Cold Jet, a leading provider of dry-ice technology for cleaning molds and parts, is investing $4.9 million in a new headquarters in Loveland, Ohio. The new facility will consolidate the existing headquarters in Loveland (barely one-quarter mile away, as the crow flies) and manufacturing in nearby Milford, Ohio. The newly renovated building of 107,440 ft2 will add 67 new employees and is due to open by the end of next August. Cold Jet has grown its workforce over 30% in the last 10 years in the Greater Cincinnati area, and has now physically outgrown its spaces, the company states.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO