’
MYSTERY surrounds the death of a nightclub tycoon and critic of Vladimir Putin who died in the United States. Dan Rapoport, 52, reportedly left a suicide note and money attached to his dog which he released into a park in Washington D.C. The financier was once the co-owner of cult...
studyfinds.org
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Former US ambassador to Russia says he doesn't see Putin recovering from his mistakes in the Ukraine war
Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, said Putin has "failed" in his Ukraine objectives. Six months into the war, Putin has faced too many failures to come back from them, he said. McFaul also referenced how Putin now lacks the troops required to achieve any substantial goals. Michael...
Russia Loses 24 of Its Best Fighter Jets, Turns to Obsolete Planes: Ukraine
"The SU-35 aircrafts also showed a low level of durability," a Ukrainian general posted on Facebook.
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian military intelligence believes Russia planning ‘provocation’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – as it happened
Defence intelligence of Ukraine issues warning over what they say is an unexpected ‘day off’ for employees at the plant
Ukraine HIMARS Eyeing New Russian Convoy Near Kherson, Crimea—Official
Sergey Khlan said the push by Ukrainian forces will lead to "the end of the occupation of the Kherson region."
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Russian Spies Allegedly Stealing HIMARS Plans Caught Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russia used the spies' intelligence to shell an eastern Ukrainian town's water management system, according to local media.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
