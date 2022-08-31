ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Haaland - a ruthlessly efficient deal

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Erling Haaland has brought a lot to Manchester City already but it is his ruthless efficiency that has caught the eye of data specialists Opta. As the above graphic shows, all his goals have come from inside the penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea

The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Unstoppable Celtic blow Rangers to kingdom come' with 4-0 Old Firm victory

The day started with Kyogo Furuhashi forced off with a shoulder injury and ended with the brilliant striker slipping on the pitch as he celebrated with his team-mates. Between those two moments - and how Celtic will pray for his recovery before Real Madrid on Tuesday - it was a thunderous day for Ange Postecoglou and his team. They were, in a word, unstoppable. Even without their Japanese talisman, they blew Rangers to kingdom come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Mcinnes
Person
Christian Doidge
BBC

Bournemouth transfer news: Southampton's Jack Stephens joins on loan

Bournemouth have signed Southampton centre-back Jack Stephens on a season-long loan. Stephens, 28, becomes the Cherries' sixth signing of the window and joins after 11 years at Southampton. Bournemouth are currently managerless after Scott Parker was sacked after their 9-0 defeat at Liverpool. "We're very pleased to bring Jack to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'I'm made up to sign for Everton'

James Garner says Everton is the "perfect place" to progress after joining the club from Manchester United on a four-year deal. After signing for the Toffees, he said: "I’m made up to sign for Everton. It’s a huge step in my career and I want to help the team get better while progressing as a player. I think Everton is the perfect place to do that. I can’t wait to get started.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilmarnock#Hibernian#Bbc Sport#Easter Road#Hibs#Scottish Premiership#Apple Android
BBC

Aston Villa v Man City: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have lost 15 of their past 16 Premier League games against reigning champions, with the exception being a 7-2 victory over Liverpool in October 2020. Manchester City remain unbeaten in their previous 20 away games in the Premier League (W15 D5). In the competition’s history, there have only been four occasions of a longer such run: Liverpool (21 in Feb 2020), Arsenal twice (23 in Sep 2002, 27 in Sep 2004) and Manchester United (29 in Sep 2021).
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Tottenham let lead slip in draw at West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur remained unbeaten in the Premier League but again looked unconvincing as they drew 1-1 at London rivals West Ham United on Wednesday. Antonio Conte's side led at halftime thanks to an own goal by Thilo Kehrer but Tomas Soucek earned West Ham United a deserved point with a 55th-minute leveller.
MLS
BBC

Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident

The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Manchester City Full Summer Window Transfer Grades & Summary

Breathe! The transfer window has mercifully ended. Manchester City brought in six players this summer, they will be detailed below. The Cityzens spent north of €130M, a really good one as the outgoings ended with nearly €160M. The club shipped out a number of players, many of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy