Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Here’s our five favorite celebrity rescue dogs on International Dog Day 2022
International Dog Day is here once again and what better way to celebrate than to welcome a new fur friend into your home? With thousands of pups living in shelters across the country desperately awaiting the arrival of their forever family, if you've been thinking of getting a canine companion, now could well be a great time to take the leap.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
msn.com
Golden Retriever Puppy Flying Interstate To 'Complete Family' Goes Viral
A golden retriever puppy named Captain has melted hearts online after flying on a plane by himself to meet his new owner, with whom he had an "instant connection for life." A clip shared by his owner on the dog's TikTok page, carlyandcaptain, where she regularly shares updates about the puppy, shows Captain being delivered to his owner by airport staff, and in a matter of seconds, he warmed up to her and started kissing her all over.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth
A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
msn.com
Introducing ‘Doggy Parton,’ Dolly Parton’s New Dog Toy Line for Country-Loving Pups
Living, breathing, angel-on-earth Dolly Parton has once again stepped up to heed the cry of those in need. In this case, she’s making like Saint Francis and launching a doggone do-gooding line of canine apparel, accessories, toys and more all in the name of rescue animals. “Doggy Parton,” a...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Adorable Adoptable Duo is Looking For Their Forever Home!
Meet Koko and Bella, who are currently available for adoption atThe Scituate Animal Shelter. (SCITUATE, MA) This paw-fect Chihuahua duo are looking for their fur-ever home! According to a post made by the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.
dailyphew.com
This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him
When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
‘Hannibull-dog Lecter’: Pup has to wear mask across face to stop her ‘eating grasshoppers
A Texas woman says she had to buy her French bulldog a mask to wear while outside to stop her from “eating grasshoppers like they’re skittles.”Megan Lasuzzo said her pet, Olive, kept giving herself a sick stomach from her insect binge sessions, forcing her to find a creative solution to stop the dog from snacking.Footage shows Olive sporting her mask, and then chasing down a grasshopper to munch on when it was removed.“She’s our little Hannibull-dog Lecter,” Lasuzzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ohmymag.co.uk
This starving, skeletal dog was close to death when it was discovered in the home of its deceased owner
Seb, an 11-year-old rough-haired collie, was found starving to death. He was so poorly that the vets had serious doubts that he was going to make it. But thanks to the fantastic care he received, he is now living his best life with a nurse who helped with his miraculous recovery.
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
