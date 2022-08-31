Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
WSAZ
Retired Kanawha County teacher comes back amid shortage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia reported 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. Kanawha County, the state’s largest district, continues to feel the pinch, most recently sitting at 145 teaching vacancies. The district has taken several measures to combat the issue, including asking some retired teachers to head back...
WDTV
WVDNR announces early bear hunting opportunities
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from Sept. 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell, Mingo...
legalreader.com
West Virginia Passes New Special Education Legislation for Schools
WV passes special needs legislation following classroom abuse cases. A $5 million settlement has been awarded to the families of four nonverbal special education students in West Virginia. The settlement comes in the aftermath of the families alleging abuse in the classroom and suing the county school system in Charleston. An open records request to the Board of Risk and Insurance Management shows the settlement stemmed from a lawsuit against Horace Mann Middle School, specifically. The families had filed a lawsuit against the school last year accusing three employees – a teacher, Anthony Wilson (45), along with two teacher’s aides, Walter Pannel (71) and Lillian Barnham (65) – of abusive behavior.
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
Metro News
Schools share condolences with Herbert Hoover
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The marching band at Herbert Hoover High School in Kanawha County is renown for their pre-game performances of “Amazing Grace.” The performance this Friday night will have added meaning as the student body copes with the loss of a classmate. “We’re going to have...
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
Prep Football: Princeton’s aerial assault overwhelms Beavers
Bluefield – In a battle of speed, it was refinement and precision that won the day. Princeton wide receiver Dominick Collins had a career night Friday, running through the Bluefield secondary and hauling in nine catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers dispatched their Mercer County rivals 28-7 at Mitchell Stadium.
alleghenymountainradio.org
The Yew School, a New Private School in Pocahontas County
The Yew School, a new private school in Pocahontas County, opened its doors in mid-August at the Yew Mountain Center near Hillsboro. Shane Groves, the Math and Science teacher, tells us about the school, which currently has 9 students in attendance, mostly in grades 6 through 8. “It’s a non-profit...
Ginseng season 2022 has begun
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
Wet summer, different call for fall
(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
WSAZ
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
wfxrtv.com
GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
Prep Football: Darmonte Mitchell scores five times to lead Beckley past Greenbrier East
FAIRLEA – Woodrow Wilson rolled up 567 yards on the ground and scored seven times to knock off rival Greenbrier East 49-21 Friday. The Spartans scored first to take a 7-0 lead before the Flying Eagles ran off five straight touchdowns to break the game open. Darmonte Mitchell accounted...
Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has announced the passing of Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson. The commission says they learned of Sisson’s passing Thursday, Sept. 1. Sisson was elected magistrate in November 2012. He was a former St. Albans police officer and had served as a security guard for Union Carbide. […]
woay.com
Richlands High School to honor veterans at football game
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Richlands High School will honor their local veterans by offering them free admission to tonight’s home football game against Union. In partnership with Karen Patton and WoodmenLife Insurance, the high school will recognize the veterans on the football field before the game with a 30 x 60 flag display. The veteran’s ceremony will occur at 6:30 pm, and the game will start at 7:00 pm at the Richlands High School football field.
