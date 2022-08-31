ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested

HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Houston driver shot passenger who reportedly started choking her: police

HOUSTON - A driver shot her passenger after the passenger reportedly started choking her as she drove, Houston police say. The shooting occurred just after midnight Friday in the 400 block of Emancipation. It's not clear exactly what led up to the incident, but police say there were two women...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
howafrica.com

Houston Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Father Over Parking Spot

Authorities in Houston have charged a man who allegedly shot and killed a father over a Walmart parking spot. According to ABC13, the suspect, identified as Christopher David Hernandez, was arrested and detained in the aftermath of the fatal incident. But he was later released after he posted a $300,000 bond.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot over $10 in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say a fight over money Thursday evening in northeast Houston escalated into a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. on Cavalcade & Lockwood Dr., where investigators say two men were drinking in a parking lot. One of the men, the suspect, reportedly owed the other $10 and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 women shot while sitting outside west Houston apartment

HOUSTON - Two women were shot as they sat outside an apartment, Houston police say. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Valencia at Spring Branch Apartments in the 9500 block of Long Point. According to police, video shows two younger males walk past two women who were...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy