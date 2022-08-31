ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Confirms that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, is again in custody on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Deputies were called to a portion of Highway 169 between Mooringsport and Greenwood, according to CPSO. Deputies received a call from Cass County; they were tracking the vehicle.
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
Cass County Escaped Murder Suspect Captured

The person of interest in a double-murder who escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday is back in custody. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested 42-year-old Charles Spraberry of Atlanta after a short chase near Mooringsport, Louisiana. He also faces charges of sexual assault, assault by strangulation, felon possessing a firearm, kidnapping, felony escape, burglary, theft of property, and assault on a public servant. They also arrested an unidentified woman with Spraberry.
East Texas Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NBPD: 2 still wanted for aggravated robbery

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The New Boston Police Department (NBPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery. NBPD posted a public request on Facebook asking for help in finding two men who are suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery in New Boston on Aug. 19. One suspect of three has already been taken into custody but Neyamia Watson and Trazaivain Carlock have yet to be located.
Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth

SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
Reginald Featherston receives 50-year sentence for meth possession with intent

The first jury impaneled in the new Hempstead County Courthouse imposed a 50-year sentence on a 49-year-old Hope man. The jury gave Reginald Featherston 40 years in the Arkansas Division of Correction for possession of greater than 10 grams of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, and enhanced that sentence by ten years because the crime was committed in close proximity to a multi-family public housing facility. The jury also gave him 15 years in ADC for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Co-defendant in prescription drug fraud case worked out of motels

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- KTBS is learning more about the co-defendant involved with the Bossier City police sergeant in an alleged prescription drug scheme ahead of their next court hearing on Thursday. While no law enforcement mug shots are yet available, Mitch Morehead has been identified in a Facebook photo...
