Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Labor Day Weekend expected to be busy in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Labor Day Weekend is expected to be a busy one in downtown Madison, with the Badgers’ football home opener at Camp Randall, the annual Taste of Madison event and the Dane County Farmers’ Market all expected to draw large crowds. Coupled with the...
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
captimes.com
Opinion | Celebrating the folks who support our kids
It seems our world has grown more and more complicated over the last few years with ballooning and complex new problems popping up everywhere. And just when we sense we are on the cusp of “normalcy,” new sources of anxiety emerge: inflation, monkeypox, war, election deniers. What’s next?
nbc15.com
Parker High School Chris Laue
The School District of Janesville’s new Superintendent, Mark Holzman, said the focus now is to retain their new hires for several years to come. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Sunny and Warmer Today. Updated: 11 hours ago. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. Take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
captimes.com
PHOTOS: Madison students go back to school
The 2022-23 school year began Thursday for thousands of students in Madison. Grades 4K, kindergarten, six and nine returned to Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, with the rest set to join them Friday. One City Schools welcomed another 550 students to its 1707 W. Broadway building with a DJ and...
nbc15.com
MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path
In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
americancraftbeer.com
Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close
When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
captimes.com
The Cap Times Idea Fest schedule has so much to offer
Anyone who knows anything about the Cap Times knows we have been strongly identified with politics, as well as social and racial justice, since our founding in 1917. So it’s no surprise that our sixth annual Cap Times Idea Fest, Sept. 12-17, touches on some aspect of those core topics in half of its two dozen sessions. But we also go big this year with cultural topics and things to do, as well as on matters of health, sports, and issues that affect all of Wisconsin.
Students return to Madison high schools under construction
Freshman returned to Madison's high schools Thursday morning to start a school year of sharing campus with construction crews. MMSD and Findorff are renovating and creating additions to all the district's high schools with funds approved by a $317-million referendum passed in 2020.
violetskyadventures.com
Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge
Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Channel 3000
Waunakee knocks off Sun Prairie East in #1 vs. #2 showdown
Final score: #1 Waunakee 28, #2 Sun Prairie East 13. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
UPMATTERS
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Radio Ink
Badgers Tackle Joins ESPN Madison
ESPN Madison and Wisconsin Badgers’ Nose Tackle, Keeanu Benton, have agreed to a “Name, Image and Likeness” partnership. Benton will join the ESPN Madison team this fall, making weekly appearances during ‘Rutledge and Hamilton’, afternoons on the Good Karma Brands station. “Our ESPN Madison team...
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
wwisradio.com
Nine Million Dollar Homeless Shelter to be Built on Madison East Side
(Madison, WI) — Dane County and the City of Madison have pledged a combined nine-million dollars for a homeless shelter. Six-million dollars of that amount would come from the county. W-M-T-V reports the shelter with space for up to 200 men would be built on Madison’s east side. The county and city call the 21-million dollar project an innovative solution to help the homeless population. Construction is planned to start in 2024.
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
Comments / 0