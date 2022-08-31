Read full article on original website
Sept. 6 marks 4-J traffic shift, water shutoff
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Phase 2 of the 4-J overlay and mill pavement repairs will begin Sept. 6. All traffic will shift to the west side of 4-J. A City of Gillette street closure form said Powder River Construction and PCA Engineering, Inc., expect to switch traffic to the east side of the street on Sept. 8, back to Phase 1.
Monte Vista Lane water shutoff scheduled for Sept. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Some Monte Vista Lane residents will experience a water shutoff from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. Contractor DRM and engineer KLJ are connecting a new water main in the area. Monte Vista Lane from Cimarron Drive through the cul-de-sac will be closed through Oct. 14,...
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
(PHOTOS) Stakeholders brainstorm Powder River Basin business, energy solutions at conference in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Participants in the Carbon Ore, Rare Earth Element, and Critical Mineral, or CORE-CM, project, are working together to promote business development around energy resources in the Powder River Basin. Stakeholders met Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at Gillette College Technical Education Center to support economic development...
Grassfire sparked after rifle rounds damage fire department vehicle, transformer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Large-caliber rifle rounds were reportedly fired at a vehicle storage shed and a power transformer yesterday afternoon, sparking a grassfire north of Recluse, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheney said Friday. At least one round was fired at a Campbell County Fire Department vehicle storage shed on...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through August 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Campbell County Fire Dept. (9/2/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 2:. At 5:15 a.m. to Wrangler Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 8:33 a.m. to Parkside Circle for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care...
Gillette horseshoe club leader announces 2022 State Horseshoe Championships winners
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 State Horseshoe Championship returned to Gillette Aug. 27 and 28. Gillette’s Fireside Horseshoe Club hosted the event at Fireside Lounge, 114 US-14, Gillette. Club leader Chris Nannemann provided County 17 with the list of championship winners. For each division, players are split into...
New Tommy’s Express in Gillette to offer free car washes this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Gillette will be washing cars for free this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 2, to celebrate opening the national franchise’s first Wyoming location. The car wash is across the street from Dalbey Memorial Park on the corner of Edwards Street and South...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 1, E. Warlow Drive, GPD. A Coca-Cola manager called the police...
Campbell County divorces through August 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Tanya...
Campbell sheriff corporal: Man deputies chased still at large
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Campbell County deputies were unable to locate a man they were chasing Aug. 30, a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office corporal told County 17 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 that he does not believe there’s a danger to the community. Cpl. Ryan Undeberg said...
Driver cited after driving car into hotel Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers located and cited a man who allegedly admitted to driving his car into the National 9 Inn last night, resulting in significant damage to the building, authorities said Friday. Gillette Police officers and Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call after it...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Hands on Pottery to offer Kid’s Camp this school year
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A local pottery business will be offering parents Kid’s Camp this school year, an option that parents can use to keep their kids busy on no-school days. During five no-school days this year between Sept. 5 and Nov. 25, parents can sign their kids up to participate in Kid’s Camp at Hands On Pottery, 122 S. Gillette Avenue, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Aug. 31
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Third-party candidates enter races; CCSD board candidates announced
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Campbell County, those include the Campbell County School District boards, the Campbell County Cemetery District and conservation district. Campbell County Elections Coordinator Michelle Leiker said Thursday that this...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
