KXLY
CDC Expert Panel OKs Omicron-Specific Boosters From Pfizer, Moderna
FRIDAY, Sept. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target omicron variants, paving the way for the shots to get into American arms within days. All...
KXLY
How 4 common milk alternatives compare in nutrition
With over 20% growth in sales and $2.5 billion spent in 2020, it is clear that plant-based milks are soaring in popularity. Finding nondairy alternatives in the store is even easier than before, with all kinds of options—from oat and almond to banana and even potato milk. But how do these milk alternatives nutritionally compare to a glass of regular cow's milk, and do nondairy milks lack the essential nutrients that dairy milk provides?
KXLY
COVID-19 Vaccination in Pregnancy Not Tied to Adverse Birth Outcomes
FRIDAY, Sept. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is not associated with an increased risk for preterm birth, small for gestational age at birth, or stillbirth, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in The BMJ. Deshayne B. Fell, Ph.D., from the Children’s Hospital of...
KXLY
Maternal RBC Folate Inversely Linked to Heart Defects in Offspring
THURSDAY, Sept. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Higher maternal red blood cell (RBC) folate is associated with a reduction in the risk of congenital heart disease (CHD) in offspring, according to a study published online Aug. 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Hongyan Chen, Ph.D., from the Children’s...
KXLY
Vamorolone Effective, Safe for Boys With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
THURSDAY, Sept. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), vamorolone, a structurally unique dissociative steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is effective and safe over a 24-week period, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in JAMA Neurology. Michela Guglieri, M.D., from the Newcastle Hospitals NHS...
KXLY
U.S. Life Expectancy Decreased 0.9 Years From 2020 to 2021
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. life expectancy declined from 2020 to 2021 overall, among males and females, and for all race and Hispanic-origin groups, according to an August Vital Statistics Rapid Release report, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elizabeth Arias,...
KXLY
Daily Step Counts Still Down Versus Prepandemic Levels
FRIDAY, Sept. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Worldwide daily step counts have not returned to prepandemic levels, according to an article published online Aug. 31 in The Lancet Global Health. Geoffrey H. Tison, M.D. M.P.H., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues used deidentified individual-level data...
