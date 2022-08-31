Winnie the Pooh Goes on a Murderous Rampage in the Trailer for Childhood-Ruining ‘Blood and Honey’

Remember those halcyon days when the scariest thing about Winnie the Pooh was that he doesn’t wear pants? Get ready for your childhood to get mass-murdered: The trailer for the much-anticipated horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has dropped, and it has plenty of the latter.

When A.A. Milne’s classic Pooh stories lapsed into the public domain earlier this year, we figured some sort of desecration was in order. But not like this. Not. Like. This. The trailer, which is appropriately (if not heavy-handedly) tracked by a classic lullaby jingle, features a grown-up Christopher Robin wandering back into the Hundred Acre Woods with his fiancée in search of his childhood pals. But what he finds is a feral Pooh and Piglet — who have killed and eaten some of their woodland friends — with a new thirst for blood after being abandoned by Robin when he went off to college. And you thought student loans were a determent to higher education.

The film, directed by Rhys Waterfield, was announced back in May to frenzied anticipation, which led Waterfield to fast-track Pooh’s story. It’s apparently coming soon to streaming worldwide. “No one is going to mistake this [for Disney],” Waterfield told Variety in May. “When you see the cover for this and you see the trailers and the stills and all that, there’s no way anyone is going to think this is a child’s version of it.”