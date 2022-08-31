Read full article on original website
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most frequently diagnosed non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) [1]. Rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) is the standard treatment for DLBCL. Nevertheless, doxorubicin, like all anthracyclines, is associated with dose-dependent cardiotoxicity [2]. Particularly in patients with congestive heart failure and patients previously exposed to anthracyclines, the use of doxorubicin is contraindicated. In the Netherlands, doxorubicin is most frequently replaced by etoposide (R-CEOP) for anthracyclines-ineligible patients, but efficacy data regarding this regimen are scarce. Recently, two population-based studies from Canada reported on the outcome of R-CEOP. R-CEOP was feasible, although the two studies showed conflicting results [3, 4]. While one study showed inferior outcome of patients treated with R-CEOP, the other observed no difference in disease-specific survival (DSS) between R-CEOP and R-CHOP. Randomized clinical trials (RCT) would be needed to evaluate the efficacy of R-CEOP unbiased, compared to R-CHOP. However, RCTs among anthracyclines-ineligible patients would be unethical, as patients randomized to the doxorubicin-group would experience severe cardiotoxicity due to their cardiac dysfunction. Therefore, propensity-score-matching using population-based data is needed. The aim of this population-based study was to determine the efficacy of R-CEOP in anthracycline-ineligible patients with DLBCL.
