Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
Detroit Jazz Fest gets back to in-person festivities at Hart Plaza
The Detroit Jazz Festival had to do a lot of improvising during the past couple of pandemic-affected years, when it went on but via digital and broadcast outlets. This year all the improvising is being done live and on four stages. The internationally celebrated festival has returned to in-person mode,...
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
The Oakland Press
KEM comes home to record live album in Detroit, celebrating 20 years of music
Love called for KEM 20 years ago. And two decades later he’s loving his situation now just as much — and maybe more. The Detroit-raised R&B singer signed with Motown Records back in 2001 and released his first single, “Love Calls,” during November of 2002. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and began a run that’s included six studio albums (two gold and one platinum), three Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Music Award. “Stuck On You,” the first single from his new EP “Full Circle,” also tied KEM with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson for the Most No. 1’s on the Adult R&B chart.
candgnews.com
Local singer visits Jimmy John’s Field for Italian-American Heritage Night
UTICA/STERLING HEIGHTS/SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Fans at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica had a visit from a special guest recently. Vanessa Carr is a singer/dancer born and raised in Macomb County, who attended Utica High School. She recently was invited to sing at Jimmy John’s Field for Italian-American Heritage Night Aug. 25.
The Oakland Press
Clarkston singer-songwriter to perform original tunes
Nashville-bound Americana singer-songwriter Zoe Ny, of Clarkston, will perform a show of all original music from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. The 21-year-old Berklee College of Music grad started writing music at home at age 14, later busking on the street and performing at festivals and events across Michigan before receiving a full tuition scholarship at the prestigious music school in Boston. Tickets are $18. More info at 20frontstreet.com.
3 acts to see on first day of Detroit Jazz Festival
The Detroit Jazz Festival returns in person — and online — Friday evening with three acts to kick off the Labor Day weekend series of free concerts. A kickoff party at Hart Plaza’s Carhartt Amphitheater stage will feature a double-dose of brass bands, plus a performance of the festival's artist-in-residence, Chucho Valdés, who's...
Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival
Continuing the tradition of featuring artists and performances that reflect the talent and roots of Detroit’s rich jazz heritage, the Detroit Jazz Festival presented a roster of hometown artists that will hit the stages of the Festival. The largest free jazz festival in the world runs through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, in downtown Detroit […] The post Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
HometownLife.com
State Wayne Theatre celebrates 75 years with renovated marquee, party
One of Wayne's most distinguished landmarks has lit up the sky for 75 years. It's a milestone Cory Jacobson said is tough to top across much of the metro Detroit region. That's one of the reasons the State Wayne theater is still a gem in the Phoenix Theatres owner's eyes.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 2 and beyond
• Busta Rhymes to join Wu-Tang Clan and Nas: 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Independence Twp., $29.50+. • Will Downing, Mike Phillips: Dec. 4, Sound Board, Detroit, $45+. • Dru Hill: Jan. 22, Sound Board, $55+. Cancellations. • Crowded House: Sept. 15 at the Fox Theatre has...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Detroit Pershing at Madison Heights Bishop Foley football
The Madison Heights Bishop Foley football team improved to 2-0 with a convincing 47-6 victory at home over Detroit Pershing on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit
FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
fox2detroit.com
Hush adds 3 hidden bars to Westland haunted house -- How to get in for spooky cocktails
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Hush Haunted Attraction includes something new this year – three bars hidden inside the Westland haunted house. Voodoo Blues, Expedition Base Camp, and Von Rose Distillery are hidden throughout the haunt. The small bars will serve specialty cocktails. "We are so excited to work...
Crain's Detroit Business
Long-vacant historic former WJBK building to become Midnight Golf headquarters
The former WJBK-TV Studios building in Detroit's New Center area will become the new headquarters for the Midnight Golf Program nonprofit. According to a deed posted on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service, an entity called 7441 Investment LLC transferred the building to another entity called 7441 MGP Properties LLC on Aug. 5.
The Oakland Press
Angelo Costanza’s five touchdowns leads Bishop Foley to big win in home opener vs Detroit Pershing
MADISON HEIGHTS — Quarterback might’ve been somewhat of a question mark for Madison Heights Bishop Foley coming into the season, but the Ventures’ senior wide-receiver-turned signal-caller Angelo Costanza has turned it into an exclamation point, so far. Thanks to five passing touchdowns from Costanza on Friday night,...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Novi Detroit Catholic Central at Davison football
The Shamrocks of Novi Detroit Catholic Central visited Davison for a Week 2 non-conference football contest on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Evan Haeger ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns, as the Shamrocks beat the Cardinals, 44-34.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘She was the best’: Plymouth’s favorite dog passes away after battle with cancer
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – She was a beloved pillar of the community whose name was Stella. She would greet folks for years in Downtown Plymouth, but sadly, she died. On most days, you could find Stella hanging out at the restaurant bearing her name, Stella’s Black Dog Tavern, just off Main Street.
The Oakland Press
New exhibition at Anton Art Center encourages appreciation for ‘Occupied Space’
A new exhibit opening Sept. 10 at the Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens aims to give viewers pause and encourage quiet reflection and appreciation for the spaces we occupy on a day-to-day basis. “Occupied Space,” will feature the work of friends and artists Laura Cavanagh, of Rochester, and Christine...
