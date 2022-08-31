ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff's deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Albemarle County, VA
NBC 29 News

Paint the Town Orange returns September 2nd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paint the Town Orange is back on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ting Pavilion. The Paint the Town Orange pep rally kicks off the beginning of UVA's football season. The UVA football team, Spirit Squad, UVA Marching Band, and Tony Elliot, the...
ORANGE, VA
NBC 29 News

Bennett’s Village wants to create an accessible treehouse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett's Village is trying to get enough funding to begin building a new project for children with disabilities. The inclusive park has been planning phase one of its newest project, an accessible treehouse for Pen Park. "It allows us to keep the current playground space...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Firefly Fiber Broadband growing and connecting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Firefly Fiber Broadband has reached a milestone this month by connecting 15,000 customers from rural areas to high-speed internet. Firefly is a division of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. "We're particularly happy for all the families who can work on their businesses and continuing education and telehealth,"...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Neuroscientist at UVA working to detect autism much earlier in babies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meghan Puglia, a neurologist at the University of Virginia, is working to detect autism in babies much earlier. Her goal is to help children with autism achieve optimal outcomes through earlier diagnosis. "We know early intervention is the strongest predictor of optimal outcomes for kids with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Rivanna River E. coli levels are stable

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent water tests show E. coli levels are fine in the Rivanna River and other creeks and streams, but experts still urge caution, especially after it rains. The Rivanna River and smaller side creeks are tested every Thursday during the summer to help protect swimmers, boaters,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Labor Day Weekend Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy sunshine this afternoon with near seasonable temperatures. A more humid air mass returns through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Along with increasing rain chances later on. Fine weather for High School football Friday evening. Near 80 degrees at kickoff and mid 70s by the end...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
