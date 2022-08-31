Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
Related
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
Allston Christmas is back this year; Here’s what people are seeing on the streets as leases begin in Boston
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Boston. Not Christmas — Allston Christmas. Allston Christmas occurs every year on Sept. 1. It is the day where 70% of leases start in Boston, Roaming Boston wrote. On this “chaotic day,” thousands of students and other movers begin the process of moving into new residences in the city.
DCR ending waterfront services at state facilities Monday
The last day of DCR waterfront services at agency-managed inland and coastal beaches and wading pools will be Monday, September 5, 2022.
hot969boston.com
Attention NEW college students in Boston! Here’s 13 things you need to know about our city to survive
Welcome to Boston college students! This week is college move-in week and there are a LOT of brand new students to the city of Boston. First of all, let’s get this out of the way now: The Getup Crew is the best morning show in the city hands down (just saying). Make sure you check us out every morning on Hot 96.9. There are many other things you need to know about Boston while you’re settling in here. There are basic things about the landscape of the city and the highways. There’s also a lot to know about our sports teams and our pride for the city. We have several cities and towns in the state that if you don’t pronounce them right, you may end up in the wrong place. We are trying to help you because we know, as a newcomer, you don’t want to stand you. You want to blend in. That’s why you must learn these simple things about Boston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie
What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
nbcboston.com
Uh Oh, Looks Like We Have the First ‘Storrowing' of Allston Christmas
Sept. 1, also known as Allston Christmas, is the busiest moving day of the year in Boston, as tens of thousands of college and university students make their way back into the city for the start of the new school year. And seemingly every year, some unlucky student or parent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Heroic’ neighbor saves mother, 2 children after Boston home went up in flames
BOSTON — Five adults and four kids were able to escape a heavy fire that tore through their Roslindale home early Saturday morning. Two Boston Firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries after the 3-alarm fire broke out on Delford Street just after midnight. A heroic neighbor jumped into action...
WCVB
Video shows worker getting leg caught between MBTA Red Line train, Alewife platform
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A newly released video shows the moment earlier this week when a worker got her leg caught between an MBTA Red Line train and the platform at Alewife Station. The woman, an employee of a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA, was cleaning the train shortly...
NECN
More Shuttle Service Now Running in Chinatown Area Amid Orange Line Closure
Additional bus service was launched Friday morning to help people get around the Chinatown area of Boston during the Orange Line's shutdown. The City of Boston has contracted with a third-party transportation company to provide daytime shuttle service that will operate between the Government Center, Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stops.
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Brasserie in Boston's South End Is Closing; Takeout Cafe to Remain in Operation
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A French restaurant in the South End of Boston is shutting down, though part of its business will remain open. According to a note within the OpenTable page for the dining spot, Brasserie in the SoWa area closes today, with the post saying the following:
nbcboston.com
Meet the Person Who Got THAT Orange Line Train Fire Tattoo
This tattoo of the Orange Line train fire last month has to be seen to be believed. An MBTA train car, complete with horns, bursts from red flames. It's a tribute to the infamous incident from last month in which about 200 people evacuated from an flaming Orange Line train over the Mystic River, and it's on the leg of drag king Slim Jym Shorts.
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
MBTA Awards $810 Million Contract For 10 Supercars
BOSTON – Following a presentation by the MBTA’s Capital Transformation and Vehicle Engineering teams, the MBTA’s Board of Directors awarded an over-$810 million contract to CAF USA Inc. to deliver over 100 Green Line Type 10 “Supercar” trolleys, which will bring benefits to riders and the MBTA system through increased safety, accessibility, capacity, and maintainability.
wgbh.org
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access
Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
tripsavvy.com
Most Romantic Hotels in Boston
Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Want to make the most of your couples’ vacation? Consider booking a trip to Boston. Known for its charming maze...
Victim identified in deadly pedestrian accident in Cambridge parking lot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a deadly pedestrian accident in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night. Matthew Baker, 29, of Boston, was hit by a box truck registered to a nearby restaurant in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Comments / 0