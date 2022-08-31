Iowa's top high school football players: Meet the state's best linebackers

By Barry Poe

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school football. This list focuses on the linebackers.

There are hundreds of standout football players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other linebackers worthy of fans’ attention in 2022.

Ben Kueter, 6-3, 220, Sr., Iowa City High

City High’s superstar senior athlete is planning to both wrestle and play football at the University of Iowa. Kueter recently won the gold medal at the Junior men’s freestyle world wrestling championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. He is the No. 6 overall senior wrestler in the country, according to MatScouts, and a four-star linebacker prospect, according to 247Sports. Last season, Kueter recorded 101 tackles, 41 for loss, and 11.5 sacks, which led all of Class 5A. He also had 24 catches for 369 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Morever, he helped the Little Hawks reach the Class 4A state semifinals in baseball this summer.

Cole Garwood, 6-3, 215, Sr., Urbandale

A returning All-Iowa Elite pick by the Des Moines Register , Garwood is an under-the-radar prospect who recorded 71.5 tackles, including 29.5 for loss. He also had eight receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Rusty VanWetzinga IV, 6-1, 210, Sr., Pleasant Valley

The Northwest Missouri State commit and son of Pleasant Valley head coach Rusty VanWetzinga is a strong two-way player who recorded 56.5 tackles and also rushed for 541 yards and five touchdowns last season. He was a first team Class 5A all-state pick by the Iowa Prep Sportswriters Association.

Sam Goode, 6-2, 215, Sr., Southeast Polk

Goode just announced his commitment to Missouri Western University. A talented two-way player for Iowa’s defending Class 5A state champions, Goode registered 38 tackles on defense and had eight catches for 95 yards on offense.

Chase Lamb, 6-3, 205, Jr., Waukee Northwest

Iowa Prep Red Zone has Lamb listed No. 1 on its list of linebackers from the Class of 2024. Already a third team Class 5A all-state pick as a sophomore, Lamb had 69 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, and two sacks.

Jaxson Hildebrand, 6-0, 215, Sr., Denison-Schleswig

A heavily recruited two-way standout for the Monarchs, Hildebrand had 13.5 tackles for loss among his 43 stops as a junior and tied for the district lead with three fumble recoveries. He also rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns.

Thomas Sundell, 5-10, 175, Sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sundell, a first team Class 4A all-stater as a junior, makes up for his lack of size with his various skills at the linebacker spot. He always seems to find himself around the ball, finishing last season with 65 solo tackles, including 20 for loss.

Chase Mahoney, 6-3, 185, Sr., Cedar Rapids Washington

Mahoney returns as the Warriors’ top tackler (60.5, 42 solo) and the reigning Class 4A District 4 defensive player of the year. Mahoney told the Cedar Rapids Gazette, “my goal is to go out there and play as hard as I can every day, every game.”

Asa Newsom, 6-4, 205, Sr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Newsom made an official visit to the University of Iowa this summer and says he wants to evaluate certain schools before making a decision for the future. He also visited Kansas State, Minnesota and Stanford. As a junior, the first team Class 4A all-stater had 54 tackles, 17.0 for loss and seven sacks, while totaling 901 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns on offense. Newsom ran a season-best 50.22 400-meter dash this spring and also excels in the 400 hurdles.

Zach English, 6-1, 180, Sr., Ankeny Centennial

The Jaguars return six of their top eight tacklers from a defense that allowed 17.7 points per game. English was the team’s leading tackler with 74 and had 8.5 tackles for loss last season.

Josh Hendricks, 6-1, 210, Sr., Dallas Center-Grimes

Hendricks, a second team Class 4A all-stater last season, has verbally committed to North Dakota State University’s powerhouse program. He totaled 71 tackles and two sacks during his junior season.

John Powers, 6-2, 195, Sr., Bondurant-Farrar

Powers made the Class 4A all-state second team last season after racking up 87 tackles at inside linebacker. He has verbally committed to Minnesota State University.

Kayden Van Berkum, 6-2, 220, Sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Van Berkum missed part of his junior season because of an injury, but he’s back after recording 19 tackles (14 solo) and rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown. The Lions are among the favorites for the Class 2A state title.

Mitch Johnson, 5-10, 180, Sr., Independence

Johnson is a rare athlete in that he was an all-state linebacker and also the team’s starting quarterback. Johnson led Indepence with 57.0 tackles and 11.5 for loss. He also passed for 1,457 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Brett White, 6-2, 210, Jr., Solon

White is the No. 4 linebacker in the Class of 2024 by Iowa Prep Red Zone. He was a second team Class 3A all-state pick as a sophomore after amassing 94 tackles, which is more than double more than the second-leading tackler on the team. Solon reached the 3A state championship game last season.

Justin Loseke, 6-1, 205, Sr., Southeast Valley

Loseke, a second team Class 2A all-stater last season, was the leading tackler for the Jaguars with 82.5, including 12.0 for loss and 8.0 sacks. Loseke will also be counted on to protect a new quarterback for the defending 2A state champions.

Caden Vellinga, 5-8, 165, Sr., West Marshall

Vellinga was named to the Class 2A third team all-state team last season and West Marshall won its fifth straight district title. Vellinga was the team’s leading tackler with 61.5 and as the fullback was a lead blocker and a capable receiver out of the backfield.

Carson Hartz, 6-0, 215, Sr., Waterloo Columbus

Hartz is the third-leading returning tackler in Class 1A, having racked up 89.0 stops, including 6.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He has moved from offensive guard to fullback this season, where he will be the primary protector for the quarterback and the lead blocker for the team’s primary back. Hartz landed on the 1A first team all-state squad as a junior.

Nick Reinicke, 6-4, 220, Sr., Dike-New Hartford

Reinicke is the top returning tackler in Class 1A with his 102.5 total stops, including 14.0 for loss. He as a first team all-state honoree last season. Dike-New Hartford is a perennial state title contender and reached the semifinals a year ago.

Ben Gilliland, 6-0, 185, Sr., Van Meter

Gilliland had 46.0 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, for the Class 1A state champions last season. He was a first team all-state selection. Gilliland holds offers from Bemidji State and Northwestern College.

Andy Henson, 6-2, 215, Sr., West Branch

Henson is a three-year starter at tailback and an all-state linebacker who will play middle linebacker at NCAA Division II power Minnesota State. Entering his final prep season, he has rushed for 2,359 yards and 24 touchdowns, caught 45 passes for 464 yards and made 84.5 tackles, including 17 for loss. Henson earned third team Class 1A all-state honors last season after making 42.5 tackles, 11 for loss and two sacks.

Shane Habben, 6-1, 200, Sr., Hull Western Christian

Habben racked up a team-high 83.5 tackles for the Wolfpack last season, earning third team Class 1A all-state honors. Habben also rushed for a couple of touchdowns.

Jack Clarahan, 6-1, 183, Sr., Sigourney-Keota

Clarahan returns as a key member of a defense that allowed just 13 points per game last season. A third team Class 1A all-stater, Clarahan charted 33.5 total tackles. Sigourney-Keota hasn’t lost a regular season game in two seasons.

Jackson Dewald, 5-10, 210, Sr., Westwood

Dewald made the Class A first team all-state squad at linebacker with 44.5 tackles (31 solo), seven for loss and three sacks. He also rushed for 1,612 yards and 26 touchdowns, recovered two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Max McGill, 5-8, 168, Sr., Woodbury Central

McGill made the Class A all-state first team as a linebacker after leading the Wildcats with 68.5 tackles, including 7.0 for loss. He is also the team’s top returning rusher with 1,395 yards and 19 touchdowns on 215 carries.

Travis Kamradt, 6-0, 205, Sr., Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Kamradt is a versatile athlete who excelled at linebacker for the Hawks last season. A second team Class A all-state pick, he amassed 80.5 tackles, 61 of those solo. Kamradt also rushed for 140 yards and caught two touchdown passes among his six receptions.

Rylan Barnes, 6-3, 200, Sr., West Hancock

Barnes is one of the top returning players for last year’s Class A state champions. He made 73 tackles, including 5.0 for loss, and caught 13 passes for 283 yards and seven touchdowns. Barnes was on the second team all-state squad.

Aidan Martin, 5-11, 170, Sr., AHSTW

Martin is the leading returning tackler in Class A. He made 95.0 tackles last season, including 88 solos, to earn third team all-state accolades.

Kyle Squires, 5-5, 155, Sr., Lynnville-Sully

Although small in stature, Squires is arguably the best two-way player in Class A District 6. The third team all-stater led the district last season with 69.0 tackles, 5.5 for loss and two fumble recoveries. Squires is also the top returning rusher in the district with 808 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

Tanner Thurn, 5-8, 150, Jr., East Buchanan

Thurn made the third team Class A all-state list as a sophomore. The talented two-way star had 84.5 tackles, 9.0 for loss and 4.0 quarterback sacks. He toted the pigskin 130 times for 697 yards and eight touchdowns.

Max Hough, 5-10, 180, Sr., GTRA

Another two-way standout, this one in the 8-player game, Hough passed for 1,255 yards and 23 touchdowns (two interceptions) and rushed for 1,521 yards (7.7 average) and 17 TDs. On defense, the second team all-stater made a team-high 81.5 tackles, including 11.5 for loss.

Payten Van Houten, 5-8, 160, Sr., Fremont-Mills

Van Houten was a third team all-state pick in 8-player. Competing for a perennial contender, he charted 42.5 tackles, 7.0 for loss, and carried 73 times for 657 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sage Evans, 6-0, 210, Sr., West Harrison

Evans was another player named to the 8-player third team all-state squad as a junior. He had an outstanding season with 96.6 tackles, 20.0 for loss, 5.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Tate Lyon, 5-11, 195, Jr., Pleasant Valley

A quick player known for his acceleration to the play, Lyon was second in Class 5A with 79.5 tackles as a sophomore. That number was tops on the Pleasant Valley squad.

Caleb Chebuhar, 6-1, 205, Jr., Southeast Polk

A key member of the defense for Iowa’s defending Class 5A state champions. As a sophomore, Chebuhar recorded 62.5 tackles, including 10.5 in his two playoff games at the UNI-Dome.

Jaxon Cherry, 6-0, 190, Jr., Webster City

Cherry was the Lynx second-leading tackler and rusher as a sophomore. He racked up 61.0 tackles, 5.0 for loss, and rushed for 936 yards and 19 touchdowns.