Attention NEW college students in Boston! Here’s 13 things you need to know about our city to survive

Welcome to Boston college students! This week is college move-in week and there are a LOT of brand new students to the city of Boston. First of all, let’s get this out of the way now: The Getup Crew is the best morning show in the city hands down (just saying). Make sure you check us out every morning on Hot 96.9. There are many other things you need to know about Boston while you’re settling in here. There are basic things about the landscape of the city and the highways. There’s also a lot to know about our sports teams and our pride for the city. We have several cities and towns in the state that if you don’t pronounce them right, you may end up in the wrong place. We are trying to help you because we know, as a newcomer, you don’t want to stand you. You want to blend in. That’s why you must learn these simple things about Boston.
Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie

What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
More Shuttle Service Now Running in Chinatown Area Amid Orange Line Closure

Additional bus service was launched Friday morning to help people get around the Chinatown area of Boston during the Orange Line's shutdown. The City of Boston has contracted with a third-party transportation company to provide daytime shuttle service that will operate between the Government Center, Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stops.
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World

For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
Meet the Person Who Got THAT Orange Line Train Fire Tattoo

This tattoo of the Orange Line train fire last month has to be seen to be believed. An MBTA train car, complete with horns, bursts from red flames. It's a tribute to the infamous incident from last month in which about 200 people evacuated from an flaming Orange Line train over the Mystic River, and it's on the leg of drag king Slim Jym Shorts.
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
MBTA Awards $810 Million Contract For 10 Supercars

BOSTON – Following a presentation by the MBTA’s Capital Transformation and Vehicle Engineering teams, the MBTA’s Board of Directors awarded an over-$810 million contract to CAF USA Inc. to deliver over 100 Green Line Type 10 “Supercar” trolleys, which will bring benefits to riders and the MBTA system through increased safety, accessibility, capacity, and maintainability.
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access

Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
Most Romantic Hotels in Boston

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Want to make the most of your couples’ vacation? Consider booking a trip to Boston. Known for its charming maze...
Victim identified in deadly pedestrian accident in Cambridge parking lot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a deadly pedestrian accident in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night. Matthew Baker, 29, of Boston, was hit by a box truck registered to a nearby restaurant in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
