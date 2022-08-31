ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Macomb seeking input from residents about housing needs

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago

MACOMB — The city of Macomb will have a meeting to gather input from residents on the need for housing rehabilitation and improving accessibility in homes in the city.

The city is applying for the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Housing Rehabilitation and Accessibility Grant, which focuses on housing rehabilitation, roofing replacement and accessibility issues. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. City Council Chambers at City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The city is looking for input on home accessibility issues for the elderly and those with disabilities in both owner-occupied and rental homes. We will also collect information regarding low-income, owner-occupied residences that have health and safety issues in the homes such as electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems in disrepair and deteriorated roofs.

Citizens who are experiencing these issues are encouraged to attend this public meeting and mention their concerns to city representatives. Relatives, friends and neighbors of those in need are also encouraged to speak on behalf of those who cannot attend. Local agencies who serve these individuals are welcome to attend and provide their input as well.

This information is essential to gauge the need and provide documentation to IHDA as part of the grant application process.Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss their housing needs and fill out an anonymous questionnaire. For more information, please contact John Bannon, Community Development Coordinator, 309-833-4944.

Comments / 0

 

