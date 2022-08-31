Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The 1st Annual Cajun Classic horse and horsemanship show will be coming to Sulphur today, Sept. 2, 2022. The show will be opening its doors at the West Cal Arena on 2900 Ruth St. at 2 p.m. A meet and greet is also planned for later in the evening around 5 p.m.
KPLC TV
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue in downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been two years since the devastation of Hurricane Laura left Southwest Louisiana without power for nearly a month. A new monument showing appreciation to the men and women on the ground restoring electricity was unveiled Thursday on the corner of Ryan and Kirby streets.
KPLC TV
Law enforcement warns of currents at popular Sabine River swim spot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several people have drowned at a popular swimming spot on the Sabine River. Law enforcement has a message for those planning to head to the water this Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to imagine Friday’s calm waters are the reason three men and a child...
Lake Charles American Press
Cajun Classic Horse Show to showcase Racking horse events
The first-ever horse and horsemanship show of its kind in Southwest Louisiana is happening this weekend in Sulphur. The Cajun Classic Horse Show is Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at the West Cal Arena, 2900 Ruth St. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday. A meet and greet is planned for 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m.
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
KPLC TV
18-wheeler trailer burns in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler trailer caught on fire this morning in Jeff Davis Parish. No injuries reported at this time. Jeff Davis Fire District 1 and District 2 responded to the fire.
PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Lake Area Adventures Complex
Recently it was announced that the old Stine location on Country Club Road is now going to be a brand new facility for Lake Area Adventures. The complex, and yes at this size it will certainly be a complex, will feature 35,000 square feet of entertainment for kids, adults, and families. They broke ground on the facility yesterday among media, friends, and family.
Fire consumes family of nine’s home in Welsh [VIDEO]
An electrical malfunction caused a fire in the home of Kristi and Terrence Guillory where their family of nine lived.
KPLC TV
Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup. Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles. The...
KPLC TV
American Job Center holding resource fair in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The American Job Center Region V will hold a free event in Lake Charles, where residents can learn about available resources for employment, education, housing and more. The resource fair is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Allen P. August...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FRIDAY FORECAST: Wet Pattern In Store For Labor Day Weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A wetter pattern is ahead as we start our Labor Day Weekend. As our front begins to lift north today, that will allow rain chances to go back up to normal Friday afternoon. The first part of the long weekend looks to be even wetter, as an upper-level disturbance will move close to the area from the North. That will serve to increase rain chances even more, with numerous showers and storms possible at least through Sunday. Saturday may be tougher to work around the rain, Sunday and Labor Day look better. The increased coverage of showers and storms will cause high temperatures to cool into the mid-to-upper 80′s this weekend.
Lake Charles American Press
Potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday
Tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper-level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Saturday morning and continuing off and on into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour...
KPLC TV
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
KPLC TV
Family of 9 loses home in fire; SWLA organizations explain how to get help
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An electrical malfunction is to blame for a house fire in Welsh Tuesday evening, according to Fire Chief John Hall. The family of nine is now without a home after significant fire and water damage left their home in ruins. “We have no place to...
KPLC TV
Sulphur residents start petition
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Lake Charles American Press
Coffee:30 Not your average coffee shop
Coffee:30 just marked its one-year anniversary a week ago. Serving a great cup of coffee sourced from a Lafayette roaster is just the creamy tip of the latte foam. “This is not your average coffee shop,” said Joshua Smith, one of the owners along with his wife Taylor and Shadi Abrusely. Omai Abrusely, Shadi’s sister, heads up the kitchen team.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
[PHOTOS] Capital One Tower In Lake Charles Finally Getting A Facelift
Construction is underway at the Capital One Tower in Lake Charles, and it's a sight for sore eyes. Equipment and materials are being staged all around the building and construction teams are hard at work. Being the tallest building in downtown Lake Charles, it's the first building people traveling over...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022. Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of...
