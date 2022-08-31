Read full article on original website
“The world is changed,” Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel said in the prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. “I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air.” Twenty-one years later, Amazon’s mega-expensive series set within J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth is imminent—not unlike a certain dark sorcerer’s rise to power. Fans of the books and the movies have been waiting years for a return to the beloved fantasy world, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power might not be what they’re expecting.
Who is Morgoth? JRR Tolkien is the father of fantasy for a reason. From the beloved works of The Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit to the sprawling text of The Silmarillion, no one has managed to create a fictional world with the level of detail that he has. Amazon’s latest TV series, The Rings of Power, proves that fact, as the show dives into The Second Age and introduces fans to new characters from the pages of Tolkien’s novels.
Yellowstone, this most certainly is not! Prime Video on Thursday dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt‘s The English, a six-part drama described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” The footage, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, introduces us to Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp. This aristocratic Englishwoman and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout “come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood,” according to the official logline. “Both of them have a clear sense of...
September only means one thing around these parts: It's fall TV season. And the first day of September is all about The Lord of the Rings. Amazon's mega-pricey new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres today at 9/8c (it's being released at the same time globally — head here for more timing information), and it's pretty good! One does not simply spend that much money without seeing some results, apparently. But if you're not a Lord of the Rings person (or even if you are), we also recommend Pantheon on AMC+, a cool new animated sci-fi show with a great cast.
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 “The Rogue Prince” showed us just how fractured the Targaryen family has become in this era of Game of Thrones. The second episode of the HBO show had Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) stealing a dragon egg for attention, Viserys (Paddy Considine) struggling to communicate with his heir and daughter, and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) feeling betrayed by the reveal that her best friend Alicent (Emily Carey) was going to marry her dad!
Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate Expeditions set a new standard this year for documenting the condition of the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic, thanks to a high-definition 8K video system that was installed aboard its submersible. A sampling of the first-ever 8K video footage from the Titanic, captured during this summer’s dives...
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
One of the leading stars in Stranger Things season 4, Jamie Campbell Bower, almost took on the role of Harry Potter before torpedoing his own chances with an inappropriate joke. Campbell Bower, who is now best known for his role as the antagonist Vecna in Stranger Things season 4, revealed that his shot at the lead role in the Harry Potter series was wrecked when he spoke on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.
"House of the Dragon" takes place during the Targaryen golden age, centuries before "Game of Thrones" and during an era filled with dragons and their powerful human riders. How does the bond between dragon and rider form? It's complicated, but it's also pivotal to the power plays that take place within House Targaryen.
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
You might know Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, or maybe you're like me and think of him exclusively as "Paddington dad," but the new Netflix thriller I Came By wants you to see him as... a corrupt judge with a big scary secret. Apparently a lot of people are buying into that vision, because the film sits at No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movie chart today after premiering yesterday. Also new on the movies list is the Spanish psychological drama Under Her Control (No. 4), about a weird boss-employee relationship. Maybe that explains why the Top 10 TV Shows list is exactly the same as it was yesterday — everyone was just too busy watching movies!
After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
Red light, green light. Netflix has given the go-ahead to a new season of its Korean thriller Squid Game, the most-watched series in Netflix history. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the high-stakes survival series was nominated for 14 Emmys and made history as the first series not in English to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. With a new season in the works, there are so many questions to be had in anticipation of the new season, like will Seong Gi-hun ever learn how to be a good father? We don't have an answer for that yet, but there are a few things we already know.
Alexandra Breckenridge, star of the hit Netflix series Virgin River, has compared her character Mel Monroe to Amy Adams in Sharp Objects. More specifically, the inspiration behind Monroe’s hair comes directly from Adams’ look in the thrilling TV series. Breckenridge is the backbone of the Virgin River cast,...
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6? Rick and Morty season 6 has an imminent release date, and will be continuing the adventure of Rick Sanchez and the Smiths. The animated adult comedy series has been a smash hit, and is hugely popular with audiences across the globe. Every...
Netflix has, without a doubt, been the leading streaming service provider. From being the first notable service to being the most long-lasting, Netflix has nearly everything. When we state that Netflix nearly has everything, we mean that different programs come in and out of the streamer and other providers. However, what Netflix stayed dominant in was original content. From adaptations of previous works to creating shows like Locke & Key, Lucifer, The Sandman, and nearly one hundred others, Netflix doesn’t disappoint, most of the time. On top of its adaptations of others’ work, Netflix also has massive amounts of original content, such as Stranger Things. However, Stranger Things seasons have taken longer than anyone would care to wait for, and with the last season being split into two parts, the future of Season 5 has been more up-in-the-air than any previous season, especially as it’ll be the last for the show as well. Below, we’ve detailed what we know about the upcoming Stranger Things season and the Season 5 release date.
