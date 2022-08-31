Read full article on original website
Patsy W. Slate, 88, of Coleman
Patsy W. Slate, age 88, of Coleman, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Iris Geraldine Lewis, 82, of Lake Jackson
Funeral Services for Iris Geraldine Lewis, age 82, of Lake Jackson, formally of Bangs, we be held September 10th, 2022. Visitation will start at 11 am followed by the service at noon, with her nephew Pastor Michael Brinkley officiating, under the direction of the Davis-Morris Funeral Home. Mrs. Lewis went...
Mollie L. Sears Warner Callahan of Brownwood
Services for Mollie L. Sears Warner Callahan of Brownwood, Texas will be at First Baptist Church of Brownwood, September 8, 2022 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Zephyr Cemetery, under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home Davis-Morris Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on September 07,2022 at...
Teresa Lenell Winkler, 62, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Teresa Lenell Winkler, 62 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
John Oglesby, 92, of Goldthwaite
John Oglesby, 92 of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite.
Football Scoreboard – Week 2
Santa Anna at Lueders-Avoca (cancelled) Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14 (Thursday) Cherokee 65, Gold-Burg 19 (Thursday) Mullin at Panther Creek (Saturday) (courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
Pecan Valley Republican Women to host Speaker on Homeschooling
The Pecan Valley Republican Women will host a special meeting on Thursday, September 8, 6:00 p.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. Stephen Howsley, Assistant Manager of Public Policy for the Texas Home School Coalition, will speak on the “Five Easy Steps to Homeschool”. A homeschool graduate himself, Howsley passionately believes in fighting for families’ rights to homeschool.
Brown County Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments
During the August 2022 season of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 27 persons. Bryce Ratliff: Possession of a Controlled Substance, State Jail Enhancement. Bradley Allen Kinsey: Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Troy Lee Daniel, Jr.: Assault Family Violence – Occlusion. Casey Phillip...
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 140 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 140 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 134 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Brookesmith ISD, Excellence in Educational Achievement and Service
Brookesmith ISD started the new school year with many exciting changes! The Texas Education Agency released the 2022 school ratings; the district received a grant for three new school buses; and, the cafeteria received a grant to enhance food services and nutrition. The Texas Education Agency awarded Brookesmith ISD an...
