Tuscaloosa man arrested, charged with attempted murder

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning.

According to Cpt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were dispatched to Creekwood Apartments around 3 a.m. on the call of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim at the scene that had been shot several times. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Kennedy says that after the VCU took on the investigation, the suspect in the shooting was identified as 40-year-old Marquis Rayone Brown. Brown was arrested Tuesday night and charged with attempted murder.

Brown is currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

