Dead fish found on Utah shoreline, running out of cool water to survive
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Record high temperatures this late in the summer and low water levels are killing some of the fish in Utah waters. “We’ve been having some Kokanee salmon that have been popping up dead,” said Chris Penne with the Division of Wildlife Resources. Dozens...
Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says
SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall
Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
SUV careens 500 feet down steep slope along Colorado mountain road
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able...
Southern Utah Events Guide – Sept 1st, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Iron County Fair, Country Music Festival, Landslide Festival, Utah Wine Festival, St. George Farmers Market, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
Seafood food truck serves delicious dishes in Utah
KUTV — From fish and chips to nachos to shrimp poppers, Deep Sea Bites has everything!. Cesar Vazquez and Dafne Vergara stopped by Fresh Living to show us their most popular dishes. For more information visit deepseafoodtruck.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check...
What’s the answer to the U.S. housing crisis? Why national experts have eyes on Utah
What’s the solution to the U.S. housing market crisis? Experts participating in Bipartisan Policy Center webinar explained how the pandemic housing frenzy dynamics are shifting, what today’s “housing recession” really means, why prices are largely expected to stay high, and why we’re in a far different situation than we were after the 2006 housing bubble popped.
‘Our lives have been forever changed’: Utah family speaks out about safe driving ahead of Labor Day weekend
UTAH (ABC4) – For people making travel plans for Labor Day weekend, State Troopers want to remind drivers that we’re still in what’s considered the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer on Utah roads — the stretch of time from Memorial Day to Labor Day when deaths on the road nearly double. At a press conference […]
West Nile virus confirmed in Utah resident, first case for the state in 2022
Officials are encouraging Utahns to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first human case of West Nile virus was confirmed in the state for 2022.
Updated COVID booster will be in Utah by next week
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah should have over 100,000 doses of the new COVID-19 booster shot by next week, according to Rich Lakin with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services' immunization program. The updated booster, known as COVID-19 bivalent vaccines, as opposed to monovalent like the previous...
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
Vacation rental company's closure is leaving some reservoir visitors high and dry
PEOA, Summit County — A dispute between the state of Utah and a guy who rents lakeside cabins and yurts at Rockport Reservoir has left travelers high, dry and worried about their deposits. If you look around Rockport's marina, you will see some rental cabins and yurts that look...
Utah confirms this year's first human case of West Nile virus; man hospitalized
SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials have confirmed the state's first human case of West Nile virus this year in the Weber-Morgan health district, prompting a warning for residents to stay vigilant against mosquitoes. The case was reported about a month after the virus was discovered in mosquito pools...
Utah family pleads for drivers to slow down over holiday weekend
A Cache County family has every reason to urge Utah drivers to slow down on the roads heading into the busy holiday weekend.
Armed Idaho locals show up to library board meetings to push ban of over 400 books
CNN’s Nick Watt is in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where locals are pushing back against activists trying to get more than 400 books banned from the library — books that the library doesn’t even have.
These 21 Montana Children Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
There are currently over 50 missing children in the state of Montana. Such tragic events are unfortunate and scary. However, public databases make it possible for the public to help find them and bring these children home. I combed the Montana Missing Persons Database and looked for all the children that went missing in August.
