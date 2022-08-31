Read full article on original website
Grassfire sparked after rifle rounds damage fire department vehicle, transformer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Large-caliber rifle rounds were reportedly fired at a vehicle storage shed and a power transformer yesterday afternoon, sparking a grassfire north of Recluse, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheney said Friday. At least one round was fired at a Campbell County Fire Department vehicle storage shed on...
Driver cited after driving car into hotel Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers located and cited a man who allegedly admitted to driving his car into the National 9 Inn last night, resulting in significant damage to the building, authorities said Friday. Gillette Police officers and Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call after it...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 1, E. Warlow Drive, GPD. A Coca-Cola manager called the police...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 31
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Aug. 30, Rock Road, CCSO. A 17-year-old girl’s debit card was allegedly...
Sept. 6 marks 4-J traffic shift, water shutoff
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Phase 2 of the 4-J overlay and mill pavement repairs will begin Sept. 6. All traffic will shift to the west side of 4-J. A City of Gillette street closure form said Powder River Construction and PCA Engineering, Inc., expect to switch traffic to the east side of the street on Sept. 8, back to Phase 1.
Campbell sheriff corporal: Man deputies chased still at large
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Campbell County deputies were unable to locate a man they were chasing Aug. 30, a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office corporal told County 17 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 that he does not believe there’s a danger to the community. Cpl. Ryan Undeberg said...
Monte Vista Lane water shutoff scheduled for Sept. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Some Monte Vista Lane residents will experience a water shutoff from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. Contractor DRM and engineer KLJ are connecting a new water main in the area. Monte Vista Lane from Cimarron Drive through the cul-de-sac will be closed through Oct. 14,...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 31, W. 1st Street, GPD. Officers responded to a business on...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County divorces through August 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Tanya...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through August 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
(PHOTOS) Stakeholders brainstorm Powder River Basin business, energy solutions at conference in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Participants in the Carbon Ore, Rare Earth Element, and Critical Mineral, or CORE-CM, project, are working together to promote business development around energy resources in the Powder River Basin. Stakeholders met Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at Gillette College Technical Education Center to support economic development...
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
Hands on Pottery to offer Kid’s Camp this school year
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A local pottery business will be offering parents Kid’s Camp this school year, an option that parents can use to keep their kids busy on no-school days. During five no-school days this year between Sept. 5 and Nov. 25, parents can sign their kids up to participate in Kid’s Camp at Hands On Pottery, 122 S. Gillette Avenue, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.
Local student competes in National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Rodeo: broncs, steers, horses, ropes, reins, and shotgun shells? That’s right, in many states including Wyoming, shooting sports have become an integral part of high school rodeos. Shooters follow the same rodeo trail as a bronc rider or barrel racer would, except instead of bringing along a riggin or a 1200 lb animal, they come equipped with a .22 rifle or shotgun. Isaac Frandsen, a 15-year-old sophomore of Rock Springs, qualified for his first National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming in the summer of 2022 as a freshman.
Police arrest man for attempted murder on Emerson Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon, a police official said Friday. The suspect, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by officers shortly after 4:46 p.m. Aug. 25, after it was reported that he attacked a 24-year-old man with a knife on South Emerson Avenue, according to Gillette Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
Gillette horseshoe club leader announces 2022 State Horseshoe Championships winners
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 State Horseshoe Championship returned to Gillette Aug. 27 and 28. Gillette’s Fireside Horseshoe Club hosted the event at Fireside Lounge, 114 US-14, Gillette. Club leader Chris Nannemann provided County 17 with the list of championship winners. For each division, players are split into...
Third-party candidates enter races; CCSD board candidates announced
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Campbell County, those include the Campbell County School District boards, the Campbell County Cemetery District and conservation district. Campbell County Elections Coordinator Michelle Leiker said Thursday that this...
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 1 2022
The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at Cheyenne South beginning at 6pm. Tongue River is at Thermopolis on Friday beginning at 6pm. Big Horn is home vs. Lovell on Friday beginning at 6pm. Buffalo is home vs. Newcastle on Friday beginning at 7pm. Kaycee is at Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow on Friday...
