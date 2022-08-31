Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record
It’s ‘not in a teacher's job description’: Education students discuss guns in the classroom
On June 13, 2021, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed H.B. 99, allowing local boards of education to decide whether teachers can carry guns in the classroom. With this, the required training for teachers who choose to have a gun dropped from 700 hours to 24 hours. Furthermore, these changes come as many education students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are in pivotal learning years.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector
Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
miamistudent.net
COVID-19 continues to affect students as Miami announces outbreak
Miami University’s COVID Response Team announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus in an email to students Thursday, Sept. 1. The email detailed that 194 Miami students are known to currently have COVID-19. Of those students, 103 live on-campus. The number of cases has nearly tripled since last...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
WLWT 5
3 detained after high school students fight near UC campus, police say
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police responded to reports of a fight outside Starbucks near the University of Cincinnati campus, early Tuesday evening. According to police, hundreds of students were standing outside the shops on UC campus. A viewer shared a video from the scene with WLWT. In the video, you...
Fox 19
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Campbell County Schools superintendent released a statement to FOX19 NOW Friday after parents expressed concerns about an incident involving students. The statement from Superintendent Shelli Wilson does not offer context to what may have happened. Wilson did say the “situation” occurred off school property...
spectrumnews1.com
Buses could be turned into homeless shelters on wheels
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Buses could be running as the next homeless shelter in one Cincinnati-area town, but as advocates are pushing for the money to do it, those in the streets say it can’t come soon enough. What You Need To Know. The Coalition for a Healthy Middletown...
ptonline.com
Cold Jet Builds New Cincinnati Headquarters
Cold Jet, a leading provider of dry-ice technology for cleaning molds and parts, is investing $4.9 million in a new headquarters in Loveland, Ohio. The new facility will consolidate the existing headquarters in Loveland (barely one-quarter mile away, as the crow flies) and manufacturing in nearby Milford, Ohio. The newly renovated building of 107,440 ft2 will add 67 new employees and is due to open by the end of next August. Cold Jet has grown its workforce over 30% in the last 10 years in the Greater Cincinnati area, and has now physically outgrown its spaces, the company states.
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
So far this year, the city has reported 190 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal and pedestrians were seriously injured in nearly 40 crashes.
Fox 19
Turpin High School student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Turpin High School student is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Officials with Forest Hills School District said the student, identified as Amdebreahn Malede in the criminal complaint, made the threatening statements while riding a school bus and no one was hurt.
WLWT 5
3 charged with vandalism after causing $10,000 in damage on Miami University's campus
OXFORD, Ohio — Three people have been charged with vandalism on the campus of Miami University. According to court documents, 20-year-old Luke Hecker, 19-year-old Jack Julian and 19-year-old Drew Gleason "participated in pushing a large carved stone off the roof of Peabody Hall" on Miami's campus. Documents say the...
OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on September 2, checking for drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint will be located in the 7300 block of Dixie Highway (state Route 4) near Woodridge Boulevard in the City of Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
buckeyefirearms.org
Buckeye Firearms Assoc. exam of Hamilton Co. court records reveal problems with criminal justice system
On June 9, the Cincinnati Enquirer and USA Today Network published the results of an investigation they had done in an attempt to get some more concrete predictions about what life in Ohio with permitless carry would look like. To do so, they took a look at court data -...
plasticstoday.com
Cold Jet Spends $4.9 Million to Consolidate Operations in Ohio
Dry-ice technology pioneer Cold Jet said it plans to invest $4.9 million in a new facility that will house company headquarters, manufacturing, and production under one roof. The move is needed, the company said, to meet demand — during the last two years, Cold Jet has experienced 18% year-over-year growth.
wvxu.org
John Curp, temporary city manager, is leaving Cincinnati employment with a $400k payout
Outgoing Interim Cincinnati City Manager John Curp is leaving city employment and taking a sizable severance payment with him. The contract council approved in January promised Curp a senior management level position making a certain amount of money or a lump sum payment; he was one of two finalists for the job.
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
wvxu.org
Slip-sliding away: Why we're 'Living with Landslides' in Greater Cincinnati
Laure Quinlivan — the former award-winning investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member — didn't know this region was one of the four worst landside hazards in the United States until she began researching her Living with Landslides documentary. You probably didn't know that either. And it's all...
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
