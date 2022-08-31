Read full article on original website
Georgia volleyball overpowers Charlotte in 3-set sweep
Georgia volleyball began play in the Bulldog Classic on Friday evening with a dominant 3-0 victory against UNC Charlotte. “It was a lot of fun. We worked all week to prepare for this tournament this weekend, and I think we did an amazing job of connecting,” said sophomore Bailey Cox. “Throughout practice, we always talk about connection between the back row, the hitters, the blockers, and I thought our connection tonight was really good.”
Georgia soccer's defense shines in 3-0 win against Georgia State
Georgia defeated Georgia State 3-0 on Thursday night, holding the Panthers to just two shots throughout the match. The Bulldogs came out firing in the 16th minute, as sophomore forward Joyelle Washington scored her first goal of the year off an assist from graduate forward Dani Murguia. A couple of...
The three biggest threats to Georgia's hopes of a repeat
Georgia football is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama did in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Here are the three biggest threats to the Bulldogs' repeat aspirations:. 1. Alabama. Georgia’s opponent from last season’s national championship game is coming into the 2022-23 season...
Looking back on Georgia football’s historic 2021 season
Ahead of Georgia’s season-opening matchup with Oregon on Sept. 3, here’s a recap of the Bulldogs’ 2021 season, which culminated in a national title. Georgia opened the season ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, and its first game of the season against Clemson was billed as a battle of two national championship contenders with major playoff implications. Georgia won a close 10-3 battle on the strength of an exceptional defensive performance. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to just two rushing yards, sacked quarterback DJ Uiagelelei seven times and scored the lone touchdown of the game, a 74-yard pick six by safety Christopher Smith.
Georgia cross country earns fourth place finishes at Charlotte Opener
The Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams came away with two fourth place finishes in their first meet of the season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the University of North Carolina, Charlotte and William & Mary. The best finish out of both teams came from junior Sarah...
Dunkin’ hosts pep rally to kick off UGA football season
The sight of red, white and black balloons greeted curious customers on Thursday morning at the Dunkin’ on Epps Bridge Parkway. University of Georgia cheerleaders posed with pom-poms, and Hairy Dawg passed around enthusiastic high fives. Dunkin’ recently announced its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association following...
McConkey, McIntosh prepare to take on bigger roles for Georgia offense
Georgia football running back Kenny McIntosh and wide receiver Ladd McConkey spoke to the media on Wednesday, Aug. 31 following practice. Here are some key takeaways:. Now entering his senior season, McIntosh has patiently waited for his turn in Georgia’s crowded running back room. After the departure of backs such as D'andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook, McIntosh is now at the forefront of the room ready to showcase his talents.
Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon
Sports editor Stuart Steele discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Oregon with Aaron Heisen, co-sports editor at The Daily Emerald, Oregon’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity. Stuart Steele: What’s the feeling around Dan Lanning, coming over from Georgia? How do you think he’s...
Sonny Perdue, UGA President Jere Morehead and Vince Dooley join UGA in closing stock exchange
The closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange rang at 4 p.m. Thursday to kick off the 2022 college football season, according to a release from the University System of Georgia. USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue and Chick-fil-A chairman Dan T. Cathy were joined by University of Georgia president Jere...
'Georgia on my Mind' exhibit brings music history to Athens
Georgia holds a long and complex history of music. Major Georgia artists such as Ray Charles and The Allman Brothers Band helped pave the way for music like R.E.M. and the B-52s to thrive in the Classic City. Now, an exhibit at the University of Georgia offers a chance for...
GUEST COLUMN: UGA ignores history of racism, uses Black-Diallo-Miller Hall as prop
In 1966, the University of Georgia built a 1000-person, all-women, luxury residence hall, named Brumby Hall. The Red and Black summarized UGA’s exploit in a headline succinctly: “Brumby Means Luxury.” Residence counselor Glorianne Smith admitted that the massive building would face challenges but assured that the university would “work especially hard to give the girls a sense of belonging.”
Meet members of the UGA Ethno-Cultural community
From the Hispanic Student Association to the Black Affairs Council, the University of Georgia is home to 119 student organizations that feature people from all walks of life and cultures from each corner of the world. Students returning to campus may struggle to find a place that feels familiar. UGA...
Andrew Ferguson discusses reproductive rights, gun safety at campaign event
Andrew Ferguson held an event on Aug. 27 for his “Georgia Can’t Wait” state Senate campaign. The Athens resident and Gwinnett County native is running as the Democratic opponent to the incumbent, Bill Cowsert. Ferguson was surrounded by donors and supporters in East Athens to detail his...
PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Dance Party visits Athens
On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Le Petite Fete presented the “Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Dance Party” at the Georgia Theatre. The dance party featured a night of Taylor Swift music with a costume contest, photo wall and lip sync battle. Tickets were $20 and the event ran from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Biological Sciences Building reopens Friday
The Biological Sciences Building temporarily closed on Wednesday morning due to malfunctioning equipment activating the sprinkler system. It will reopen Friday at 8 a.m., according to a release from the University of Georgia. The equipment, located in a lab on the eighth floor, activated the sprinkler system, which led water...
PHOTOS: Classic City Shakespeare Company performs "Twelfth Night"
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
Athenians rally against displacement in low-income neighborhoods
Despite the sweltering, late-summer heat, around 20 people gathered outside a home in the Lexington Heights complex Wednesday afternoon to rally for the displacement of residents in the neighborhood as well as in Hidden Pines, Highland Park and Rosemary Place. The displacement comes after Prosperity Capital Partners, an investment company...
The power of 3: This season’s TRIO exhibit at ATHICA
They say the best things in life come in threes. Athens Institute for Contemporary Art’s latest exhibit is no exception. Curated by ATHICA’s president and chair of the exhibition board, Jon Vogt was looking for three artists to express their creativity in a joint abstract exhibition. “The exhibition...
Taste Test: Teriyaki Chicken from Choo Choo Grill Express
Choo Choo Grill Express is known for serving late-night Japanese-Korean fare. The restaurant, located on Gaines School Road, provides ample indoor seating and a drive-thru window. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Choo Choo’s late hours and affordable prices make it a great option after a night out.
ACCPD blotter: Stolen gun found buried in yard and more
A drunk man was barred from St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 29 for being disruptive in the waiting room, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Police made contact with the man as he was leaving the hospital in a parking lot along Alps Road. The man was visibly drunk and had an open bottle of beer on the stair next to him, the report said.
