Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
wrestlingrumors.net
What A Pair: Former WWE Champion Makes Surprise Return To Rescue Happy Corbin
That could be a different way to go. There have been very few wrestlers who have gone on a roller coaster like Happy Corbin over the last few years. After his life fell apart due to a losing streak and losing his money, Corbin gambled his way back up to success, only to start losing all over again. Now someone has an idea of how to fix things up and it happens to be a Hall Of Famer.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE
During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts. According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: AEW Star Suggests He Needs Neck Fusion Surgery
That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. Some will leave a wrestler on the shelf for a long time and can completely change the way their careers work. You never want to see something like that happen but sometimes there is no way around it. A current star is hinting that he might be in for a pretty serious injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Swerve Strickland Talks About The Rest Of Hit Row In WWE And His Move To AEW
Swerve Strickland spoke to the Grapsody podcast recently to discuss his former NXT group Hit Row and where all its members have landed after being released last November (h/t to Fightful). Strickland himself was signed to AEW, while B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis eventually found a home back at WWE. You can read a couple highlights from the interview below.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Gone ‘Cold’ on Gable Steveson Due to Poor Training Progress
WWE has a lot riding on Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson, but his training is not going nearly as well as WWE had hoped it would. According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, after WWE had planned to fast-track Steveson’s push to the main roster, the company is no longer discussing the possibility of Steveson making his debut.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major Return At WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE Clash at the Castle is set to air live from Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, and Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Fans have seen some interesting returns as of late, and it looks like a former Universal Champion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time
In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.
PWMania
Rumor Killer on Miro Asking for His AEW Release
There is reportedly no truth to the rumors that Miro has asked AEW to release him from his contract. Today, there was a rumor that Miro had asked for his AEW release; however, Fightful Select reports that numerous sources who would be knowledgeable about such a situation have dismissed the story.
wrestlinginc.com
Brodie Lee Reportedly Expected To Be Included In Upcoming AEW Project
Brodie Lee's memory will not only live forever, it will fight forever. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. Brodie Lee joins deceased wrestling legend Owen Hart in the game. The report notes that AEW struck a deal with Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
Yardbarker
AEW star leaving the company, contract not being renewed
Fightful Select reports that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish's contract. Fish made his debut on the October 6, 2021 episode of Dynamite. This would suggest that he has about a month left on his deal. Fish may have a landing spot in WWE because he recently had some...
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Up Next: Former WWE World Champion Likely Returning This Month
He’s almost here. WWE is currently in a time of change as several former stars are returning to the company after being released over the last few years. That has opened up several different doors, some of which have led to a few very interesting moments. It means something when someone makes their return, and now we might be in for another such instance.
PWMania
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
Comments / 0