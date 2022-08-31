Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Holiday at Home parade will see record entries as Ohio 48 shuts down for festival
KETTERING — This year’s Holiday at Home parade will feature a record number of entries — including the Shriners — at the three-day festival. Tens of thousands of people are expected for the event in its 63rd year, and the 2022 parade has 115 entries, said Dawn Wyatt, the festival’s marketing chair.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 has a lot to love
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. The number 11 has always been an important part of Jimmie’s Ladder 11 story and identity. The most obvious and prime reason being 11 is in the restaurant’s...
dayton.com
Little Fish Brewing Company sets opening date
A new tap room located in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station Historic District is opening to the public tomorrow. “Folks, thank you so much for your excitement and your patience during this long haul of setting up our restaurant, bar, and brewery,” Little Fish Brewing Company said in a post on its Facebook page. “It’s been quite the project for us, and we are so happy to have a few soft openings under our belt, to work with all the new Little Fish employee family, and to get to see all you people who came out to the events.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Donate books to Westwood Elementary School
Do you have books on your shelves that your children and grandchildren have outgrown or no longer need? Here’s a great place for them: for the past seven years, the folks at Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Washington Twp. have been supporting the students at Westwood Elementary School in West Dayton.
dayton.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style
Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
dayton.com
ALDI opens new grocery store in former Barnes & Noble near Dayton Mall
Larger store replaces previous location less than a mile west; grand opening with giveaways set for Thursday. ALDI has relocated an existing Montgomery County grocery store to a new spot near the Dayton Mall. The new 26,658-square-foot store at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. opened Thursday, replacing the...
dayton.com
New 2-day Cincinnati International Jazz Festival this weekend at park along Ohio River
The new Cincinnati International Jazz Festival is expected to feature a stellar line-up of smooth jazz artists on Cincinnati’s riverfront this Labor Day weekend. Norman Brown will headline the festival on Friday and Brian Culbertson will close out the festival and headline on Saturday night. “Cincinnati has a longstanding...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
dayton.com
French-inspired crêpe shop opens in Troy
Oh Crêpe, located at 79 Foss Way in Troy, is a business J.D. Winteregg wanted to start for roughly 20 years after studying and teaching in France. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, he took extra time to plan out his idea with his friend and now business partner, Seth Middleton.
dayton937.com
Hookahville Music Festival moves to Darke County over Labor Day weekend
Hookahville, the Midwest’s longest-running music festival, will be held at J&M Ranch in Ansonia, Ohio, this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. It’s a “don’t miss” festival for fans of psychedelic rock’n’roll, and includes day passes to all weekend long camping options. The festival...
dayton.com
Red’s Hamburger Shop in New Miami to reopen
ST. CLAIR TWP. — For the second time in two years, an iconic Butler County restaurant is reopening under new ownership. The newest owner believes his lifetime passion for cooking, the restaurant’s faithful following and its location near a major sporting complex expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area will help make Red’s Hamburger Shop successful again.
dayton.com
Dayton movie theaters including The Neon to offer $3 tickets this weekend
Some movie theaters in the Dayton area are celebrating National Cinema Day by offering $3 tickets for any show on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced there will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens.
spectrumnews1.com
'A world in his own backyard,' Hartman Rock Garden welcomes visitors in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Many frown upon others peeking in their backyards, but the formations that stand tall beside one Springfield home make it hard not to look over the fence. What You Need To Know. The Hartman Rock Garden was created in the 1930s. The Tuner Foundation helps preserve...
Parking is different in Downtown Xenia and how city collects money
XENIA — You will notice changes the next time you park in the City of Xenia. There are changes to the city’s parking meters and the amount of money collected from people who ran out of time and got a ticket. For decades, you’ve had to pay to...
dayton.com
AlterFest built on tradition of service to community
KETTERING — Visitors to the Archbishop Alter High School’s annual AlterFest event on Saturday were not deterred by the day’s rainy, humid weather. Conducted in the parking lot behind Alter High, AlterFest has been a staple in the Kettering community for more than four decades, says Alter High School Principal Lourdes Lambert.
miamistudent.net
Sundial is dead, and I’m not too mad about it
Maybe you’re thinking of Domino’s or SDS. Maybe Little Caesar’s. Pizza to you could be a Chicago deep dish. It could have pineapples or banana peppers or bacon or no toppings at all. One thing you’re probably not imagining, though, is France. So imagine my surprise...
City of Xenia to host Neighbor Night Out
XENIA — The city of Xenia is preparing for it’s final Neighborhood Night Out of the year, according to the city. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shawnee Elementary School on E. Ankeney Mill Road. There will be a free...
Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley
Here's a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.
Farm and Dairy
Restaurant/bar equipment, and misc.
Large public auction for the assets of Scoreboards & Treaty Lanes in Greenville, Ohio. All the restaurant and bar equipment will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 500 lots. There is something for everyone here. Commercial mixers and meat slicer. Conveyor Pizza ovens, Fryers, grills and a walk-in cooler along with stainless sinks, tables and refrigerated prep tables. Turbo Air Deluxe freezer only 2 years old. Food warmers and warming tables, shelving units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Large inventory of tables and chairs. Large collection of Neon and metal signs featuring an 8ft X 4ft Budweiser neon sign. Old Greenville Wave High School Scoreboard. Bar refrigerators and keg coolers. Jägermeister Machine & slushie machine. Vending machines, change machines and lockers. New beer mugs and pitchers and lots of bar equipment. Approximately 500 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Wednesday, September 14 from.
