'Rainbow fentanyl' meant to entice children is sweeping into US, DEA warns

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes
Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
85 arrested, nearly $13M worth of narcotics seized in Florida drug trafficking investigation
Officials in Florida have arrested 85 individuals in a two-year drug trafficking investigation, recovering almost $13 million in seized drugs, which include fentanyl and cocaine. A Thursday release from the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, located in central Florida, states that detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
Three Tons of Cocaine Worth $108M Seized on Narco-Submarine
The bust has prevented the consumption of nearly 8 million doses of cocaine worldwide.
Drug smugglers hid $106 million of crystal meth and cocaine in a sleek vintage Bentley
Australian Border Force examined the vintage car to discover it was laden with $106m of meth and cocaine, leading to the arrest of four people.
REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system
A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
Blind rapper sentenced to prison after 247 pounds of meth, 42,000 fentanyl pills seized
SEATTLE — A legally blind rapper known as “Mac Wayne” was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges. Wayne Frisby, aka “Mac Wayne,” was sentenced to six years in prison with an additional four years of supervised release, as the judge noted “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved,” federal prosecutors said in a news release announcing the sentence.
Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
'It can happen to you': How 1 laced fentanyl pill cost a Kentucky mother her son forever
A day after 23-year-old Wyatt Williamson laughed and joked with friends during a hike, he collapsed on the floor of his Louisville apartment. The former University of Louisville student had recently signed a modeling contract in Los Angeles and was looking forward to the move. Then, suddenly, his life was slipping away.
2 Men Sentenced to Death for Throwing Drug Parties in a Psychiatric Hospital
While a patient was supposed to be undergoing rehab treatment in a psychiatric hospital, he was actually hosting parties in his soundproofed hospital room, kitted out with strobe lights, loudspeakers, DJ tables—and large quantities of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine. But that came to an end when the police raided...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after attempted border crossings
Two children are dead and a baby is in critical condition after being pulled from the Rio Grande during separate attempts to cross into the United States from Mexico on Monday, officials said. A 3-year-old boy died and a 2-month-old baby was taken to hospital in critical condition after they...
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
Drug Dealers Traveled With Bags Full of Meth From LAX to Florida: Sheriff
The undercover operation resulted in the arrest of 85 individuals and the seizure of over $12 million worth of illegal drugs.
