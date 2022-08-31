COVINGTON, Ky. — Revival Vintage Bottle Shop opened up in Covington in 2020. One of the business’ owners, Brand Bonds, works to make his dream a reality daily. “You know, I tasted some older bourbon a little over ten years ago, and it was just the best thing I’ve ever tried. And I guess I’m constantly on a mission to taste the best thing I’ve ever tried, and I get to do that here and live my dream and really share that passion with others,” Bonds said.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO