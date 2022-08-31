ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

dayton.com

Patio of the Week: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 has a lot to love

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. The number 11 has always been an important part of Jimmie’s Ladder 11 story and identity. The most obvious and prime reason being 11 is in the restaurant’s...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Little Fish Brewing Company sets opening date

A new tap room located in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station Historic District is opening to the public tomorrow. “Folks, thank you so much for your excitement and your patience during this long haul of setting up our restaurant, bar, and brewery,” Little Fish Brewing Company said in a post on its Facebook page. “It’s been quite the project for us, and we are so happy to have a few soft openings under our belt, to work with all the new Little Fish employee family, and to get to see all you people who came out to the events.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Donate books to Westwood Elementary School

Do you have books on your shelves that your children and grandchildren have outgrown or no longer need? Here’s a great place for them: for the past seven years, the folks at Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Washington Twp. have been supporting the students at Westwood Elementary School in West Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

French-inspired crêpe shop opens in Troy

Oh Crêpe, located at 79 Foss Way in Troy, is a business J.D. Winteregg wanted to start for roughly 20 years after studying and teaching in France. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, he took extra time to plan out his idea with his friend and now business partner, Seth Middleton.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Red’s Hamburger Shop in New Miami to reopen

ST. CLAIR TWP. — For the second time in two years, an iconic Butler County restaurant is reopening under new ownership. The newest owner believes his lifetime passion for cooking, the restaurant’s faithful following and its location near a major sporting complex expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area will help make Red’s Hamburger Shop successful again.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton movie theaters including The Neon to offer $3 tickets this weekend

Some movie theaters in the Dayton area are celebrating National Cinema Day by offering $3 tickets for any show on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced there will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

AlterFest built on tradition of service to community

KETTERING — Visitors to the Archbishop Alter High School’s annual AlterFest event on Saturday were not deterred by the day’s rainy, humid weather. Conducted in the parking lot behind Alter High, AlterFest has been a staple in the Kettering community for more than four decades, says Alter High School Principal Lourdes Lambert.
KETTERING, OH
miamistudent.net

Sundial is dead, and I’m not too mad about it

Maybe you’re thinking of Domino’s or SDS. Maybe Little Caesar’s. Pizza to you could be a Chicago deep dish. It could have pineapples or banana peppers or bacon or no toppings at all. One thing you’re probably not imagining, though, is France. So imagine my surprise...
OXFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

City of Xenia to host Neighbor Night Out

XENIA — The city of Xenia is preparing for it’s final Neighborhood Night Out of the year, according to the city. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shawnee Elementary School on E. Ankeney Mill Road. There will be a free...
XENIA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Restaurant/bar equipment, and misc.

Large public auction for the assets of Scoreboards & Treaty Lanes in Greenville, Ohio. All the restaurant and bar equipment will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 500 lots. There is something for everyone here. Commercial mixers and meat slicer. Conveyor Pizza ovens, Fryers, grills and a walk-in cooler along with stainless sinks, tables and refrigerated prep tables. Turbo Air Deluxe freezer only 2 years old. Food warmers and warming tables, shelving units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Large inventory of tables and chairs. Large collection of Neon and metal signs featuring an 8ft X 4ft Budweiser neon sign. Old Greenville Wave High School Scoreboard. Bar refrigerators and keg coolers. Jägermeister Machine & slushie machine. Vending machines, change machines and lockers. New beer mugs and pitchers and lots of bar equipment. Approximately 500 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Wednesday, September 14 from.
GREENVILLE, OH

