ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

On This Day In NBA History: August 31 - Jimmy Butler Scores 40 Points In Playoffs

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8I2P_0hcVK8K000

On this day in 2020, Jimmy Butler scored 40 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, elevating the Miami Heat to a 115-104 victory.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2019-20 NBA season was the most bizarre season in league history simply because of the fact that the coronavirus pandemic halted play for over four months and then play resumed in a “bubble format” down in Florida.

At the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the NBA was able to “finish” the regular season with a handful of seeding games and then they played the entirety of the 2020 playoffs in what is now referred to as the “NBA Bubble.”

Entering the playoffs as the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference, everyone slept on the Miami Heat and fully embracing this underdog mentality, the Heat went on to make it all the way to the NBA Finals. Prior to doing so though, they ran into league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

On this day in 2020, Jimmy Butler scored a total of 40 points against Giannis and the Bucks, helping the Heat take Game 1 of this series 115-104.

Scoring 14 of his at the time playoff career-high 40 points in the fourth quarter, Butler put his team on his back and was able to give Miami a crucial Game 1 victory. The Heat then went on to win this series 4-1 before defeating the Boston Celtics in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I felt like I took it up a level in the fourth quarter,” Butler said in his postgame remarks. “If that needs to happen every game, I've got to be able to do it. But we've got so many guys capable of doing it for us.”

The run the Heat went on in the NBA Bubble was remarkable not only because they were the 5-seed and won the Eastern Conference title, but because Jimmy Butler played some of the best basketball of his career.

In these playoffs, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the floor. These numbers do not seem too eye-popping, but Butler did exactly what he said in that “needing to happen every game.”

Jimmy Butler ended up being the main reason why the Miami Heat advanced to the NBA Finals and in the Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler single-handedly led the Heat to two victories without Goran Dragic and without a healthy Bam Adebayo.

He scored at least 22 points in the first five games of this NBA Finals series and he had a 40-point triple-double in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals, lifting the Heat to a 115-104 victory over the Lakers and joining only LeBron James and Jerry West as the only players in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double in the NBA Finals.

One of the more underrated stars in the NBA, Jimmy Butler is the face of the Miami Heat franchise right now and he is the main reason why they are still a title contending team in the Eastern Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Jerry West
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba History#Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#Espn#The Boston Celtics
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy