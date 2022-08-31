ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Celebrating the folks who support our kids

It seems our world has grown more and more complicated over the last few years with ballooning and complex new problems popping up everywhere. And just when we sense we are on the cusp of “normalcy,” new sources of anxiety emerge: inflation, monkeypox, war, election deniers. What’s next?
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Parker High School Chris Laue

The School District of Janesville’s new Superintendent, Mark Holzman, said the focus now is to retain their new hires for several years to come. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Sunny and Warmer Today. Updated: 11 hours ago. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. Take...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Deforest, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
spectrumnews1.com

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

PHOTOS: Madison students go back to school

The 2022-23 school year began Thursday for thousands of students in Madison. Grades 4K, kindergarten, six and nine returned to Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, with the rest set to join them Friday. One City Schools welcomed another 550 students to its 1707 W. Broadway building with a DJ and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path

In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
MADISON, WI
americancraftbeer.com

Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close

When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yung Gravy
Person
Louise Glück
Person
James Madison
captimes.com

The Cap Times Idea Fest schedule has so much to offer

Anyone who knows anything about the Cap Times knows we have been strongly identified with politics, as well as social and racial justice, since our founding in 1917. So it’s no surprise that our sixth annual Cap Times Idea Fest, Sept. 12-17, touches on some aspect of those core topics in half of its two dozen sessions. But we also go big this year with cultural topics and things to do, as well as on matters of health, sports, and issues that affect all of Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
violetskyadventures.com

Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge

Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#Dance#Music Festival#Chamber Music#Bike Path#Party#Wsum#Diet Lite#Taste Of Madison#Capitol#Uw#Rachmaninoff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Radio Ink

Badgers Tackle Joins ESPN Madison

ESPN Madison and Wisconsin Badgers’ Nose Tackle, Keeanu Benton, have agreed to a “Name, Image and Likeness” partnership. Benton will join the ESPN Madison team this fall, making weekly appearances during ‘Rutledge and Hamilton’, afternoons on the Good Karma Brands station. “Our ESPN Madison team...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Nine Million Dollar Homeless Shelter to be Built on Madison East Side

(Madison, WI) — Dane County and the City of Madison have pledged a combined nine-million dollars for a homeless shelter. Six-million dollars of that amount would come from the county. W-M-T-V reports the shelter with space for up to 200 men would be built on Madison’s east side. The county and city call the 21-million dollar project an innovative solution to help the homeless population. Construction is planned to start in 2024.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy