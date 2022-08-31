ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
castlecountryradio.com

Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall

Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – Sept 1st, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Iron County Fair, Country Music Festival, Landslide Festival, Utah Wine Festival, St. George Farmers Market, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
KUTV

Seafood food truck serves delicious dishes in Utah

KUTV — From fish and chips to nachos to shrimp poppers, Deep Sea Bites has everything!. Cesar Vazquez and Dafne Vergara stopped by Fresh Living to show us their most popular dishes. For more information visit deepseafoodtruck.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check...
Deseret News

What’s the answer to the U.S. housing crisis? Why national experts have eyes on Utah

What’s the solution to the U.S. housing market crisis? Experts participating in Bipartisan Policy Center webinar explained how the pandemic housing frenzy dynamics are shifting, what today’s “housing recession” really means, why prices are largely expected to stay high, and why we’re in a far different situation than we were after the 2006 housing bubble popped.
ksl.com

Updated COVID booster will be in Utah by next week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah should have over 100,000 doses of the new COVID-19 booster shot by next week, according to Rich Lakin with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services' immunization program. The updated booster, known as COVID-19 bivalent vaccines, as opposed to monovalent like the previous...
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
