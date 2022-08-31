Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Haaland - a ruthlessly efficient deal
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Erling Haaland has brought a lot to Manchester City already but it is his ruthless efficiency that has caught the eye of data specialists Opta. As the above graphic shows, all his goals have come from inside the penalty...
SB Nation
Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea
The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
ESPN
Aubameyang, Chelsea and a No. 9 shirt curse: Tuchel says new striker 'not afraid'
New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not afraid of the supposed curse of the No. 9 shirt at Chelsea, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's league game at home to West Ham, he said expects the Gabon striker to bring a host of qualities to the squad.
MLS・
BBC
'Unstoppable Celtic blow Rangers to kingdom come' with 4-0 Old Firm victory
The day started with Kyogo Furuhashi forced off with a shoulder injury and ended with the brilliant striker slipping on the pitch as he celebrated with his team-mates. Between those two moments - and how Celtic will pray for his recovery before Real Madrid on Tuesday - it was a thunderous day for Ange Postecoglou and his team. They were, in a word, unstoppable. Even without their Japanese talisman, they blew Rangers to kingdom come.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Bournemouth transfer news: Southampton's Jack Stephens joins on loan
Bournemouth have signed Southampton centre-back Jack Stephens on a season-long loan. Stephens, 28, becomes the Cherries' sixth signing of the window and joins after 11 years at Southampton. Bournemouth are currently managerless after Scott Parker was sacked after their 9-0 defeat at Liverpool. "We're very pleased to bring Jack to...
BBC
Irish Premiership: Glentoran back on top as holders Linfield return to winning ways
Glentoran returned to the top of the Irish Premiership table as three second-half goals gave them a 3-0 home win over Newry City at The Oval. Bobby Burns, Ally Roy and Paddy McClean scored for the Glens, who leapfrog Coleraine at the summit. Robbie McDaid got his first goal for...
BBC
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
BBC
'I'm made up to sign for Everton'
James Garner says Everton is the "perfect place" to progress after joining the club from Manchester United on a four-year deal. After signing for the Toffees, he said: "I’m made up to sign for Everton. It’s a huge step in my career and I want to help the team get better while progressing as a player. I think Everton is the perfect place to do that. I can’t wait to get started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Aston Villa v Man City: Pick of the stats
Aston Villa have lost 15 of their past 16 Premier League games against reigning champions, with the exception being a 7-2 victory over Liverpool in October 2020. Manchester City remain unbeaten in their previous 20 away games in the Premier League (W15 D5). In the competition’s history, there have only been four occasions of a longer such run: Liverpool (21 in Feb 2020), Arsenal twice (23 in Sep 2002, 27 in Sep 2004) and Manchester United (29 in Sep 2021).
ESPN
Tottenham let lead slip in draw at West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur remained unbeaten in the Premier League but again looked unconvincing as they drew 1-1 at London rivals West Ham United on Wednesday. Antonio Conte's side led at halftime thanks to an own goal by Thilo Kehrer but Tomas Soucek earned West Ham United a deserved point with a 55th-minute leveller.
MLS・
BBC
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Live | Pedro bid rejected, Portuguese starlet linked, Diaz & Kudus still targets
Is anyone else starting to get just a bit nervous now?. Watford will hold on to both Joao Pedro (Everton, Newcastle) and Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) until January at least. Aston Villa’s Dendoncker bid of €15m accepted by Wolves. Likely to be a replacement for Douglas Luiz who appears to be Arsenal bound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Real Valladolid finalizing some sort of move for Chelsea winger Kenedy — report
One of the many fringe players whom Chelsea have been trying to shift off the books this summer has been 26-year-old winger Kenedy, who never managed to establish at the club after that promising first season back in 2015-16. He did feature three times last season after getting recalled from...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Villa v City, Transfer Window Roundup, Pep Speaks, and More...
Matchday!! Catch up on all the latest headlines here with Sky Blue News!!!. Aston Villa v Manchester City - The Opposition - Manc Pete - Bitter and Blue. Pete gives us a peak at the state of things for Steven Gerrard’s side. The Midlands side lost 2-0 to new...
SB Nation
Manchester City Full Summer Window Transfer Grades & Summary
Breathe! The transfer window has mercifully ended. Manchester City brought in six players this summer, they will be detailed below. The Cityzens spent north of €130M, a really good one as the outgoings ended with nearly €160M. The club shipped out a number of players, many of them...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
Comments / 0