The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney golf begins season in Pirate Invitational
PLATTE CITY — Kearney golf finished their first tournament of the season as they competed in the Pirate Invitational at Shiloh Springs Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 29. The Bulldogs finished in seventh out of 13 teams that competed in the tournament. The top golfer for Kearney was Hailey...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty opens season with shutout victory
LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays came to play in their first game of the season as they performed well in all facets of the game. Liberty (1-0) defeated Lee’s Summit West 30-0 on Friday, Aug. 26. Head coach Chad Frigon explained that his team’s tenacity and...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty volleyball knocks off Kansas' top team
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays have begun the season in perfect fashion. Liberty has started the season 2-0 with wins over Olathe Northwest and St. Teresa’s Academy. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Blue Jays defeated Olathe Northwest 2-1 as the match was out of three sets. Olathe Northwest was ranked the No. 1 team in Kansas as Liberty earned the huge win.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville matures during win over Raytown
SMITHVILLE — The Warriors (1-0) began their Class 4 State Championship title defense by playing a much improved football program in Raytown (0-1). Smithville defeated the Blue Jays 35-12 on Friday, Aug. 26. Smithville’s opening score came in the first quarter as senior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth earned the rushing...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty golf opens season in fourth place
KANSAS CITY — Liberty kicked off their golf season by competing in the MO/KAN Tournament hosted by Notre Dame de Sion. The tournament was played at Blue Hills Country Club as the Blue Jays finished in fourth place as St. Joseph’s Academy took the victory. As a team,...
mycouriertribune.com
Evening sports medicine clinic back open
Friday night sports are back in season and so are the chances of an athletic injury. Students who are injured during a Friday night sports event have a Northland option for immediate health care. After the Lights is the only evening sports medicine clinic offered in the Northland. It will...
mycouriertribune.com
Gary Allen Miller
Gary Allen Miller, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence after a prolonged confinement due to lung disease. Gary was born the son of Allen and Edna Mae (Hull) Miller on December 11, 1941, in Clinton, Missouri. He was a Richmond High School graduate, and continued his education at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He served his country proudly as a member of the 325th Base Post Office Army Reserve Unit. Although his unit had been told they would deploy to Vietnam, that day never came. When Gary eventually did travel to Saigon, it was his choice to visit.
mycouriertribune.com
Arthur Victor "Artie" Horn
Arthur Victor “Artie” Horn, 70, Kearney, formerly of the Stet community, died on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Liberty Hospital. Artie was born on May 12, 1952, in Great Bend, KS, the son of Charles Francis and Vivian Cleo (Barger) Horn. He was united in marriage to Connie Lee Sisson of Richmond on June 12, 1971; she survives of the home.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend activities include farmers markets, Labor Day races
CLAY COUNTY — While the long Labor Day weekend is a time to spend with family and friends, there are still a few things to do in the Northland. First, there are still active farmers markets in Gladstone, Liberty and Kearney.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Killed In Head-On Collision
A head-on collision a mile west of Utica took the life of a Chillicothe man Thursday night. Sixty-four-year-old Michael B. Wiggins of Chillicothe was pronounced dead at 11:05 pm, at the scene of the accident a mile west of Utica on US 36. The crash occurred at about 10:20 pm when Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes and he collided with a westbound semi, driven by 33-year-old Chad A Shelly of Texas. Shelly was not injured in the crash.
2 Missouri women injured after ejected in SUV rollover crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Libby K. Robinson, 40, Kingston, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of Cameron. The driver swerved to miss a slower...
inkansascity.com
Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive
Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
Crossing guard struck Wednesday in Raytown School District
A crossing guard working in the Raytown School District was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being struck by a car.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
Driver hospitalized after Nodaway Co. semi crash into corn field
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Tuesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robert W. McNutt, 43, Kansas City, Mo., was southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street. The driver failed to negotiate the...
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
KCTV 5
Missouri family works to carry on legacy of loved one lost to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri family is taking steps to carry on the legacy of a loved one lost to fentanyl poisoning. The Rhino Run will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail in the Northland. “A brilliant young woman who had so much life...
Daily News
Pit bulls find new homes, careers in Ray County
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office has a new member on its team – Jinx, a 6-year-old pit bull. The dog is part of the Ray County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit. Jinx is partnered with Deputy Austin…
