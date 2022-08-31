KHS Tennis holds season opener

Esmeralda Martinez and Chase Palm led Kewanee at the Rocket Run on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Centennial Park, Rock Falls. Coach Chad Palm called it a strong performance.

Martinez, a freshman, finished 16th with a time of 23:45 for the 3-mile course. Sophomore Alejandra Martinez came in 52nd with a time of 27:56.

Sophomore Palm clocked 22:19 for 50th place. Senior Will Taylor was 56th at 22:54 and freshman Jason Rusk was 57th at 23:02.

Kewanee tennis

Coach Donna Havelka's Boiler Girls defeated host East Peoria 5-4 on Monday, Aug. 22.Kewanee won three singles matches and two doubles contests.

No. 3 Rachel DeRycke defeated Raider Hailey Roten 7-5, 6-3. In the No. 4 match, Boiler Girl Amaris Sanchez topped her opponent 7-5, 6-3. Kewanee's No. 6, Maddy Chapman, won her match 6-2, 6-2.

East Peoria took the remaining singles matches. Cail Pitcher overcame Natalie Maxon 0-6, 0-6. No. 2 Lizzie Rogier defeated Noelia Martinez 0-6, 4-6. Rogier returned to the court for the No. 5 match, topping Londyn Washburn 4-6, 0-6.

With the singles matches split 3-3, the outcome depended on the doubles matches. No. 2 Maxon and Harper Gillespie beat Roten and her partner 8-1. DeRycke and Andrea Lang toppled the Raiders in the No. 3 match by an 8-3 score. No. 1 Rogier and Pitcher collected an 8-3 win over Martinez and Sanchez.

Kewanee volleyball

Coach Breanne Cinnamon's Boiler Girls opened the season with a 25-22, 25-16 win over Ridgewood on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Cambridge.

Mayra Diaz racked up six kills, while Larissa Meyer had five; Emma Crofton, four, and Makaela Salisbury, three.Avery Yepsen set up the offense with 10 assists.

Melissa Fragoso and Yepsen collected six service points each. Naisha Colombani chipped in four, and Diaz and Jillian Bennison, two apiece.

Yepsen delivered two aces and Diaz and Colombani, one each. Diaz, Meyer and Crofton each blocked a shot.

Salisbury notched four digs; Colombani and Bennison, three apiece, and Fragoso, two.

Wethersfield volleyball

The Flying Geese collected a 25-14, 26-16 win over Putnam County in the first match of the season on Monday, Aug. 22, in Granville.

Emma Ellenberger notched six kills; Kendall Vincent, five, and Kennady Anderson, three.Raqi Young set them up with 13 assists.

Serving aces were Cora Hodge and Ellenberger, three each.

Young had two blocks.

Hodge went to the floor for six digs. Vincent, Ellenberger and Anderson had three apiece and Young, two.