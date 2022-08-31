ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare baseball cards have become hot commodity, expert says

By Rob Hart
 3 days ago

Another baseball card has sold for a record-breaking amount of money.

A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card sold at auction over the weekend for $12.6 million. The sale price shattered the previous record established last year by a century old Honus Wagner baseball card.

Stephen Fishler, CEO of ComicConnect and Metropolis Comics in New York told the WBBM Noon Business Hour that the Mickey Mantle card tends to sell for eye-popping prices.

"The 1952 Mantle has, forever and a day, been a very valuable card," Fishler said.

He said old baseball cards have been selling for record amounts of money as of late.

"It's an accumulation of decades of people loving this particular card and there's more people who want to buy the card than there are copies of this card in this particular grade," Fishler said.

