ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Winnie the Pooh Goes on a Murderous Rampage in the Trailer for Childhood-Ruining ‘Blood and Honey’

By Brenna Ehrlich
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fYPb_0hcVKEX700

Remember those halcyon days when the scariest thing about Winnie the Pooh was that he doesn’t wear pants? Get ready for your childhood to get mass-murdered: The trailer for the much-anticipated horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has dropped, and it has plenty of the latter.

When A.A. Milne’s classic Pooh stories lapsed into the public domain earlier this year, we figured some sort of desecration was in order. But not like this. Not. Like. This. The trailer, which is appropriately (if not heavy-handedly) tracked by a classic lullaby jingle, features a grown-up Christopher Robin wandering back into the Hundred Acre Woods with his fiancée in search of his childhood pals. But what he finds is a feral Pooh and Piglet — who have killed and eaten some of their woodland friends — with a new thirst for blood after being abandoned by Robin when he went off to college. And you thought student loans were a determent to higher education.

The film, directed by Rhys Waterfield, was announced back in May to frenzied anticipation, which led Waterfield to fast-track Pooh’s story. It’s apparently coming soon to streaming worldwide. “No one is going to mistake this [for Disney],” Waterfield told Variety in May. “When you see the cover for this and you see the trailers and the stills and all that, there’s no way anyone is going to think this is a child’s version of it.”

Comments / 138

Alexis Cannon
2d ago

With all of this 'remaking', once again proof that they can no longer come up with anything original! So they try to change something & make it better but instead make it worse.

Reply(1)
27
Spontaneous Drew
2d ago

Please, PLEASE tell me how this extremely poor idea has made it all the way to production? I watched the trailer after reading the article. It looks like a waste of time, and money.

Reply(8)
18
Denise Hall
2d ago

I'm just sad, my girls grew up with this loving story, now my grand kids, my opinion, don't mess with perfection, if it's not broken don't try to fix it.

Reply(1)
13
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Allies Have No Clue How to Respond to Report of Nuclear Docs at Mar-a-Lago

Republicans in Congress and right-wing media talking heads have been having a conniption since the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. They haven’t had as much to say, however, since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department intends to make the search warrant public and The Washington Post reported that the raid focused on documents relating to nuclear weapons and other classified intelligence information. The relative silence has persisted into Friday as The Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI retrieved boxes of “top secret” material during the search, and as the warrant revealed that Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act, destroying records, and obstructing justice.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’

Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

He Fraudulently Got Three Tom Brady Super Bowl Rings. Now, He’s Got Three Years in Prison

In a win for the FBI’s art crime team, a New Jersey man got a three-year prison sentence on Monday for fraudulently obtaining and then selling Tom Brady’s Super Bowl rings. Scott Spina, Jr., 25, was also ordered to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former New England Patriots quarterback, who won six Super Bowl championships with the team between 2001 and 2018 and is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. According to the Department of Justice, Spina posed as a former Patriots player in 2017 to buy family versions of Brady’s 2016 ring, which were available from the official...
NFL
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer

A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rampage#Linus Movies#Entertain#Variety
Loudwire

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thesource.com

[WATCH] Trailer Releases or ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’

You know, this may be an intense spooky season. A.A. Milne’s iconic character Winnie the Pooh became public and is now in a slasher film. This edition of the bear is to not be confused with the loveable honey-guzzling bear of Disney. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the trailer for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

77K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy