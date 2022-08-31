ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The 1st Annual Cajun Classic horse and horsemanship show will be coming to Sulphur today, Sept. 2, 2022. The show will be opening its doors at the West Cal Arena on 2900 Ruth St. at 2 p.m. A meet and greet is also planned for later in the evening around 5 p.m.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cajun Classic Horse Show to showcase Racking horse events

The first-ever horse and horsemanship show of its kind in Southwest Louisiana is happening this weekend in Sulphur. The Cajun Classic Horse Show is Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at the West Cal Arena, 2900 Ruth St. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday. A meet and greet is planned for 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m.
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
KPLC TV

Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Lake Area Adventures Complex

Recently it was announced that the old Stine location on Country Club Road is now going to be a brand new facility for Lake Area Adventures. The complex, and yes at this size it will certainly be a complex, will feature 35,000 square feet of entertainment for kids, adults, and families. They broke ground on the facility yesterday among media, friends, and family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV

Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup. Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

American Job Center holding resource fair in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The American Job Center Region V will hold a free event in Lake Charles, where residents can learn about available resources for employment, education, housing and more. The resource fair is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Allen P. August...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FRIDAY FORECAST: Wet Pattern In Store For Labor Day Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A wetter pattern is ahead as we start our Labor Day Weekend. As our front begins to lift north today, that will allow rain chances to go back up to normal Friday afternoon. The first part of the long weekend looks to be even wetter, as an upper-level disturbance will move close to the area from the North. That will serve to increase rain chances even more, with numerous showers and storms possible at least through Sunday. Saturday may be tougher to work around the rain, Sunday and Labor Day look better. The increased coverage of showers and storms will cause high temperatures to cool into the mid-to-upper 80′s this weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday

Tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper-level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Saturday morning and continuing off and on into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KPLC TV

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur residents start petition

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31

West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Coffee:30 Not your average coffee shop

Coffee:30 just marked its one-year anniversary a week ago. Serving a great cup of coffee sourced from a Lafayette roaster is just the creamy tip of the latte foam. “This is not your average coffee shop,” said Joshua Smith, one of the owners along with his wife Taylor and Shadi Abrusely. Omai Abrusely, Shadi’s sister, heads up the kitchen team.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022. Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy