Anyone who knows anything about the Cap Times knows we have been strongly identified with politics, as well as social and racial justice, since our founding in 1917. So it’s no surprise that our sixth annual Cap Times Idea Fest, Sept. 12-17, touches on some aspect of those core topics in half of its two dozen sessions. But we also go big this year with cultural topics and things to do, as well as on matters of health, sports, and issues that affect all of Wisconsin.

MADISON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO