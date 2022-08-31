ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

ZDNet

Firewalla starts taking preorders for 2.5Gbps Gold Plus firewall

I've been experimenting with Firewalla firewalls since the launch of the original Blue model, but for the last two months, I've been using the Firewalla Gold as my network's main router. I finally made the switch for a number of reasons, one of which was the fact that Firewalla has...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Samsung's 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro is down $350 in Woot's computer blowout

The Labor Day celebration is only a few days away and ahead of the event, Woot is offering a great deal on a 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Pro. As part of the Amazon-owned company's Computer End of Summer Blowout, Woot is offering a $350 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Pro laptop, or 27% off its typical list price. Instead of paying $1299, you can pick one up for $949 in a time-limited deal.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Philips Hue deal: White and color smart bulbs just dropped 56% on Amazon

Until I installed the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED smart bulbs in my apartment, I didn't know how awesome lighting could actually be. Now that I have them in my home, I can't imagine going back to regular bulbs. While they can run fairly expensive, right now, you can get them on sale for only $79, saving you 41% on these smart bulbs.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Ditch the AirPods and get a portable speaker instead: Our top picks

They say music can heal the soul, but first, you need the right speaker. With today's busy lifestyle, we do not always have the time to anchor ourselves to a stereo, so instead, anchor your speaker to yourself while you go about your day with a portable speaker. We've compiled...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Amazfit GTR 4 hands-on review: An industry-first GPS system for $199

Wearables continue to be released at a pace that requires me to grow additional arms to test them all and the quality continues to impress. I've spent several days with the new Amazfit GTR 4 and will continue to put it through its paces. It's a rather stunning fitness-focused smartwatch that offers a lot and lasts for a couple of weeks while being priced at just $199.99.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Need tunes for your camping trip? Bose's Bluetooth speaker is 39% off

Whether you're going on a final camping trip before the grounds start to shutter or just hosting an outdoor family gathering this weekend, the Bose SoundLink Color II speaker can help keep the music going – and it's on sale right now for the lowest price ever. Usually the Bluetooth wireless speaker retails for $129, but the price has dropped to only $79 – a 39% discount.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Save $110 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of a high-end Samsung tablet by $110, but don't expect stocks to last that long. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet normally retails for around $529. For now, you can enjoy a 21% discount on the device, bringing the price down to $419. The...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro marks the death of an era (for the better)

Debuting in 2006, the DeathAdder remains, according to Razer, "The world's best-selling gaming mouse." When I heard rumblings that Razer was redesigning it, I had visions of Ford releasing a revamped Mustang or Coke debuting a new take on its eponymous cola. That's the level of risk Razer was accepting by tinkering with a mouse that played a massive part in the success the company now enjoys.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Is the $299 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G the flagship killer of 2022?

Samsung's Galaxy A lineup of smartphones has never been about the glitz and glamour. Instead, they're just well-rounded, thoughtfully assembled handsets that deliver most of what the more-expensive phones offer -- for a fraction of the cost. That holds true with the newly released Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The device...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to use the Quick Note app in MacOS Monterey

MacOS Monterey introduced many new features that help make your experience as productive and efficient as possible. Even the simplest task gets a very handy tweak to improve its efficiency. That task is note-taking. Let's face it, we all need to jot down notes. Once upon a time that meant...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to share your location on iPhone (and do it safely)

Beyond just meeting up with friends, sharing your iPhone's location can help you find your phone if you lose it. It can also help keep you safe in potentially dangerous situations, like when meeting a seller from an online marketplace. Plus, with many parents sending their kids off to college for the first time this fall, using it the right way can be an option to help put minds at ease this back to school season.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Gaming mechanical keyboards: How to choose and are they really worth it?

Gaming mechanical keyboards are known for being more precise, long-wearing, and may be more comfortable to use over long periods as they may require less pressure from your fingers to spring. When it comes to gaming, precision and speed are everything -- and so it's no wonder many gamers will opt to go mechanical if they can.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Meet Sony Xperia 5 IV: The content-creating, compact phone of your dreams

For the past few days I have had the opportunity to spend focused time with Sony Alpha cameras and Xperia smartphones, including about 45 minutes with a prototype of the new Xperia 5 IV that you can now pre-order from Sony. This flagship model debuts at just under $1,000, which is easier to justify than the $1,599.99 price of the Xperia I IV that is finally starting to ship soon in the US.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Don't know which Kindle reader is right for you? We break it down

Kindle readers are popular tablets for book enthusiasts since they allow users to download and store thousands of comics, novels, and audiobooks. A Kindle device with 32GB of internal storage can hold almost 14,000 titles, meaning you can read one new book per week for 269 years before you repeat. And while most Kindle tablets have a fixed amount of internal storage, many also support Amazon Cloud backup for when you need to make room on the device or microSD cards for expanded on-board storage.
TECHNOLOGY

