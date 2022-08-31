ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TRUTH4U
2d ago

It amazes me that America say that Russia is losing and is uncapable of being a superior nation, yet America is so concerned about Russia when we have real dictators around the world that are murdering innocent people on a daily basis for nothing but the pleasure of it. America tell lies and it need to stop. There is was never any Russia collusion, Ukraine is not the innocent nation that America say it is, the border is wide open and allowing for America to be invaded by terrorists and you stupid people think 9/11 was something, just wait.

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
