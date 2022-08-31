ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Research: Liquidations, volatility expected ahead of Ethereum’s Merge as leverage, open interest and shorts hit all-time high

By Liam 'Akiba' Wright
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Research: September is historically the worst month for BTC since 2013

If historical data is anything to go, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price might dip further this September, which has been the worst-performing month on record for the crypto asset since 2013. Available data shows that the flagship digital asset has only seen its value rise in two September between 2013 and...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum POW token may trade for $18, Paradigm predicts

Crypto investment firm Paradigm said it expects the Ethereum POW token would trade at a discount to ETH post-merge, predicting an $18 price for the coin. Paradigm’s price prediction is based on the differences between spot ether and futures prices. With Ether Sept. 30 expiry contracts on major exchanges...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

Stablecoin wars heat up as USDC and USDT battle for market share

Since the Terra Luna crisis earlier this year, there has been a shake-up in the stablecoin ecosystem. At the time of its collapse, TerraUSD (UST) had a market cap of just over $18 billion, which was washed away almost overnight. Terra’s UST gained market share rapidly between November 2021 and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Open Interest#Futures Contracts#Liquidations#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum S Merge#Elr
cryptoslate.com

FASB crypto accounting rules to exclude NFTs, some stablecoins – WSJ

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) will not include NFTs and some stablecoins in its crypto accounting review, The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 31, citing sources. According to the report, the FASB rule will cover digital assets that are intangible, fungible, and don’t carry any contractual rights to...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Binance, Crypto.com to support for BNB beacon chain upgrade

BNB’s Beacon Chain is set to undergo a major upgrade on Sept. 2 at a block height of 264,000,000. The upgrade is named the Gödel upgrade after Kurt Gödel and is designed to remove DEX features from the Beacon Chain. This way, the BNB Beacon Chain will...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

KPMG and HSBC Report Names Conflux as One of Asia’s Leading Crypto Projects

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Shanghai, China, 1st September, 2022, Chainwire — Conflux, the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, was recently named one of the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
cryptoslate.com

Celsius expects to receive $70M loan repayment to fund operations beyond November

Crypto lender Celsius expects $70 million from loan repayments that will extend its runway cost beyond November. The cash flow forecast submitted by Celsius during the bankruptcy hearing on Sept. 1 disclosed that the company will record an inflow of about $70 million from repayment of USD-denominated loans. The loans...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

What is CC0, and why will it change the NFT market?

As the NFT industry becomes more formalized, with major artists, studios and brands involved, the space has been grappling with how best to protect intellectual property. For example, Bored Ape Yacht Club retains a strict IP usage and has taken people to court while CryptoKitties uses the NFT License. Until recently, it seemed that NFT projects would try to follow IP precedent from Web2.0, but a different approach has started getting more adoption.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Rob Wolff on market cycles and diversifying your portfolio

The ongoing bear market seems to have shaken the confidence of even the most optimistic crypto investors. However, many believe that weathering the storm is the only way to survive in the industry. Rob Wolff, the host of a YouTube channel called Digital Asset News, is one of those people.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

prePO Annnounces PPO Token Presale on Arbitrum

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 2nd September, 2022, Chainwire — Unlocking access to pre-public markets is one step closer to reality with prePO’s upcoming...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Binance USDC withdrawals top $1 billion per day this week

Data from Glassnode analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that USDC leaving Binance is at yearly highs, according to the Exchange Net Position Change chart below. Further analysis reveals that over $1 billion per day left Binance’s USDC hot wallets this week. Since August 2021, USDC inflows/outflows to/from Binance have been...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

World Economic Forum weighs in on CBDC adoption and DLT use cases

World Economic Forum (WEF) published its dynamic take on CBDCs in a blog post titled, “What are central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)?” on August 31, following The Reserve Bank of Australia’s central bank’s (RBA) plans to launch a CBDC pilot project. On 9 August, The Reserve...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

DeFi protocol Kyber Network suffers frontend hack, loses $265K

Multi-chain DeFi protocol Kyber Network (KNC) revealed that it suffered an exploit on its frontend on Sept. 1, leading to a loss of $265,000 from two whale wallets. Hacker inserted malicious code into KyberSwap’s frontend. According to Kyber Network, its team “identified a malicious code in our Google Tag...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Babylon Finance to shut down Nov. 15 after failing to recover from Rari/FEI hack

DeFi asset management protocol Babylon Finance will shut down its services on Nov. 15, according to an announcement by its founder Ramon Recuero on Aug. 31. The announcement revealed that the protocol did not recover from the $80 million hack Rari/FEI, with the current market conditions making it hard to bounce back.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Cardano’s Vasil upgrade will happen on Sept. 22

Cardano’s (ADA) parent company Input Output (IOHK) has confirmed that the highly anticipated Vasil upgrade will happen on Sept. 22. According to IOHK, the Vasil upgrade is the most significant update to the blockchain network as it comes with increased network capacity and lower-cost transactions. The firm continued that...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy