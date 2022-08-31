Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Sanford Rodgers Cemetery Association Meeting Sept. 4. The Sanford Rodgers Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Sagamore Lodge at Chickasaw State Park. The meeting will follow a short time of worship that begins at 11 a.m. “Potluck” dinner and fellowship will follow. Email Sdenisebiggs@gmail.com for questions or more details.
radionwtn.com
Judicial Community, Carroll County Mourns Loss Of Judge Williams
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Court of Criminal Appeals Judge John Everett Williams passed away Friday at the age of 68. Services for Judge Williams have not yet been announced. Judge Williams of Huntingdon was a long-time attorney and jurist, as well as a magician and actor. He took to the stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in early August, sharing stories of Huntingdon’s history at a bicentennial event called “Stories from the Past”.
WBBJ
Water leak at North Side High School closes campus
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students were dismissed from classes at North Side High School on Wednesday morning due to a water leak. The water leak was located on the second floor of the South campus building. Officials say due to the number of classes in that building and the need for maintenance crews to have complete access to address the leak, it was necessary to close the entire campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County Independent
News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County
Hello from Deanburg again! I hope everyone is well and happy!. Happy belated birthdays are Michelle Julian on Aug. 25, Gina Tully on Aug. 27, Addison Ross on Aug. 28, Breanna Landers on Aug. 29 and Shane Burkeens on Aug. 30. I am sorry I did not do the news last week to have your birthdays in here.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/01/22 – 09/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Chester County Independent
REAL IDs required in 2023 to fly, access federal facilities
Court Clerk’s Office issuing IDs for Chester County residents. The REAL ID Act of 2005 makes it a requirement for people who board flights in the United States to do so using a REAL ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, residents 18 and older will be required to present a REAL ID to access federal buildings, fly domestically or enter military installations across the country.
WBBJ
Arrive Alive Tour makes a stop at Lexington High School
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Arrive Alive Tour has been going to schools all over to let students drive in a vehicle simulator to let them know what it is like to drive under the influence. There is the option to simulate driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownsvilleradio.com
School board suspends Director of Schools pending investigation
The Haywood County School Board has suspended Director of Schools Joey Hassell without pay. The action came during a closed-door meeting Monday. The board met with its attorney during the 1pm gathering that was closed to the media and outsiders. The board is represented by Jackson, Tennessee attorney Jennifer Craig....
Lexington Progress
Lexington Industrial Board Approves Property for New Retail Business.
The Lexington Industrial Development Board approved an option to purchase agreement for the sale of property on Tennessee 22 North, Friday, August 26, 2022. The board also began the process for tax increment financing on a new subdivision in north Lexington. The Industrial Development Board is chaired by Jeff Lewis...
WBBJ
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
Brownsville, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crockett County High School football team will have a game with Haywood High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Fugitive wanted in Madison County arrested after 14 years on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — A violent fugitive wanted in West Tennessee has been captured after 14 years on the run. 54-year-old Blaize Angol was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest followed a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Macon, Georgia.
WBBJ
Jackson police investigate shots fired near local Walgreens
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating shots fired near a local Walgreens. According to JPD, the Shotspotter system alerted officers to several shots being fired near the Walgreens on North Highland and Campbell Street around 2:27 p.m. Thursday. Our crews arrived on scene Thursday afternoon and...
920kvec.com
Mississippi governor declares state of emergency due to water shortage
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the state capitol’s water shortage. Reeves said the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city of Jackson. The state...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Law enforcement continues to target drug offenders
The use of illegal drugs continues to trouble West Tennessee, and Benton County is no exception. Fortunately, the hard-working officers of the 24th District Drug Task Force (DTF), Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), and the Big Sandy and Camden Police departments remain vigilant on the job. Following up on...
WBBJ
Community fridges open at two locations in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community fridges are now open to the public in the Hub City. Many individuals have worked hard to get these fridges up and running to help their community. The ribbon cutting was held Thursday at the Jackson Area Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency (JACOA) at 900 East Chester Street.
WBBJ
American House hosts ‘senior carnival’ for residents in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is taking the time to bring out fun for all. American House hosted a carnival for residents at their facility in northwest Jackson. The event was a chance to invite family and friends out for some fair day entertainment. In honor of State...
WBBJ
Suspect arrested in Jackson after Bolivar shooting
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a shooting in Bolivar left one injured Tuesday morning. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, officers responded to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
Lexington Progress
Lee Wilkinson Resigns to Take Better Job In The Private Sector
Henderson County Finance Director Lee Wilkinson has turned in his notice after being offered a better job with a private firm. Wilkinson said his new position is with an IT company that services local governments. His last day will be September 16, 2022. “I wish the county all the best,”...
Comments / 0