Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: The Real Scoop
Q: I have lived in Greenwich for many years. During summer months one of my favorite activities is to visit Island Beach. I’ve always wondered about the little island with the structure on it that is almost attached to Island Beach at low tide. Can you tell me anything about this?
greenwichsentinel.com
Sorokin Gallery presents ‘CONTINUUM’
Sorokin Gallery presents CONTINUUM, a solo exhibition by critically acclaimed artist Eric Jiaju Lee. The exhibition opens Thursday, September 1 and runs through October 6, with an Artist Reception – Paintings + NFTs, on Thursday, September 15, 6-9 pm, and Sunday, September 18, 1-4 pm. Lee grew up in...
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: September 2
Police Conclude Investigation Into “Kill Bob” Sign Outside RTC Office. The investigation into a sign reading “Kill Bob”, posted near the Greenwich Republican Town Committee office, has been concluded by police. Captain Mark Zuccerella of the Greenwich Police Department says that the GPD had received a complaint about the sign, and investigated the situation on Tuesday Morning. “The sign had nothing to do with any candidate for office or any other person,” Zuccerella stated in an email. “There is a martial arts studio next to the Greenwich RTC. The classes use a practice dummy the children named ‘Bob’. The sign, created by the children in the class, was posted on the fence for students to see when they are in class practicing.”
greenwichsentinel.com
Column By Icy Frantz: Raising our children in Greenwich
Occasionally I am asked the question, “Why did you raise your children in Greenwich?”. The short answer is that both my husband and I grew up here. But I have also been known to say something about Greenwich’s proximity to New York City or the strength of our schools, and I may mention Tod’s Point, beautiful Long Island Sound, or the Mianus River Gorge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichsentinel.com
Why the Greenwich Real Estate is Not Like the U.S. Market
Greenwich real estate is doing much better than much of the U.S. real estate market. In fact, by most measures our market has gotten tighter in the last few months. To be fair the rate of increase has slowed, but prices are still going up and months of supply remains very low.
greenwichsentinel.com
Level Select scores dramatic first-round series win at 2022 East Coast Open
Last Sunday was a day for the books as Level Select CBD, the powerhouse team based out of Barton Farms in Dutchess County, New York who clinched the 2022 East Coast Silver and Gold Cup titles earlier this summer ran away with a 10-8 victory against Los Violines, the formidable crew from Westchester County, New York in the the first-round playoffs of the 2022 East Coast Open 20-goal Championship at the Greenwich Polo Club.
greenwichsentinel.com
YMCA Takes Children Back-to-School Shopping
Last week, the YMCA of Greenwich launched a new, back-to-school program, Running Start. Running Start serves children entering Kindergarten through 6th grade in the Greenwich Public Schools District who would benefit from a back-to-school shopping trip. For many, as the school year approaches, family stress can build with thoughts of...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Cedar School announces new hires
As The Cedar continues to grow and evolve, the school is adapting its educational team to best serve students and their needs. At this time, they announce the addition of a full time school counselor and some new members to their team. Jodi Allen will be joining Cedar School as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
greenwichsentinel.com
Dr. Jones’ Not So Good Week
Greenwich broke the internet earlier this week. What was the issue that had everyone talking? A video from the controversial Project Veritas group showing the Cos Cob Elementary School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland making provocative comments about hiring practices, curriculum, and not wanting parents involved in their child’s education.
greenwichsentinel.com
Rodriguez Among First Peace Corps Volunteers to Return to Service Overseas
Greenwich resident Justin Rodriguez is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I...
greenwichsentinel.com
Letter: Immediate Freeze on Hiring & Independent Evaluation
This letter is in response to the video just recently published, as well as documented evidence of district wide curriculum bends towards one ideological direction. Due to the potential criminal nature of the admissions of the Vice Principal of Cos Cob school, it appears quite possible that the scheme of hiring that he, with specificity, acknowledges as part of a larger goal of imposing on the free will of students, i.e. to make them vote in a certain political direction, exertion improper influence demands IMMEDIATE ATTENTION AND RECTIFICATION.
Comments / 0