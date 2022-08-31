ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Retired Kanawha County teacher comes back amid shortage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia reported 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. Kanawha County, the state’s largest district, continues to feel the pinch, most recently sitting at 145 teaching vacancies. The district has taken several measures to combat the issue, including asking some retired teachers to head back...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVDNR announces early bear hunting opportunities

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from Sept. 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell, Mingo...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
legalreader.com

West Virginia Passes New Special Education Legislation for Schools

WV passes special needs legislation following classroom abuse cases. A $5 million settlement has been awarded to the families of four nonverbal special education students in West Virginia. The settlement comes in the aftermath of the families alleging abuse in the classroom and suing the county school system in Charleston. An open records request to the Board of Risk and Insurance Management shows the settlement stemmed from a lawsuit against Horace Mann Middle School, specifically. The families had filed a lawsuit against the school last year accusing three employees – a teacher, Anthony Wilson (45), along with two teacher’s aides, Walter Pannel (71) and Lillian Barnham (65) – of abusive behavior.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Schools share condolences with Herbert Hoover

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The marching band at Herbert Hoover High School in Kanawha County is renown for their pre-game performances of “Amazing Grace.” The performance this Friday night will have added meaning as the student body copes with the loss of a classmate. “We’re going to have...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upward Bound#Wvu Tech#College Student#The Upward Bound Program#Fayette
Lootpress

Prep Football: Princeton’s aerial assault overwhelms Beavers

Bluefield – In a battle of speed, it was refinement and precision that won the day. Princeton wide receiver Dominick Collins had a career night Friday, running through the Bluefield secondary and hauling in nine catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers dispatched their Mercer County rivals 28-7 at Mitchell Stadium.
PRINCETON, WV
alleghenymountainradio.org

The Yew School, a New Private School in Pocahontas County

The Yew School, a new private school in Pocahontas County, opened its doors in mid-August at the Yew Mountain Center near Hillsboro. Shane Groves, the Math and Science teacher, tells us about the school, which currently has 9 students in attendance, mostly in grades 6 through 8. “It’s a non-profit...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Ginseng season 2022 has begun

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Wet summer, different call for fall

(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WVNS

Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has announced the passing of Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson. The commission says they learned of Sisson’s passing Thursday, Sept. 1. Sisson was elected magistrate in November 2012. He was a former St. Albans police officer and had served as a security guard for Union Carbide. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Richlands High School to honor veterans at football game

Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Richlands High School will honor their local veterans by offering them free admission to tonight’s home football game against Union. In partnership with Karen Patton and WoodmenLife Insurance, the high school will recognize the veterans on the football field before the game with a 30 x 60 flag display. The veteran’s ceremony will occur at 6:30 pm, and the game will start at 7:00 pm at the Richlands High School football field.
RICHLANDS, VA

