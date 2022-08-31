ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

University of Cincinnati News Record

It’s ‘not in a teacher's job description’: Education students discuss guns in the classroom

On June 13, 2021, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed H.B. 99, allowing local boards of education to decide whether teachers can carry guns in the classroom. With this, the required training for teachers who choose to have a gun dropped from 700 hours to 24 hours. Furthermore, these changes come as many education students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are in pivotal learning years.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector

Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

COVID-19 continues to affect students as Miami announces outbreak

Miami University’s COVID Response Team announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus in an email to students Thursday, Sept. 1. The email detailed that 194 Miami students are known to currently have COVID-19. Of those students, 103 live on-campus. The number of cases has nearly tripled since last...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Buses could be turned into homeless shelters on wheels

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Buses could be running as the next homeless shelter in one Cincinnati-area town, but as advocates are pushing for the money to do it, those in the streets say it can’t come soon enough. What You Need To Know. The Coalition for a Healthy Middletown...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
ptonline.com

Cold Jet Builds New Cincinnati Headquarters

Cold Jet, a leading provider of dry-ice technology for cleaning molds and parts, is investing $4.9 million in a new headquarters in Loveland, Ohio. The new facility will consolidate the existing headquarters in Loveland (barely one-quarter mile away, as the crow flies) and manufacturing in nearby Milford, Ohio. The newly renovated building of 107,440 ft2 will add 67 new employees and is due to open by the end of next August. Cold Jet has grown its workforce over 30% in the last 10 years in the Greater Cincinnati area, and has now physically outgrown its spaces, the company states.
LOVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on September 2, checking for drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint will be located in the 7300 block of Dixie Highway (state Route 4) near Woodridge Boulevard in the City of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
plasticstoday.com

Cold Jet Spends $4.9 Million to Consolidate Operations in Ohio

Dry-ice technology pioneer Cold Jet said it plans to invest $4.9 million in a new facility that will house company headquarters, manufacturing, and production under one roof. The move is needed, the company said, to meet demand — during the last two years, Cold Jet has experienced 18% year-over-year growth.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH

