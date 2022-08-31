Read full article on original website
Paramount+ to Combine With Showtime in Single Streaming App
Streaming just got a little more affordable, as Paramount+ announced it will be merging with Showtime to create one single app where you can view both libraries. Paramount Global Streaming president Tom Ryan made the announcement:. “The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the...
Everywhere isn't a metaverse, it's Roblox for grown-ups
Sam Houser, one of the driving forces behind the rise of the Grand Theft Auto series and Rockstar North, has a battle cry. Or at least he used to. When things were going wrong, when one of Rockstar's big projects was running into trouble or a problem was particularly intractable, Houser would send up an internal batsignal and plead: "bring me the Benz!"
Rich Homie Quan Launches Rich Homie Entertainment
Rich Homie Quan has taken the next step in his quest for independence and announced the launch of his new record label, Rich Homie Entertainment. According to Quan, who partnered with industry veteran Troy Carter and Venice Music for the venture, the move is one that’s been a decade in the making and will allow him to utilize the knowledge the rap star gleaned during that time. “For my last 10 years in the game, I have learned independence is the lane for me,” Quan said in a statement. “I am blessed to meet Troy and his team and I’ve been...
Paramount Plus: The Price, The Plans And Other Things To Know About The Streaming Service
Everything you need to know to enjoy everything Paramount Plus has to offer.
Teenage Engineering's 'Field' products are testing customer loyalty
Ten years ago, Teenage Engineering made a splash with the quirky, “boutique” OP-1 synthesizer. The b-word gets quotes because the OP-1 would go on to be a huge hit, enjoying a 10 year run and several re-stocks along the way. The success of the OP-1 and the equally unique products that followed saw big brands lining up to collaborate in the hope that some of that design magic might do wonders for their own products. Today, Teenage Engineering’s unique style can be found in everything from adorable gaming consoles to living rooms and pant pockets across the globe.
Netflix Reportedly Moving up Launch of Ad-Supported Subscription Tier to November
Netflix is reportedly moving up the launch of its ad-supported subscription tier to November. According to sources, the streaming service is trying to get ahead of competitor Disney+ as it also plans to unveil its own ad-supported tier on December 8. Variety adds that Netflix will launch its subscription plan on November 1 in several countries such as the United States, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.
Chinese tech giant buys Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream, the game developers behind titles like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, has been acquired by the Chinese technology giant NetEase (via CNBC). In a blog post, the French game studio announced that it will continue to operate independently despite joining the company. While Quantic Dream has just...
Watch the 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Trailer
Remember the Winnie the Pooh horror movie? As the adorable bear and chums entered the public domain, it was revealed earlier this summer that a film studio is making a slasher featuring the beloved childhood characters. Now here's the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and it's a long way from the Disney version.
Sony has cut the PS5's weight after raising its price
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Sony has started to sell a new PlayStation 5 model that may not necessarily improve performance, but will be lighter and possibly easier to produce, Press Start has reported. The CFI-1200A/B digital/disc models have started to appear in Australia with a significant loss in weight.
Nearly 10% of all games on Steam are now Steam Deck compatible
There are now 5,000 Verified and Playable games on the Steam Deck.
Best Minecraft shaders for version 1.19
Brighten up Minecraft with our list of the best Minecraft shaders. When you've been playing for a decade, Minecraft shaders are probably the second quickest way to fall back in love with its voxel worlds—right behind picking a new Minecraft texture pack. Whenever my latest build is starting to feel a little dull, or I'm plagued by a lack of inspiration, turning on a great set of shaders and staring directly into the god rays is a surefire cure. With that in mind, I'm going to help you get set up with some of the best Minecraft shaders out there. As with everything else in Minecraft modding, installing them is easier than ever.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could soon have exclusive features for those willing to pay
Meta has reportedly formed a group called "New Monetization Experiences." Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could soon have specialized features available only to users willing to pay for them. Meta is forming a new division called New Monetization Experiences that will be solely focused on paid features for the company’s app, according to a memo The Verge.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection’ review: nostalgia hit
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is a comprehensive retrospective of 13 ‘classic’ TMNT games from the late ’80s and early ’90s, spanning five different systems. It’s a celebration of our “heroes in a half shell” from their golden age, when they dominated comics, television, movies, toys/action figures, and—most pertinent to this review—video games.
‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel, Uploading Gets Serious in ‘Pantheon,’ Bogie Is Star of the Month, NASCAR Race for the Championship, Wong Drops into ‘She-Hulk’
Prime Video premieres the much-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power. The animated sci-fi drama Pantheon imagines the implications of Uploaded Intelligence (UI) after death. TCM salutes Humphrey Bogart as “Star of the Month,” with weekly tributes on Thursdays. USA follows the stars of a NASCAR season in the docuseries Race for the Championship. Marvel’s sorcerer Wong joins the satirical world of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
New BBC radio show to be broadcast from Birmingham
Birmingham is to host a new national radio show, showcasing unsigned artists from across the UK. Theo Johnson, from the city, will present the new BBC Music Introducing show from the Mailbox for 1Xtra. It is the station's first permanent show to broadcast outside of London and starts on 11...
Nintendo Doownlooad: The Ooblets are Here!
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005287/en/ Disney Dreamlight Valley launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 6 in Early Access. (Graphic: Business Wire)
