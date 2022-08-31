Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights 9/2
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from Friday Night Fury on September 2nd. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
NBC 29 News
Paint the Town Orange returns September 2nd
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paint the Town Orange is back on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ting Pavilion. The Paint the Town Orange pep rally kicks off the beginning of UVA’s football season. The UVA football team, Spirit Squad, UVA Marching Band, and Tony Elliot, the...
NBC 29 News
Tracking program might be the solution for wandering family members
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money to improve a tracking program. A $6,000 grant is going to Project Lifesaver, which helps ACSO find missing children and adults. “Project Lifesaver is a service that we offer to help track people that wander....
NBC 29 News
Bennett’s Village wants to create an accessible treehouse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village is trying to get enough funding to begin building a new project for children with disabilities. The inclusive park has been planning phase one of its newest project, an accessible treehouse for Pen Park. “It allows us to keep the current playground space...
NBC 29 News
Firefly Fiber Broadband growing and connecting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Firefly Fiber Broadband has reached a milestone this month by connecting 15,000 customers from rural areas to high-speed internet. Firefly is a division of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. “We’re particularly happy for all the families who can work on their businesses and continuing education and telehealth,”...
NBC 29 News
MVP Fridays celebrate Louisa County Public School students, teachers & community
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Small acts of kindness can often go unnoticed throughout the week, but LCPS’ MVP Fridays is hoping to change that. While the MVP awards are not awarding a million dollar check, the crowd cheers like they are. A certificate, water bottle, and appreciation go a long way.
NBC 29 News
Neuroscientist at UVA working to detect autism much earlier in babies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meghan Puglia, a neurologist at the University of Virginia, is working to detect autism in babies much earlier. Her goal is to help children with autism achieve optimal outcomes through earlier diagnosis. “We know early intervention is the strongest predictor of optimal outcomes for kids with...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River E. coli levels are stable
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent water tests show E. coli levels are fine in the Rivanna River and other creeks and streams, but experts still urge caution, especially after it rains. The Rivanna River and smaller side creeks are tested every Thursday during the summer to help protect swimmers, boaters,...
NBC 29 News
Labor Day Weekend Outlook
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy sunshine this afternoon with near seasonable temperatures. A more humid air mass returns through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Along with increasing rain chances later on. Fine weather for High School football Friday evening. Near 80 degrees at kickoff and mid 70s by the end...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health: Hormone treatment during menopause has less risks than previously thought
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Research from UVA Health suggests that some of the information women use to make important decisions about menopause might be wrong. Women approaching menopause have a choice: Get hormone treatment and risk cancer, or do not and endure hot flashes, sleep issues, and lose bone density.
