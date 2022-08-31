With over 20% growth in sales and $2.5 billion spent in 2020, it is clear that plant-based milks are soaring in popularity. Finding nondairy alternatives in the store is even easier than before, with all kinds of options—from oat and almond to banana and even potato milk. But how do these milk alternatives nutritionally compare to a glass of regular cow's milk, and do nondairy milks lack the essential nutrients that dairy milk provides?

INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO