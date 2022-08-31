GILLETTE, Wyo. — A local pottery business will be offering parents Kid’s Camp this school year, an option that parents can use to keep their kids busy on no-school days. During five no-school days this year between Sept. 5 and Nov. 25, parents can sign their kids up to participate in Kid’s Camp at Hands On Pottery, 122 S. Gillette Avenue, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO