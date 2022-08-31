Drunk driver damages Kendra Scott store, parked truck, light pole on Broughton Street

At around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, a drunk driver crashed into the Kendra Scott Store on Broughton Street.

Savannah Police officers responded to a hit-and-run at 311 Broughton St. early this morning, only to discover the front doors of the trendy jewelry store splayed open, loose on their hinges and broken plaster across the sidewalk. A parked truck and a light pole were also damaged.

In case you missed it:Tybee Island flight instructor dies in Florida plane crash Wednesday night

Although the driver fled the scene, SPD officers found the driver, Charles Dupree King Jr., 42, of Savannah, and booked him into the Chatham County Detention Center on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, pedestrian on roadway, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, and hit and run.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.