Public Health

MedicalXpress

Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
foodsafetynews.com

New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
Daily Mail

'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection

Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
Daily Mail

biopharmadive.com

CDC backs updated COVID shots from Pfizer, Moderna

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, one day after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization. Following the FDA’s clearance, the CDC recommends Pfizer and BioNTech’s new shot for adults and children aged 12...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

FDA still skeptical of ALS drug ahead of high-stakes meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health regulators remain unconvinced about the benefits of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, even as they prepare to give its drugmaker a rare second opportunity to make a public case for the treatment. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

A Look Back at FDA News from August 2022

Here is a look back at the FDA happenings from the month of August 2022. Nine oncologic drugs were approved by the FDA in August 2022, including acalabrutinib (Calquence), capmatinib (Tabrecta), fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu), ibrutinib (Imbruvica), and more. These approvals add to the treatment paradigm of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small...
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations

The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
MedCity News

Amgen’s Phase 3 win in lung cancer puts pressure on Mirati bid for speedy FDA nod

An Amgen drug that won a speedy FDA approval last year in certain lung cancers now has preliminary data from a larger study showing the pill beat standard of care chemotherapy. Those results are enough to meet the clinical trial’s main goal, but you’ll have to wait to see more information. Amgen is saving detailed data for presentation at an unspecified future medical meeting.
CANCER
Nature.com

R-CEOP as first-line treatment for anthracycline-ineligible patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most frequently diagnosed non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) [1]. Rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) is the standard treatment for DLBCL. Nevertheless, doxorubicin, like all anthracyclines, is associated with dose-dependent cardiotoxicity [2]. Particularly in patients with congestive heart failure and patients previously exposed to anthracyclines, the use of doxorubicin is contraindicated. In the Netherlands, doxorubicin is most frequently replaced by etoposide (R-CEOP) for anthracyclines-ineligible patients, but efficacy data regarding this regimen are scarce. Recently, two population-based studies from Canada reported on the outcome of R-CEOP. R-CEOP was feasible, although the two studies showed conflicting results [3, 4]. While one study showed inferior outcome of patients treated with R-CEOP, the other observed no difference in disease-specific survival (DSS) between R-CEOP and R-CHOP. Randomized clinical trials (RCT) would be needed to evaluate the efficacy of R-CEOP unbiased, compared to R-CHOP. However, RCTs among anthracyclines-ineligible patients would be unethical, as patients randomized to the doxorubicin-group would experience severe cardiotoxicity due to their cardiac dysfunction. Therefore, propensity-score-matching using population-based data is needed. The aim of this population-based study was to determine the efficacy of R-CEOP in anthracycline-ineligible patients with DLBCL.
