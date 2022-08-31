Research: Liquidations, volatility expected ahead of Ethereum’s Merge as leverage, open interest and shorts hit all-time high

Read full article on original website
Research: September is historically the worst month for BTC since 2013
If historical data is anything to go, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price might dip further this September, which has been the worst-performing month on record for the crypto asset since 2013. Available data shows that the flagship digital asset has only seen its value rise in two September between 2013 and...
Ethereum POW token may trade for $18, Paradigm predicts
Crypto investment firm Paradigm said it expects the Ethereum POW token would trade at a discount to ETH post-merge, predicting an $18 price for the coin. Paradigm’s price prediction is based on the differences between spot ether and futures prices. With Ether Sept. 30 expiry contracts on major exchanges...
Stablecoin wars heat up as USDC and USDT battle for market share
Since the Terra Luna crisis earlier this year, there has been a shake-up in the stablecoin ecosystem. At the time of its collapse, TerraUSD (UST) had a market cap of just over $18 billion, which was washed away almost overnight. Terra’s UST gained market share rapidly between November 2021 and...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance’s CZ refutes allegations of company’s ties to China, LUNA Classic pumps 2,400%
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 2 includes CZ saying that Binance is not incorporated in China, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade scheduled for Sept. 22 and U.S. regulators proposing amendments for large hedge fund reporting. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CZ denies claims that Binance is in ‘the pocket of...
FASB crypto accounting rules to exclude NFTs, some stablecoins – WSJ
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) will not include NFTs and some stablecoins in its crypto accounting review, The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 31, citing sources. According to the report, the FASB rule will cover digital assets that are intangible, fungible, and don’t carry any contractual rights to...
Binance, Crypto.com to support for BNB beacon chain upgrade
BNB’s Beacon Chain is set to undergo a major upgrade on Sept. 2 at a block height of 264,000,000. The upgrade is named the Gödel upgrade after Kurt Gödel and is designed to remove DEX features from the Beacon Chain. This way, the BNB Beacon Chain will...
Research: The Fed will huff and puff and blow your house down as it begins quantitative tightening
Quantitative easing (QE) has become synonymous with the COVID-19 pandemic as the blowout from the lockdowns stalled the growth of the global economy and threatened to turn into a financial crisis. To artificially create economic growth, central banks began buying up government bonds and other securities, while governments began expanding...
KPMG and HSBC Report Names Conflux as One of Asia’s Leading Crypto Projects
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Shanghai, China, 1st September, 2022, Chainwire — Conflux, the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, was recently named one of the...
Celsius expects to receive $70M loan repayment to fund operations beyond November
Crypto lender Celsius expects $70 million from loan repayments that will extend its runway cost beyond November. The cash flow forecast submitted by Celsius during the bankruptcy hearing on Sept. 1 disclosed that the company will record an inflow of about $70 million from repayment of USD-denominated loans. The loans...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor claps back at tax fraud allegations; USDT and USDC at war for market dominance
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 1 includes Michael Saylor disagreeing with allegations of tax avoidance, U.S. probing Binance over AML compliance since 2020, Celsius asking to return $210 million to creditors, and OpenSea supporting only NFTs on PoS post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Following the tax fraud case...
What is CC0, and why will it change the NFT market?
As the NFT industry becomes more formalized, with major artists, studios and brands involved, the space has been grappling with how best to protect intellectual property. For example, Bored Ape Yacht Club retains a strict IP usage and has taken people to court while CryptoKitties uses the NFT License. Until recently, it seemed that NFT projects would try to follow IP precedent from Web2.0, but a different approach has started getting more adoption.
Rob Wolff on market cycles and diversifying your portfolio
The ongoing bear market seems to have shaken the confidence of even the most optimistic crypto investors. However, many believe that weathering the storm is the only way to survive in the industry. Rob Wolff, the host of a YouTube channel called Digital Asset News, is one of those people.
prePO Annnounces PPO Token Presale on Arbitrum
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 2nd September, 2022, Chainwire — Unlocking access to pre-public markets is one step closer to reality with prePO’s upcoming...
Terra LUNA Classic continues astonishing come back with 2,400% gains over last 7 days
Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) continues climbing higher amid plans to revive the chain and tempt investors back. Since August 26, LUNC spiked as high as $0.00031131, equating to more than 2,400% gains. However, bull exhaustion has now set in, with LUNC giving up all of today’s gains and reverting back...
Binance USDC withdrawals top $1 billion per day this week
Data from Glassnode analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that USDC leaving Binance is at yearly highs, according to the Exchange Net Position Change chart below. Further analysis reveals that over $1 billion per day left Binance’s USDC hot wallets this week. Since August 2021, USDC inflows/outflows to/from Binance have been...
World Economic Forum weighs in on CBDC adoption and DLT use cases
World Economic Forum (WEF) published its dynamic take on CBDCs in a blog post titled, “What are central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)?” on August 31, following The Reserve Bank of Australia’s central bank’s (RBA) plans to launch a CBDC pilot project. On 9 August, The Reserve...
DeFi protocol Kyber Network suffers frontend hack, loses $265K
Multi-chain DeFi protocol Kyber Network (KNC) revealed that it suffered an exploit on its frontend on Sept. 1, leading to a loss of $265,000 from two whale wallets. Hacker inserted malicious code into KyberSwap’s frontend. According to Kyber Network, its team “identified a malicious code in our Google Tag...
Babylon Finance to shut down Nov. 15 after failing to recover from Rari/FEI hack
DeFi asset management protocol Babylon Finance will shut down its services on Nov. 15, according to an announcement by its founder Ramon Recuero on Aug. 31. The announcement revealed that the protocol did not recover from the $80 million hack Rari/FEI, with the current market conditions making it hard to bounce back.
Cardano’s Vasil upgrade will happen on Sept. 22
Cardano’s (ADA) parent company Input Output (IOHK) has confirmed that the highly anticipated Vasil upgrade will happen on Sept. 22. According to IOHK, the Vasil upgrade is the most significant update to the blockchain network as it comes with increased network capacity and lower-cost transactions. The firm continued that...
