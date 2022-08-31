Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A wetter pattern is ahead as we start our Labor Day Weekend. As our front begins to lift north today, that will allow rain chances to go back up to normal Friday afternoon. The first part of the long weekend looks to be even wetter, as an upper-level disturbance will move close to the area from the North. That will serve to increase rain chances even more, with numerous showers and storms possible at least through Sunday. Saturday may be tougher to work around the rain, Sunday and Labor Day look better. The increased coverage of showers and storms will cause high temperatures to cool into the mid-to-upper 80′s this weekend.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO