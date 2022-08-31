Police Conclude Investigation Into “Kill Bob” Sign Outside RTC Office. The investigation into a sign reading “Kill Bob”, posted near the Greenwich Republican Town Committee office, has been concluded by police. Captain Mark Zuccerella of the Greenwich Police Department says that the GPD had received a complaint about the sign, and investigated the situation on Tuesday Morning. “The sign had nothing to do with any candidate for office or any other person,” Zuccerella stated in an email. “There is a martial arts studio next to the Greenwich RTC. The classes use a practice dummy the children named ‘Bob’. The sign, created by the children in the class, was posted on the fence for students to see when they are in class practicing.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO