Campbell County, WY

Sept. 6 marks 4-J traffic shift, water shutoff

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Phase 2 of the 4-J overlay and mill pavement repairs will begin Sept. 6. All traffic will shift to the west side of 4-J. A City of Gillette street closure form said Powder River Construction and PCA Engineering, Inc., expect to switch traffic to the east side of the street on Sept. 8, back to Phase 1.
GILLETTE, WY
Monte Vista Lane water shutoff scheduled for Sept. 7

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Some Monte Vista Lane residents will experience a water shutoff from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. Contractor DRM and engineer KLJ are connecting a new water main in the area. Monte Vista Lane from Cimarron Drive through the cul-de-sac will be closed through Oct. 14,...
GILLETTE, WY
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County Fire Dept. (9/2/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 2:. At 5:15 a.m. to Wrangler Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 8:33 a.m. to Parkside Circle for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
New Tommy’s Express in Gillette to offer free car washes this weekend

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Gillette will be washing cars for free this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 2, to celebrate opening the national franchise’s first Wyoming location. The car wash is across the street from Dalbey Memorial Park on the corner of Edwards Street and South...
GILLETTE, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 2

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 1, E. Warlow Drive, GPD. A Coca-Cola manager called the police...
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County divorces through August 27

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Tanya...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Driver cited after driving car into hotel Thursday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers located and cited a man who allegedly admitted to driving his car into the National 9 Inn last night, resulting in significant damage to the building, authorities said Friday. Gillette Police officers and Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call after it...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 2

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Hands on Pottery to offer Kid’s Camp this school year

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A local pottery business will be offering parents Kid’s Camp this school year, an option that parents can use to keep their kids busy on no-school days. During five no-school days this year between Sept. 5 and Nov. 25, parents can sign their kids up to participate in Kid’s Camp at Hands On Pottery, 122 S. Gillette Avenue, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Third-party candidates enter races; CCSD board candidates announced

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Campbell County, those include the Campbell County School District boards, the Campbell County Cemetery District and conservation district. Campbell County Elections Coordinator Michelle Leiker said Thursday that this...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 1

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

