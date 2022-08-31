ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Kearney golf begins season in Pirate Invitational

PLATTE CITY — Kearney golf finished their first tournament of the season as they competed in the Pirate Invitational at Shiloh Springs Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 29. The Bulldogs finished in seventh out of 13 teams that competed in the tournament. The top golfer for Kearney was Hailey...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty opens season with shutout victory

LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays came to play in their first game of the season as they performed well in all facets of the game. Liberty (1-0) defeated Lee’s Summit West 30-0 on Friday, Aug. 26. Head coach Chad Frigon explained that his team’s tenacity and...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty volleyball knocks off Kansas' top team

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays have begun the season in perfect fashion. Liberty has started the season 2-0 with wins over Olathe Northwest and St. Teresa’s Academy. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Blue Jays defeated Olathe Northwest 2-1 as the match was out of three sets. Olathe Northwest was ranked the No. 1 team in Kansas as Liberty earned the huge win.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville matures during win over Raytown

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors (1-0) began their Class 4 State Championship title defense by playing a much improved football program in Raytown (0-1). Smithville defeated the Blue Jays 35-12 on Friday, Aug. 26. Smithville’s opening score came in the first quarter as senior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth earned the rushing...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty golf opens season in fourth place

KANSAS CITY — Liberty kicked off their golf season by competing in the MO/KAN Tournament hosted by Notre Dame de Sion. The tournament was played at Blue Hills Country Club as the Blue Jays finished in fourth place as St. Joseph’s Academy took the victory. As a team,...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Evening sports medicine clinic back open

Friday night sports are back in season and so are the chances of an athletic injury. Students who are injured during a Friday night sports event have a Northland option for immediate health care. After the Lights is the only evening sports medicine clinic offered in the Northland. It will...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Gary Allen Miller

Gary Allen Miller, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence after a prolonged confinement due to lung disease. Gary was born the son of Allen and Edna Mae (Hull) Miller on December 11, 1941, in Clinton, Missouri. He was a Richmond High School graduate, and continued his education at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He served his country proudly as a member of the 325th Base Post Office Army Reserve Unit. Although his unit had been told they would deploy to Vietnam, that day never came. When Gary eventually did travel to Saigon, it was his choice to visit.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Arthur Victor "Artie" Horn

Arthur Victor “Artie” Horn, 70, Kearney, formerly of the Stet community, died on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Liberty Hospital. Artie was born on May 12, 1952, in Great Bend, KS, the son of Charles Francis and Vivian Cleo (Barger) Horn. He was united in marriage to Connie Lee Sisson of Richmond on June 12, 1971; she survives of the home.
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents

CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Killed In Head-On Collision

A head-on collision a mile west of Utica took the life of a Chillicothe man Thursday night. Sixty-four-year-old Michael B. Wiggins of Chillicothe was pronounced dead at 11:05 pm, at the scene of the accident a mile west of Utica on US 36. The crash occurred at about 10:20 pm when Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes and he collided with a westbound semi, driven by 33-year-old Chad A Shelly of Texas. Shelly was not injured in the crash.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
inkansascity.com

Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive

Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
kchi.com

Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO

