Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Indigo Garza murder: 20-year-old killed in retaliation over robbery during drug deal, filing reads
A day after Indigo Garza's mother spoke to ABC13, police revealed the main players accused in the young woman's death more than six months ago.
fox26houston.com
Houston driver shot passenger who reportedly started choking her: police
HOUSTON - A driver shot her passenger after the passenger reportedly started choking her as she drove, Houston police say. The shooting occurred just after midnight Friday in the 400 block of Emancipation. It's not clear exactly what led up to the incident, but police say there were two women...
KHOU
Two people killed in northwest Houston, one person detained
Two people were shot and killed in northwest Houston, according to police. One person was detained. This is video from a police news conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
howafrica.com
Houston Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Father Over Parking Spot
Authorities in Houston have charged a man who allegedly shot and killed a father over a Walmart parking spot. According to ABC13, the suspect, identified as Christopher David Hernandez, was arrested and detained in the aftermath of the fatal incident. But he was later released after he posted a $300,000 bond.
fox26houston.com
Man shot over $10 in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police say a fight over money Thursday evening in northeast Houston escalated into a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. on Cavalcade & Lockwood Dr., where investigators say two men were drinking in a parking lot. One of the men, the suspect, reportedly owed the other $10 and...
fox26houston.com
Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
fox26houston.com
2 women shot while sitting outside west Houston apartment
HOUSTON - Two women were shot as they sat outside an apartment, Houston police say. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Valencia at Spring Branch Apartments in the 9500 block of Long Point. According to police, video shows two younger males walk past two women who were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
No injuries reported after suspect fired shots toward officer, Houston police say
HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a group of males after one of them fired shots toward an officer, Houston police say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Gulfton Drive. Police say the incident began when a security guard turned away a group of...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot outside of after-hours bar in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was shot in the parking lot of an after-hours bar in north Harris County Friday. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Road. Deputies said when they...
37-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a fatal crash was reported in 3800 South Loop West on Thursday afternoon. The officials stated that a 37-year-old pedestrian died in the hit-and-run accident.
fox26houston.com
'Building collapse' reported at downtown Houston aquarium, 1 person injured
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported building collapse at the downtown Houston aquarium. Details are very limited but the Houston Fire Department said a piece of metal fell off the aquarium building and cut a person's leg. The condition of the person injured is unknown.
fox26houston.com
Houston driver charged after crash into concrete pillar leaves passenger dead, police say
HOUSTON - A driver has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter following a crash on Wednesday afternoon that left a passenger dead, Houston police say. The suspect, Ahmad R. Davis, 43, was hospitalized after the crash. The identity of the 59-year-old man who died in the crash has not been released.
fox26houston.com
Man, 37, dies in hit-and-run crash on Houston's I-610; police search for driver
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 37-year-old man dead. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of I-610 South Loop West. Police say the pedestrian was walking in an eastbound lane when a vehicle struck him,...
fox26houston.com
Man in stalled vehicle dies in crash on Eastex Freeway in north Harris County
A man is dead after being struck by an SUV while sitting in his stalled vehicle, authorities say. It happened around 1 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway northbound at Little York Road. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about an abandoned vehicle in a moving lane...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested, charged in 2020 murder of man in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in southeast Houston in 2020 have been arrested and charged, police said. Willie Gabriel, 28, and Liquorian Robertson, 29, are charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio Montelongo, 23. Officers with the Houston...
Comments / 0